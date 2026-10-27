Karinderya codes (October 2026) - Grab some Cash and Ultra Luck Potions
The restaurant business is a tough one, so any help is appreciated, which is why we've gathered these Karinderya codes to help you out.
Cooking is life, but when done properly, it also brings in a lot of cash. That's especially true in Karinderya, a cooking experience in Roblox that is pretty similar to games like Diner Dash. In short, it's an experience where you pick what foods you want your restaurant to feature, and then wait for customers to order them.
It's super fun, but even more fun is the fact that you can get a lot of Cash by simply redeeming these Karinderya codes. On top of cash, the codes will also grant you some potions that will greatly increase your luck or cash, so they're worth using (regardless of your current restaurant state).
Let's check them out.
Active Karinderya codes
- NADAPA - 50000 Cash, 1 Ultra Luck Potion
- CANDIES - 1000 Halloween Candy
- HALLOWEEN - 1000 Halloween Candy
- 80MVISITS - 80000 Cash, 1 Cash Potion
- TRIDENT - 30000 Cash, 2 Cash Potions, 2 Ultra Luck Potions
Expired
- BATINATAYOHA
- 3MVISITS
- 2MVISITS
- 1MVISITS
- ISSUE
- BRICKS
- LERISNATO
- BALDOG
- BAKARENEPAIRYAN
- MATERIALSDAW
- FISHONTOOO
- RELEASE
How to redeem codes in KarinderyaYou can follow the steps below if you're not sure how to redeem the codes.
- Step 1: Tap on the Code Redeem button located in the top-right corner of the screen (the button looks like a ticket).
- Step 2: Type in your code.
- Step 3: Press Submit.
How to get more codes?The devs of this experience release codes regularly - most notably with every new event, or whenever Karinderya reaches new milestones (likes or visits). Basically, the more players join in this cooking frenzy, the more rewards we all get.
Codes not working?Of course, codes also have an expiration date. You need to be quick to redeem them because you don't want to miss out on any freebies. That's precisely why we update our list regularly and always have all the active codes Karinderya has to offer.
About KarinderyaAs I already mentioned, Karinderya is a cooking game similar to Diner Dash. You will build your restaurant from the ground up, as well as the menu. You even have helpers you can hire, but the secret to a good restaurant is in the customers.
Depending on the event that's currently running server-wide in the game, you will be able to get various multipliers based on the customers (some of which include superheroes). It's super fun and fairly fast-paced, so there's no time to rest when playing Karinderya!
And don't stop here. If you play other Roblox games, there's a good chance we've covered those too. For instance, we've got Merge a Black Hole codes and Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes too.
Pokemon Go codes - Gotta redeem 'em all