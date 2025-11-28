Wouldn't you love to swim in infinite riches in real life? That's not exactly easy to accomplish IRL, but this Roblox Prospecting Enchant List might be the next best thing.

On your quest to strike gold (literally), you will have a few hurdles to overcome. That's what Prospecting is all about - panning sand and trying to find all the precious things you can to get rich. But did you know you can make that a lot easier by enchanting your equipment?

That's what I will discuss in today's article - I will give you a complete Roblox Prospecting Enchant List for your pan and shovel, so you can boost your luck. Of course, the chances of getting the best ones are lower, but even with a mid-tier enchant, you will drastically improve your odds of getting rare gems.

Roblox Prospecting Enchant List

Any equipment can have only one Enchant, so make sure that. You might end up swapping it out for one that is far worse, so it won't be worth it.

To enchant your gear, you'll need the following materials:

Pan enchant : Aetherite or Aurorite

: Aetherite or Aurorite Shovel enchant: Iridescent Aetherite or Voidthorn Aetherite

The materials used for enchanting are pretty rare to come by, so you'll need to save them up and only use them on your best pan or shovel. If you use them on bad gear, it would be a waste - it's better to keep your low-level gear without any enchants rather than spend these resources on them.

List of pan enchants

Name Chance Effect Strong 20% +20 capacity Swift 20% +10% shake speed Forceful 20% +2 shake power Lucky 10% +5 luck Gigantic 5% +50 capacity Glowing 5% +25% shake speed Destructive 5% +5 shake power Boosting 5% +10% size boost Greedy 5% +20% sell boost Unstable 2% +25% modifier boost Titanic 1% +20% size boost, +30 capacity Midas 1% +50% sell boost Blessed 1% +25 capacity, +10 luck Divine 0.1% +20 luck, +40 capacity Cosmic 0.1% +50 capacity, +3 shake power, +25% shake boost

The best enchant for your pan

List of shovel enchants

Name Effect Voidtouched 1% chance for minerals to turn voidtorn Well Balanced 3x increased perfect dig threshold Non-Euclidean Each perfect dig increases your capacity stat by 0.1x (up to 2x) Mythical 10% chance to duplicate Mythic+ minerals Excavating 25% chance to get 2-4 extra minerals (common - rare) Geothermal 2% chance to get a geode when digging Rhythmic Each perfect dig increases your luck stat by 0.02x (up to 1.3x)

I believe for a beginner, the best enchant is Destructive for the additional shake power. Otherwise, if you already have that, you should go for Titanic. I recommend keeping two pans, so you can try to get Midas on one of them for the additional money farming. I also like Cosmic, but realistically speaking, the chances of getting it are insanely low.

The best enchant for your shovel

I haven't managed to get one enchant for my shovel yet, but I would like to get the Mythical one - to me, that one seems the most broken out of all of them. The Geothermal one also seems good, since geodes can have potential.

With that Prospecting Enchant List done and dusted, don't forget to claim the latest codes for Prospecting, so you're always ahead of the other players with additional Cash!