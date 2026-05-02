A man's desire to dig a hole is unexplainable, but it's there. Let's see how you can use the Dig It codes, to go even deeper!

Digging can be quite entertaining, especially if you're looking to become an archaeologist. You simply never know what could be hidden right underneath your feet! So, in Roblox's Dig It, you get to experience just that. Below, you'll be able to find all the latest Dig It codes.

With these codes, you can not only get free XP boosts, but also a bunch of goods you can sell for additional in-game money, and much, much more. I recommend you claim them all while you can because you really don't wanna miss out on any of these rewards, even more so if you plan on playing the game for a while and levelling up your character.

Let's dig in, shall we? (see what I did there?)

Active Dig It codes

FOURTH - Bald Eagle Valkor



Bald Eagle Valkor EASTER2025 - 30 minute EXP Booster

30 minute EXP Booster GOOPER2025 - 30 minute EXP Booster

- 30 minute EXP Booster VOLKAYNO - 1 Hour x2 XP

1 Hour x2 XP NOMORETIRED - 5 Broken Hearts

5 Broken Hearts PLS_FALLEN_STAR - 3 Fallen Stars

- 3 Fallen Stars TWITTER_DIGITRBLX - 2 Rare Magnets

- 2 Rare Magnets PLSMOLE - 2 Moles

- 2 Moles BENS0N - 1$

- 1$ SECRET - 4 Moles

Expired codes

LUNARV2 - 1 Legendary Magnet

300KLIKES - 2 Moles

12MVISITS - 15 Minute XP Boost

5MILLION - 15 Minute XP Boost

GULLIBLE

ROYAL_SECRET

How to redeem Dig It codes?

Step 1 : Open the Menu on the right side of the screen.

: Open the on the right side of the screen. Step 2 : Open the "codes" tab.

: Open the tab. Step 3: Type in your active Dig It code, and then hit the [Redeem] button.

If you're not sure how to redeem all the Dig It codes yet, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do that:

How to get more codes in Dig It?

More codes are usually released on the game's X page, so you can follow it if you want to! However, we'll add all the new codes here as soon as they're out, so you don't have to go digging for new ones every single day. Excuse the excessive puns!

We've also got a lot more codes, so if you are interested, don't miss the latest Survival Game codes and codes for Rogue Demon if you're an anime fan!