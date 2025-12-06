Anime Training RNG codes (December 2025)

Suppose you love playing anime games on Roblox, especially with characters from some of your favourite anime (such as One Piece, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Naruto), in Anime Training RNG. In that case, you get to do exactly that while completing your collection.

In essence, you have to summon various characters from popular anime and continuously train until you reach the top. It's fun if you love incremental games, and with the Anime Training RNG codes I've shared below, you can get some additional luck (then hope you'll get some of the rarest characters).

Active Anime Training RNG codes

Xmas - x2 Luck Potions

- x2 Luck Potions Thanksgiving - 2x Luck Potions

2x Luck Potions Collection - 2x Luck Potions

2x Luck Potions Season - 2x Luck Potions

2x Luck Potions boss - 2x Luck Potions

- 2x Luck Potions welcome - 1x Luck Potion

- 1x Luck Potion thankyou - 1x Luck Potion

- 1x Luck Potion trade - 2x Luck Potions

- 2x Luck Potions quests - 2x Luck Potions

Expired codes

There are no expired codes right now. We'll move all the codes that have expired here once they do.

How to redeem codes in Anime Training RNG

Step 1: Open Anime Training RNG

Open Anime Training RNG Step 2 : Head over to the ABX booth

: Head over to the ABX booth Step 3 : In the lowest textbox, type in one of the codes for Anime Training RNG

: In the lowest textbox, type in one of the codes for Anime Training RNG Step 4: After typing in one of the active codes, hit the Redeem button

No matter if you're new to the game or if you've played it before, these codes will come in handy with all the Luck Potions you'll get. Here's how you can redeem them:

The codes must be entered without any spaces, otherwise, they will not work. For the codes you've redeemed, the rewards will automatically be used (the Luck Potions), and you can see their effects in the bottom left corner of the screen.

How to get more codes

Since the devs release new codes for Anime Training regularly on their server, you might want to save this page and check it regularly because we're adding all the new codes as soon as they're out.

Don't forget that if you want to get stronger quickly, you should train in the special zones: King of the Hill for a 400% boost, Train Zone 1 for a 150% boost, or Train Zone 2 for a 200% boost. It's the best way to get stronger fast, especially while you have some active effects.