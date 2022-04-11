Mining Sim codes for free crates and tokens (April 2022)

Updated on: April 11, 2022 - Checked for new codes

Are you looking for active Mining Sim codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Mining Sim codes that you can redeem to get free crates and tokens.

Currently working Mining Simulator codes

candy – 2,000 Coins

Awesome – Rare Egg

Isaac – 1,000 Coins

200Tokens – 200 tokens

500M – 75 tokens

SummerTokens – 75 tokens

4thJuly – 200 tokens

1Year – 70 Tokens

AnniversaryTokens – 250 Tokens

MoreMoreCode – 70 Tokens

MoreMoreTokens – 70 Tokens

EpicTokens – 250 Tokens

ILoveTokens – 70 Tokens

#ChristmasHype – 250 Tokens

ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 – 70 Tokens

ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas – 70 Tokens

SuperGems – 50 Tokens

TooManyCodes – 70 Tokens

ImOutOfCodeIdeas – 70 Tokens

Trails – 70 Tokens

owo – 70 Tokens

Shiny – 70 Tokens

Wings – 70 Tokens

Challenge – 70 Tokens

GetSlicked – 50 Tokens

NewQuests – 50 Tokens

Oof – 70 Tokens

HammieJammieSucksxInfinity – 20 tokens

July21st – 150 Tokens

SandCastles – 50 Tokens

sircfenner – 70 Tokens

NosniyIsCool – 50 Tokens

HammieJammieDoesntSuck – 50 Tokens

HammieJammieSucksx2 – 20 Tokens

America – 80 Tokens

Halloween2019 – Legendary Hat Crate

Spooky – 30 Candy Corn

FreeCrate – Legendary Hat Crate

NewHats – Legendary Hat Crate

AnniversaryCrate – Legendary Hat Crate

Adventure – Legendary Hat Crate

SuperCrate – Legendary Hat Crate

Fright – Legendary Hat Crate

HelpPls – Legendary Hat Crate

Scary – Legendary Hat Crate

TrickOrTreat – Legendary Hat Crate

EventQuest – Omega Hat Crate

Goose – Legendary Hat Crate

SubscribePls – Legendary Hat Crate

yeet – Legendary Hat Crate

BigW – Legendary Hat Crate

Witches – Legendary Hat Crate

Duckie – Legendary Hat Crate

MineAlot – Legendary Hat Crate

Sunscreen – Legendary Hat Crate

Fluffy – Legendary Crate

Dreamy – Legendary Hat Crate

Scorch – Legendary Hat Crate

Lemonaide – Legendary Crate

Vacation – Legendary Hat Crate

Patriot – Legendary Hat Crate

ILOVECODES – Legendary Hat Crate

Bonus – Legendary Hat Crate

LegendaryHat – Legendary Hat Crate

Pumped – Rare Hat Crate

GummyBears – Rare Hat Crate

Ghosts – Omega Hat Crate

Toast – Epic Hat Crate

ToyChest – Epic Hat Crate

SandBox – Epic Skin Crate

Pumpkin – Legendary Egg

Demon – Legendary Egg

FreeCrate2 – Legendary Egg

SummerEgg – Legendary Egg

AnniversaryEgg – Legendary Egg

AwesomeLegendary – Legendary Egg

TooManyCodesSmh – Legendary Egg

Pumpkins – Legendary Egg

JackOLantern – Legendary Egg

Pumpkin – Legendary Egg

FollowUs – Legendary Egg

Duck – Legendary Egg

BigL – Legendary Egg

memes – Legendary Egg

Valkyrie – Legendary Egg

Rainbowite – Legendary Egg

SuperSecretCode – Legendary Egg

PatrioticStars – Legendary Egg

CoolWater – Legendary Egg

BaconHair – Legendary Egg

Skies – Legendary Egg

BeachBall – Legendary Egg

Light – Legendary Egg

SecretEgg – Legendary Egg

Spook – 30 Candy Corn

Skelly – 60 Candy Corn

Spoopy – 30 Candy Corn

Skeletons – 60 Candy Corn

ScarySkeltons – 30 Candy Corn

ThisIsHalloween – 60 Candy Corn

Spooky – 30 Candy Corn

Halloween – 40 Candy Corn

Ghosty – Spooky Trail Crate

BroomSticks – Spooky Trail Crate

Candy! – Spooky Trail Crate

NewTwitch – Epic Accessory Crate

TrailUpdate – Epic Accessory Crate

NoU – Epic Accessory Crate

Dominus – Epic Accessory Crate

Level – Legendary Skin Crate

Trades – 5,000 Coins

Dinosaur – 5,000 Coins

Retro – Exclusive Skin

Bread – 10,000 Coins

Unobtainible – Rare Skin Crate

Money – 10,000 Coins

JellyBean – 2,500 Coins

Coal – 2,000 Coin

We will keep updating this post with new Mining Simulator codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page.

How to redeem codes in Mining Simulator?

Launch Mining Simulator and wait for the game to load

Click on the codes button (bird icon) located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Mining Simulator codes from above in the text area

Click on the Enter button to claim your free crates and token

About Mining Simulator

Mining Simulator is a popular Roblox game where you team up with your friends and go on a mining expedition to find rare gems. You can go alone on these expeditions too if you are confident. The objective is to strike diamonds to become rich and travel to different worlds, collecting pets, and hats.

