Jujutsu Zero (Roblox) codes (February 2026) - Free Lumens and Clan Rolls

If you're in need of some Lumens and Clan Rolls, these Jujutsu Zero codes will provide some, and it only requires you to do a little copy/pasting.

Jujutsu Zero is a Roblox game in which players roam the vast world of jujutsu, discover cursed objects, and defeat enemies such as spirits and sorcerers by using powerful cursed techniques. Inspired by the popular Jujutsu Kaisen series, this title blends RPG elements and anime-inspired action.

If you like these kinds of games, you'll be happy to know that Jujutsu Zero features a large world to explore, a variety of quests to complete, and, of course, plenty of fast-paced battles to take part in. Since this is the beta version of the game, the developers are still actively adding new content (techniques, raids, and rewards).

If you're on the hunt for redeem codes, you're in the right place since you'll find below a complete list of active Jujutsu Zero codes. They'll grant you some useful rewards, such as Lumens and Clan Rolls. We'll also explain how to redeem them.

ACTIVE CODES FOR JUJUTSU ZERO (ROBLOX)

ProjectionSorcery - Lumens x3500, Clan Rolls x50

WOW100KLIKES - Lumens x5000, Clan Rolls x100

110KLIKES - Lumens x3000, Clan Rolls x35

200Kmembers - Lumens x5555, Clan Rolls x55

INFINITE - Lumens x4500, Clan Rolls x35

EXPIRED CODES

smallfixPATCH

90KLIKES

80KLIKES

moduloChapter17today

PolarizedLight

happyUnbanning

oopsMBgg

XMAS

90smthKmembersYAY

80Kmembers

20KLIKES

CHARM

How to redeem Jujutsu Zero (Roblox) codes?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: On the main menu, click Codes

Step 3: Enter your code and redeem it!

The process is pretty straightforward, as you can see below, and it only takes a few seconds to complete:

How to find more codes?

To get more Jujutsu Zero codes, you can join the game's official Discord server or visit its Roblox page . If you don't want to check multiple platforms, you can simply bookmark this article and come back often, as we'll update it as soon as new codes drop!

