Roblox Baddies codes (December 2025)

If you ever feel like taking out your anger on someone else, don't do it IRL - do it in Baddies, and with extra perks too, thanks to our list of Baddies codes!

Baddies make you question everything when you're taking out your pent-up rage on someone else. Is it okay to fight other players? Is it instigating something? Am I ultimately a terribly evil person?

In essence, it's a glorified PvP experience. It doesn't look anime-ish (unless you count the kitty trash bag?), but rather, it's like a post-club brawl between dazed girls. It's fun, and if you play it with your friends, I guarantee you'll have a good laugh together - and wouldn't it be even more fun if you had some extra perks thanks to all these Roblox Baddies codes?

These codes will give you some lovely new skins, like an adorable kitty trash bag skin or even a treasure purse. And what would you do with such a skin, you may wonder? Why, look classy while you bring on the pain, of course.

Active Roblox Baddies codes

KITTY - Kitty Trash Bag skin

Baddies - Treasure Chest Purse skin

Expired

There are no expired codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Baddies?

Step 1 : Tap on the Rewards button in the top right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the button in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Type in your code exactly as shown above.

: Type in your exactly as shown above. Step 3: Hit the Redeem Code button.

To redeem all these freebies, you can follow these steps:

Bear in mind that you need to wait about 5 seconds between each code redemption - if you get the "Wait a bit" input, you can simply give it some time and try redeeming the code again in a moment.

All the rewards will be sent to your inventory, under their specific tabs - the purse skins can be found under the Purse tab, and the trash bag skins under the Trash Bag tab. You can also use them from there, or trade them (if you need to).

How to get more goodies?

Baddies gets updates roughly every week (during weekends), and we'll update you with the latest Roblox Baddies codes right here. All you have to do is save this page and check it regularly. Whenever the devs roll out a new one, we'll let you know right away!

