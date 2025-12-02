Jujutsu Infinite codes (December 2025) - master your techniques

To master your in-game Jujutsu, you'll need a lot of spins to reset your technique, and the quickest way to get free spins, is by redeeming Jujutsu Infinite codes.

Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - new code added

Jujutsu Infinite is a Roblox experience based on the popular anime/manga, Jujutsu Kaisen. This is an open-world RPG, and you can start by completing various quests, fighting enemies using your innate techniques to get stronger, and if you have a few Robux to spend, you can even unlock a third and fourth innate slot! To make progress slicker and more enjoyable, the developers have decided to release codes every now and then.

From these Jujutsu Infinite codes, you can claim lots of free Spins that you can use to reset your innate techniques, and you know what that means? Higher chances to get some of the highest-ranking innates!

Let's dive into these codes to get your free spins.

Working Jujutsu Infinite codes

HAPPY_THANKSGIVING- 100 Spins (new!)

100 Spins (new!) NOVEMBER_YAY - 50 Spins

50 Spins HALLOW_SHUTDOWN - 25 Spins



Expired

HALLOWED_20K - 100 Spins

HAPPY_HALLOWEEN - 100 Spins

HALLOWEEN_SOON - 50 Spins

HAPPY_OCTOBER - 50 Spins

HELLO_FRIENDS - 100 Spins

JJI_AWESOME - 100 Spins

PLANT_MANIP_20K - 100 Spins

PLANT_MANIP_OUT - 100 Spins

PLANT_SOON - 50 Spins

SKILLS_SORRY - 50 Spins

SOUL_REWORK_OUT - 100 Spins

SOUL_20K - 100 Spins

SOUL_SOON_REWORK - 50 Spins

PROJECTION_OUT

PROJECTION_20K

PROJECTION_SOON

MECH_SOON

THUNDER_GOD

20K_FOLLOW_THUNDR

MECH_SHUTDOWN

MECH_MAX

ANCIENT_CONSTRUCT

ANCIENT_SOON

REND_SPIDERWEB

SIX_EYED_CALAMITY

CALAMITY_SOON

PATCH_SHUTDOWN

COOL_SHUTDOWN

CALAMITY_TEASER

QUEUE_FIX

SMALL_PATCHES

SOUL_SHUTDOWN

SOUL_BUFFS

HAPPY_VALENTINES

FUGA_SHUTDOWN

FUGA_PUPPET_UPD

READY_FOR_UPD

I_LOVE_JJI

LUNAR_SNAKE

LUNAR_NEW_YEAR

LUNAR_FOLLOWS

I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS

WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE

WINTER_UPD

SNOWMAN_SHUTDOWN

SANTA_SHUTDOWN

WINTER_SHUTDOWN

AWESOME_SHUTDOWN

1M_FAVORITES

LUCK_REAL

TWITTER_75_YAY

HAPPY_2025

50K_FOLLOWERS

MERRY_CHRISTMAS

RELEASE

JJ_SHUTDOWN

BACK_UP_AGAIN

TOP_SECRET

RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY

MISSION_SHUTDOWN

WAVE3_PATCH

WELCOME_WAVE3

DIM_MAX

UPDATE_3

350K_YAY

ROLLBACK_SRRY

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Infinite

Step 1 : While playing the game, tap on the Shop icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

: While playing the game, tap on the icon in the bottom left corner of the screen. Step 2: Type in your code in the textbox above the shop, then hit Enter.

Step 1 : Go to the Main Menu .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Select Customize .

: Select . Step 3: Type in the code in the textbox located on the right side of the screen, then hit Enter.

There are a couple of ways to redeem the codes. Just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

New Jujutsu Infinite codes are usually released on the developer's official social media accounts, but also on the official Discord server. If you're not sure where to check for new codes, you can always save this page and check back regularly. We add all the new codes as soon as they're out, so this list is always fresh.If a code is not working, it's most likely because you've tried redeeming it a tad too late. Jujutsu Infinite codes are only active for a few days, and while they typically get released before or right after an update, they don't last too long. At most, they are active for a couple of weeks. Also, make sure you are not leaving any spaces when typing the code; otherwise, it might appear as invalid.

We have plenty more Roblox codes like Project Egoist codes, Anime Saga codes, and Gym League codes!