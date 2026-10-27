Karinderya codes (October 2026) - Grab some Cash and Ultra Luck Potions

The restaurant business is a tough one, so any help is appreciated, which is why we've gathered these Karinderya codes to help you out.

Cooking is life, but when done properly, it also brings in a lot of cash. That's especially true in Karinderya, a cooking experience in Roblox that is pretty similar to games like Diner Dash. In short, it's an experience where you pick what foods you want your restaurant to feature, and then wait for customers to order them.

It's super fun, but even more fun is the fact that you can get a lot of Cash by simply redeeming these Karinderya codes. On top of cash, the codes will also grant you some potions that will greatly increase your luck or cash, so they're worth using (regardless of your current restaurant state).

Let's check them out.

Active Karinderya codes

NADAPA - 50000 Cash, 1 Ultra Luck Potion

- 50000 Cash, 1 Ultra Luck Potion CANDIES - 1000 Halloween Candy

- 1000 Halloween Candy HALLOWEEN - 1000 Halloween Candy

- 1000 Halloween Candy 80MVISITS - 80000 Cash, 1 Cash Potion

- 80000 Cash, 1 Cash Potion TRIDENT - 30000 Cash, 2 Cash Potions, 2 Ultra Luck Potions

Expired

BATINATAYOHA

3MVISITS

2MVISITS

1MVISITS

ISSUE

BRICKS

LERISNATO

BALDOG

BAKARENEPAIRYAN

MATERIALSDAW

FISHONTOOO

RELEASE

How to redeem codes in Karinderya

Step 1 : Tap on the Code Redeem button located in the top-right corner of the screen (the button looks like a ticket).

: Tap on the button located in the top-right corner of the screen (the button looks like a ticket). Step 2 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 3: Press Submit.

You can follow the steps below if you're not sure how to redeem the codes.

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Karinderya

The devs of this experience release codes regularly - most notably with every new event, or whenever Karinderya reaches new milestones (likes or visits). Basically, the more players join in this cooking frenzy, the more rewards we all get.Of course, codes also have an expiration date. You need to be quick to redeem them because you don't want to miss out on any freebies. That's precisely why we update our list regularly and always have all the active codes Karinderya has to offer.As I already mentioned, Karinderya is a cooking game similar to Diner Dash. You will build your restaurant from the ground up, as well as the menu. You even have helpers you can hire, but the secret to a good restaurant is in the customers.

Depending on the event that's currently running server-wide in the game, you will be able to get various multipliers based on the customers (some of which include superheroes). It's super fun and fairly fast-paced, so there's no time to rest when playing Karinderya!

And don't stop here. If you play other Roblox games, there's a good chance we've covered those too. For instance, we've got Merge a Black Hole codes and Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes too.