Meta Lock codes (August 2025)

As someone who loves Blue Lock, I am always up for playing games inspired by the series (even though I suck at them). Meta Lock is ideal for that, and if you like football, you'll love that you can also redeem some codes for free spins!
I've shared the latest Meta Lock codes, so you can get your hands on free spins that can be used for Weapon, Flow, and even Trait. Don't miss a single one, because they are only valid for a short period, and those extra free spins will add up!
Let's check them out.
Active Meta Lock codes
- NewEmotes (new!)
- SorryForShutdownnn
- PLANETHOTLINE
- WhenNagi
- TheShark
- BugFixes2
- SUPERSUPERCODE
- SNIPERWEAPON
- SORRYTOOKLONG
- COOLTALENTS
- YackPookie
- ThanksWasko
- WHEREISNAGINOOOHeIsComingSoonBroDontWorry
- PABLOSOON
- NEWTALENTS
- MonsterRevamp
- NAGISOON
Expired codes
- CONTROLLERFIXED
- PLSPRODIGY
- NEWRATES
- RinComingSoon
- NINJAWEAPON
- HUGEUPDATE
- SORRY4DELAY
- HopeYouGetSomethingGood
- YummyTalentSpins
- HappyBirthdayWasko
- DEMONWINGS_TRAIT
- SorryForShutDownCode
- DESTROYER
- NEWTRAITS
- IsagiXBachiraTrailer - 20 Spins
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2025
- CHRISTMAS2025
- MERRY CHRISTMAS
- BigUpdateSoon
- ChristmasGift
- HALLOWEEN2024
- NEWMAPS
- SUPERCOOLCOD
- METAREWORK
- BACKBURST
- ControlReworkYes
- DemonRework
- SubTokaitodev
- BLSeason2
- ZDribblingRework
- Code42
- PANTHER
- GOLDENZONE
- UPDATETHISWEEK
- PlanetHotlineBuff
- PLANETHOTLINE
- LoserGate
- PowerShotRework
- DirectShotAwakening
- SuperCoolCode
- TYFORWAITING
- NOMOREDELAYLOCK
- noobiecode2
- Shutdown0
- KENGUNONLINE
- PlanetHotlineWeapon
- TheAdaptiveGenius
- CODE44SPINS
- ThxFor30KFavs
- ThxFor30MVisits
- NewShowdownMode
- NewModes
- SorryForDelay45
- ThxFor20KLikes
- THXFOR15K
- CODESPINS20
- Shutdown0
- ThxFor10M
- srry4shutdown
- COPYCAT
- GODPASSREWORK
- ACCELERATION
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- CURVES
- TRAP
- CHRISTMAS
- RoadTo2M
- ThxFor4M
- fayreon_dev
- BachiraRework
- code_vollstandig
- Thxfor10KDiscord
- ControlRework
- RinRework
- Plscode
- RinIsGood
- Plspass
- Milk
- SorryForShutdown
- UPDATE
- WILDCARD
- KAITO
- HALLOWEEN
How to redeem Meta Lock codesRedeeming the codes is pretty simple. Just follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Open the game and head over to a neutral area where you can see the left-hand side menu.
- Step 2: Click the Twitter button on the left side to open the codes menu.
- Step 3: Type in your code exactly as shown in the list above (no extra spaces).
- Step 4: The codes will automatically be redeemed when you've entered them correctly, so there's no need to press any other buttons.
How to get more codesIf you want even more Meta Lock codes, you can follow the developers' Discord page or YouTube channel. However, we add new codes to this list as soon as we find them, so if you don't want to search the whole internet for new codes, just save this page and check it regularly.
