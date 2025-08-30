Monster Evolution codes (August 2025)

If you were looking for a chill Roblox game where you can be idle and still progress at a steady pace, Monster Evolution will scratch that itch. It's a fantastic blend of ambient music and ASMR sounds (whenever you hit something), and if that's the type of thing you usually play, you're going to love this one.

In short, all you have to do is keep hitting the apples, mushrooms and all the other items (with a health bar), and as you do, you'll level up. When you gather enough EXP, you can choose to rebirth and do it all over again, but stronger. It's fantastic.

Below, I have shared the latest working Monster Evolution codes, so you can get your hands on some free Gems. Don't believe me? Just try them!

Active Monster Evolution codes

UPDATE1 - 50 Gems

- 50 Gems 20KLIKES - 25 Gems

- 25 Gems 75KMEMBERS - 75 Gems

Expired codes

1KMEMBERS

RELEASE

MONSTER

How to redeem codes in Monster Evolution

Step 1 : Open the Shop tab on the left side of the screen.

: Open the tab on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the purple Codes tab.

: Go to the purple tab. Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the yellow Redeem! button.

If you don't know yet how to redeem these codes, you can follow the steps below:

The codes are only valid for a limited time, so you should try to redeem them as soon as you can. Don't miss a single one!

How to get more codes in Monster Evolution

New Monster Evolution codes are released regularly, typically around major holidays or when the game has reached new milestones (such as members or likes). You can stay up to date on all the latest codes if you just save this page and check it regularly, because we add the newly released promo codes as soon as they're out!

