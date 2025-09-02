Basketball Zero styles and zones tier list
If you're looking to up your game while you shoot some hoops in Roblox, we've got a handy Basketball Zero styles tier list as well as all of the zones!
Wouldn't it be awesome to dominate the court while you shoot some hoops in Basketball Zero? While an inborn talent might not come naturally for everyone, you can definitely boost your chances simply by knowing the right zones and styles to maximise while you're out there - which is where our Basketball Zero styles tier list comes in.
We've ranked every single one just for you, starting from the best ones like the Miracle styles with insanely low odds, down to the ones that you'll end up rerolling all the time (Rare ones).
And just because we love showering you with well-deserved TLC, we also ranked the best zones you can pick in Basketball Zero, so you can always try to aim for the coolest combos between the two. Trying to have a style that has good synergy with the zone is what ultimately makes your character stronger.
How to get better styles in Basketball Zero?I recommend you save the Lucky Spins you get from the Basketball Zero codes for last. The Lucky Spins give you a guaranteed Legendary, Mythic or Miracle rarity item, so it's best you use the normal spins first, and if you don't get anything good, then use the Lucky Spins to guarantee a higher rarity style (or zone).
Let's dive into the Basketball Zero styles tier list then, shall we?
Styles tier list
Styles are what decide your moves and ultimately your place on the field.
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Symbiote, Spider, Cyber, Physic, Switcher, Gold, Emperor, Copycat, Ace, Giant
|S
|Jackpot, Lazy Worker, Flash, Star
|A
|Sniper, Lock, Quick, Clutch
|B
|Phantom, Fetch, Playmaker
|C
|Chuck
The Miracle styles are currently sitting at the top of our Basketball Zero styles tier list. These are the Switcher, Gold, and Emperor, which all grant offensive stats. They are ideal if you can obtain them; otherwise, a Mythic style will do just fine.
Copycat is, just like the name suggests, a style that lets you copy your opponent's (or teammate's) moves. It can work extremely well against any opponent, and it's also super fun to play.
Ace is a style that plays more on the offensive. It does great one-on-one, and since it takes inspiration from street basketball, it's also unpredictable. It is great if you know what your goal is and what you need to do to score.
Giant is a style that works well at blocking shots, but also for dealing with your defender. It's not as fun as Ace in one-on-one, but it is effective, and that's why it is considered an S-tier style.
Zones tier list
Zones are similar to passives or buffs, which activate depending on how you play on the field. They go hand-in-hand with the styles.
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Senses, Darkness, Emperor Vision, Gold Vision, Animalistic, Street Dribbler
|S
|Posterizer, 777, Limitless, Quick Draw
|A
|Unbreakable, Speed Dribble
|B
|Lockdown, Sprinter
|C
|Dime, Hustle
Emperor Vision works well with styles like Jackpot, Copycat and Flash, since they rely on speed. Emperor Vision will grant you a 25% chance that nearby opponents miss their shots, which can be huge.
Gold Vision goes hand in hand with Gold. It is a fun zone to use for making plays.
Animalistic is a zone that pairs well with Star, since it boosts your jumping and speed, but also makes blocking slightly easier.
Street Dribbler is the ideal zone for Ace. Like I said before, since Ace takes inspiration from street basketball, Street Dribbler will make the game a lot more fun. It also pairs well with Jackpot and Flash if you don't have Ace.
And that's it! Now, if you're all done with our Basketball Zero styles tier list, why not have a look at our Ninja Time tier list, or our Anime Royale tier list so you can truly be the GOAT?