Meta Lock codes (August 2025)

As someone who loves Blue Lock, I am always up for playing games inspired by the series (even though I suck at them). Meta Lock is ideal for that, and if you like football, you'll love that you can also redeem some codes for free spins!

I've shared the latest Meta Lock codes, so you can get your hands on free spins that can be used for Weapon, Flow, and even Trait. Don't miss a single one, because they are only valid for a short period, and those extra free spins will add up!

Let's check them out.

Active Meta Lock codes

NewEmotes (new!)

SorryForShutdownnn

PLANETHOTLINE

WhenNagi

TheShark

BugFixes2

SUPERSUPERCODE

SNIPERWEAPON

SORRYTOOKLONG

COOLTALENTS

YackPookie

ThanksWasko

WHEREISNAGINOOOHeIsComingSoonBroDontWorry

PABLOSOON

NEWTALENTS

MonsterRevamp

NAGISOON

Expired codes

CONTROLLERFIXED

PLSPRODIGY

NEWRATES

RinComingSoon

NINJAWEAPON

HUGEUPDATE

SORRY4DELAY

HopeYouGetSomethingGood

YummyTalentSpins

HappyBirthdayWasko

DEMONWINGS_TRAIT

SorryForShutDownCode

DESTROYER

NEWTRAITS

IsagiXBachiraTrailer - 20 Spins

HAPPYNEWYEAR2025

CHRISTMAS2025

MERRY CHRISTMAS

BigUpdateSoon

ChristmasGift

HALLOWEEN2024

NEWMAPS

SUPERCOOLCOD

METAREWORK

BACKBURST

ControlReworkYes

DemonRework

SubTokaitodev

BLSeason2

ZDribblingRework

Code42

PANTHER

GOLDENZONE

UPDATETHISWEEK

PlanetHotlineBuff

PLANETHOTLINE

LoserGate

PowerShotRework

DirectShotAwakening

SuperCoolCode

TYFORWAITING

NOMOREDELAYLOCK

noobiecode2

Shutdown0

KENGUNONLINE

PlanetHotlineWeapon

TheAdaptiveGenius

CODE44SPINS

ThxFor30KFavs

ThxFor30MVisits

NewShowdownMode

NewModes

SorryForDelay45

ThxFor20KLikes

THXFOR15K

CODESPINS20

Shutdown0

ThxFor10M

srry4shutdown

COPYCAT

GODPASSREWORK

ACCELERATION

HAPPYNEWYEAR

CURVES

TRAP

CHRISTMAS

RoadTo2M

ThxFor4M

fayreon_dev

BachiraRework

code_vollstandig

Thxfor10KDiscord

ControlRework

RinRework

Plscode

RinIsGood

Plspass

Milk

SorryForShutdown

UPDATE

WILDCARD

KAITO

HALLOWEEN

How to redeem Meta Lock codes

Step 1 : Open the game and head over to a neutral area where you can see the left-hand side menu .

: Open the game and head over to a neutral area where you can see the left-hand side . Step 2 : Click the Twitter button on the left side to open the codes menu.

: Click the button on the left side to open the codes menu. Step 3 : Type in your code exactly as shown in the list above (no extra spaces).

: Type in your exactly as shown in the list above (no extra spaces). Step 4: The codes will automatically be redeemed when you've entered them correctly, so there's no need to press any other buttons.

Redeeming the codes is pretty simple. Just follow the steps below:

How to get more codes

If you want even more Meta Lock codes, you can follow the developers' Discord page or YouTube channel. However, we add new codes to this list as soon as we find them, so if you don't want to search the whole internet for new codes, just save this page and check it regularly.

Avid fans of Roblox will already know that you can find all kinds of rewards here, but to remind you, here are Dandy's World codes that will earn you some Ichor and Ornaments, and some neat codes for Monster Evolution!