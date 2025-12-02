Jujutsu Infinite codes (December 2025) - master your techniques
To master your in-game Jujutsu, you'll need a lot of spins to reset your technique, and the quickest way to get free spins, is by redeeming Jujutsu Infinite codes.
Jujutsu Infinite is a Roblox experience based on the popular anime/manga, Jujutsu Kaisen. This is an open-world RPG, and you can start by completing various quests, fighting enemies using your innate techniques to get stronger, and if you have a few Robux to spend, you can even unlock a third and fourth innate slot! To make progress slicker and more enjoyable, the developers have decided to release codes every now and then.
From these Jujutsu Infinite codes, you can claim lots of free Spins that you can use to reset your innate techniques, and you know what that means? Higher chances to get some of the highest-ranking innates!
Let's dive into these codes to get your free spins.
Working Jujutsu Infinite codes
- HAPPY_THANKSGIVING- 100 Spins (new!)
- NOVEMBER_YAY - 50 Spins
- HALLOW_SHUTDOWN - 25 Spins
Expired
- HALLOWED_20K - 100 Spins
- HAPPY_HALLOWEEN - 100 Spins
- HALLOWEEN_SOON - 50 Spins
- HAPPY_OCTOBER - 50 Spins
- HELLO_FRIENDS - 100 Spins
- JJI_AWESOME - 100 Spins
- PLANT_MANIP_20K - 100 Spins
- PLANT_MANIP_OUT - 100 Spins
- PLANT_SOON - 50 Spins
- SKILLS_SORRY - 50 Spins
- SOUL_REWORK_OUT - 100 Spins
- SOUL_20K - 100 Spins
- SOUL_SOON_REWORK - 50 Spins
- PROJECTION_OUT
- PROJECTION_20K
- PROJECTION_SOON
- MECH_SOON
- THUNDER_GOD
- 20K_FOLLOW_THUNDR
- MECH_SHUTDOWN
- MECH_MAX
- ANCIENT_CONSTRUCT
- ANCIENT_SOON
- REND_SPIDERWEB
- SIX_EYED_CALAMITY
- CALAMITY_SOON
- PATCH_SHUTDOWN
- COOL_SHUTDOWN
- CALAMITY_TEASER
- QUEUE_FIX
- SMALL_PATCHES
- SOUL_SHUTDOWN
- SOUL_BUFFS
- HAPPY_VALENTINES
- FUGA_SHUTDOWN
- FUGA_PUPPET_UPD
- READY_FOR_UPD
- I_LOVE_JJI
- LUNAR_SNAKE
- LUNAR_NEW_YEAR
- LUNAR_FOLLOWS
- I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS
- WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE
- WINTER_UPD
- SNOWMAN_SHUTDOWN
- SANTA_SHUTDOWN
- WINTER_SHUTDOWN
- AWESOME_SHUTDOWN
- 1M_FAVORITES
- LUCK_REAL
- TWITTER_75_YAY
- HAPPY_2025
- 50K_FOLLOWERS
- MERRY_CHRISTMAS
- RELEASE
- JJ_SHUTDOWN
- BACK_UP_AGAIN
- TOP_SECRET
- RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY
- MISSION_SHUTDOWN
- WAVE3_PATCH
- WELCOME_WAVE3
- DIM_MAX
- UPDATE_3
- 350K_YAY
- ROLLBACK_SRRY
How to redeem codes in Jujutsu InfiniteThere are a couple of ways to redeem the codes. Just follow these steps: Method 1
- Step 1: While playing the game, tap on the Shop icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Type in your code in the textbox above the shop, then hit Enter.
- Step 1: Go to the Main Menu.
- Step 2: Select Customize.
- Step 3: Type in the code in the textbox located on the right side of the screen, then hit Enter.
How to get more codes?New Jujutsu Infinite codes are usually released on the developer's official social media accounts, but also on the official Discord server. If you're not sure where to check for new codes, you can always save this page and check back regularly. We add all the new codes as soon as they're out, so this list is always fresh.
Codes not working?If a code is not working, it's most likely because you've tried redeeming it a tad too late. Jujutsu Infinite codes are only active for a few days, and while they typically get released before or right after an update, they don't last too long. At most, they are active for a couple of weeks. Also, make sure you are not leaving any spaces when typing the code; otherwise, it might appear as invalid.
