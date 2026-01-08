Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes (January 2026)

If you're on the hunt for some freebies, your search ends here. With these Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes, you can grab some extra rewards for very little effort.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance embarks you on an MMORPG adventure where you freely explore a vast open world. In this anime-styled fantasy game, you can create your own character using an extensive customisation system, choose your class, battle monsters and team up with other players from around the globe. You can even just chill with your guild buddies at the town's fair if that's more your speed.

If you're ready to start your adventure or have already begun exploring Regnus, you may be on the hunt for some Blue Protocol codes to redeem. Don't worry, we've got you covered, and you'll find a complete list of working codes to unlock a bunch of rewards in this article. We'll also explain how to redeem them, step by step! Bear in mind that these codes are time-sensitive, so redeem them as soon as possible.

ALL BLUE PROTOCOL: STAR RESONANCE CODES

There are currently no active codes.

EXPIRED CODES

There are currently no expired codes.

How to redeem Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes?

Step 1: Launch the game on your iOS or Android device

Step 2: Click on the top right of the screen (the diamond button)

Step 3: Click on the Settings button (the gear icon)

Step 4: Once in the Settings, find and search for the User Centre (the house icon)

Step 5: You're nearly there! Click on Redeem Code

Step 6: Enter or copy/paste your code, then click on Redeem

Step 7: Exit the Settings and go to your in-game mailbox (the envelope icon)

Step 8: Click on the ''[Reward] Redeem Code'' message and claim your rewards!

How to get more codes?

Don't hesitate to bookmark this article since we will update it often to stay up-to-date. You can also follow the game's official X account and the Discord server

