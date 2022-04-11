Mining Sim codes for free crates and tokens (April 2022)
Updated on: April 11, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Are you looking for active Mining Sim codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Mining Sim codes that you can redeem to get free crates and tokens.
Currently working Mining Simulator codesHere is the list of all active Mining Simulator codes:
- candy – 2,000 Coins
- Awesome – Rare Egg
- Isaac – 1,000 Coins
- 200Tokens – 200 tokens
- 500M – 75 tokens
- SummerTokens – 75 tokens
- 4thJuly – 200 tokens
- 1Year – 70 Tokens
- AnniversaryTokens – 250 Tokens
- MoreMoreCode – 70 Tokens
- MoreMoreTokens – 70 Tokens
- EpicTokens – 250 Tokens
- ILoveTokens – 70 Tokens
- #ChristmasHype – 250 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 – 70 Tokens
- ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas – 70 Tokens
- SuperGems – 50 Tokens
- TooManyCodes – 70 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas – 70 Tokens
- Trails – 70 Tokens
- owo – 70 Tokens
- Shiny – 70 Tokens
- Wings – 70 Tokens
- Challenge – 70 Tokens
- GetSlicked – 50 Tokens
- NewQuests – 50 Tokens
- Oof – 70 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksxInfinity – 20 tokens
- July21st – 150 Tokens
- SandCastles – 50 Tokens
- sircfenner – 70 Tokens
- NosniyIsCool – 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieDoesntSuck – 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksx2 – 20 Tokens
- America – 80 Tokens
- Halloween2019 – Legendary Hat Crate
- Spooky – 30 Candy Corn
- FreeCrate – Legendary Hat Crate
- NewHats – Legendary Hat Crate
- AnniversaryCrate – Legendary Hat Crate
- Adventure – Legendary Hat Crate
- SuperCrate – Legendary Hat Crate
- Fright – Legendary Hat Crate
- HelpPls – Legendary Hat Crate
- Scary – Legendary Hat Crate
- TrickOrTreat – Legendary Hat Crate
- EventQuest – Omega Hat Crate
- Goose – Legendary Hat Crate
- SubscribePls – Legendary Hat Crate
- yeet – Legendary Hat Crate
- BigW – Legendary Hat Crate
- Witches – Legendary Hat Crate
- Duckie – Legendary Hat Crate
- MineAlot – Legendary Hat Crate
- Sunscreen – Legendary Hat Crate
- Fluffy – Legendary Crate
- Dreamy – Legendary Hat Crate
- Scorch – Legendary Hat Crate
- Lemonaide – Legendary Crate
- Vacation – Legendary Hat Crate
- Patriot – Legendary Hat Crate
- ILOVECODES – Legendary Hat Crate
- Bonus – Legendary Hat Crate
- LegendaryHat – Legendary Hat Crate
- Pumped – Rare Hat Crate
- GummyBears – Rare Hat Crate
- Ghosts – Omega Hat Crate
- Toast – Epic Hat Crate
- ToyChest – Epic Hat Crate
- SandBox – Epic Skin Crate
- Awesome: Rare Egg
- Pumpkin – Legendary Egg
- Demon – Legendary Egg
- FreeCrate2 – Legendary Egg
- SummerEgg – Legendary Egg
- AnniversaryEgg – Legendary Egg
- AwesomeLegendary – Legendary Egg
- TooManyCodesSmh – Legendary Egg
- Pumpkins – Legendary Egg
- JackOLantern – Legendary Egg
- Pumpkin – Legendary Egg
- FollowUs – Legendary Egg
- Duck – Legendary Egg
- BigL – Legendary Egg
- memes – Legendary Egg
- Valkyrie – Legendary Egg
- Rainbowite – Legendary Egg
- SuperSecretCode – Legendary Egg
- PatrioticStars – Legendary Egg
- CoolWater – Legendary Egg
- BaconHair – Legendary Egg
- Skies – Legendary Egg
- BeachBall – Legendary Egg
- Light – Legendary Egg
- SecretEgg – Legendary Egg
- Spooky – 30 Candy Corn
- Spook – 30 Candy Corn
- Skelly – 60 Candy Corn
- Spoopy – 30 Candy Corn
- Skeletons – 60 Candy Corn
- ScarySkeltons – 30 Candy Corn
- ThisIsHalloween – 60 Candy Corn
- Spooky – 30 Candy Corn
- Halloween – 40 Candy Corn
- Isaac: 1,000 Coins
- Ghosty – Spooky Trail Crate
- BroomSticks – Spooky Trail Crate
- Candy! – Spooky Trail Crate
- NewTwitch – Epic Accessory Crate
- TrailUpdate – Epic Accessory Crate
- NoU – Epic Accessory Crate
- Dominus – Epic Accessory Crate
- Level – Legendary Skin Crate
- Trades – 5,000 Coins
- Dinosaur – 5,000 Coins
- Retro – Exclusive Skin
- Bread – 10,000 Coins
- Unobtainible – Rare Skin Crate
- Money – 10,000 Coins
- JellyBean – 2,500 Coins
- Coal – 2,000 Coin
We will keep updating this post with new Mining Simulator codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page.
- Also, check out our Heroes Online codes and Build a Boat for Treasure codes
How to redeem codes in Mining Simulator?Here is how to redeem Mining Simulator codes:
- Launch Mining Simulator and wait for the game to load
- Click on the codes button (bird icon) located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Mining Simulator codes from above in the text area
- Click on the Enter button to claim your free crates and token
About Mining SimulatorMining Simulator is a popular Roblox game where you team up with your friends and go on a mining expedition to find rare gems. You can go alone on these expeditions too if you are confident. The objective is to strike diamonds to become rich and travel to different worlds, collecting pets, and hats.
Also, don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox codes.