Basketball Zero styles and zones tier list

If you're looking to up your game while you shoot some hoops in Roblox, we've got a handy Basketball Zero styles tier list as well as all of the zones!

- Added: Symbiote, Senses, Darkness, Spider

Wouldn't it be awesome to dominate the court while you shoot some hoops in Basketball Zero? While an inborn talent might not come naturally for everyone, you can definitely boost your chances simply by knowing the right zones and styles to maximise while you're out there - which is where our Basketball Zero styles tier list comes in.

We've ranked every single one just for you, starting from the best ones like the Miracle styles with insanely low odds, down to the ones that you'll end up rerolling all the time (Rare ones).

And just because we love showering you with well-deserved TLC, we also ranked the best zones you can pick in Basketball Zero, so you can always try to aim for the coolest combos between the two. Trying to have a style that has good synergy with the zone is what ultimately makes your character stronger.

How to get better styles in Basketball Zero?

I recommend you save the Lucky Spins you get from the Basketball Zero codes for last. The Lucky Spins give you a guaranteed Legendary, Mythic or Miracle rarity item, so it's best you use the normal spins first, and if you don't get anything good, then use the Lucky Spins to guarantee a higher rarity style (or zone).

Let's dive into the Basketball Zero styles tier list then, shall we?