Roblox Prospecting Enchant list
Wouldn't you love to swim in infinite riches in real life? That's not exactly easy to accomplish IRL, but this Roblox Prospecting Enchant List might be the next best thing.
On your quest to strike gold (literally), you will have a few hurdles to overcome. That's what Prospecting is all about - panning sand and trying to find all the precious things you can to get rich. But did you know you can make that a lot easier by enchanting your equipment?
That's what I will discuss in today's article - I will give you a complete Roblox Prospecting Enchant List for your pan and shovel, so you can boost your luck. Of course, the chances of getting the best ones are lower, but even with a mid-tier enchant, you will drastically improve your odds of getting rare gems.
Roblox Prospecting Enchant ListAny equipment can have only one Enchant, so make sure that if you get a good one, you don't roll it. You might end up swapping it out for one that is far worse, so it won't be worth it.
To enchant your gear, you'll need the following materials:
- Pan enchant: Aetherite or Aurorite
- Shovel enchant: Iridescent Aetherite or Voidthorn Aetherite
The materials used for enchanting are pretty rare to come by, so you'll need to save them up and only use them on your best pan or shovel. If you use them on bad gear, it would be a waste - it's better to keep your low-level gear without any enchants rather than spend these resources on them.
List of pan enchants
|Name
|Chance
|Effect
|Strong
|20%
|+20 capacity
|Swift
|20%
|+10% shake speed
|Forceful
|20%
|+2 shake power
|Lucky
|10%
|+5 luck
|Gigantic
|5%
|+50 capacity
|Glowing
|5%
|+25% shake speed
|Destructive
|5%
|+5 shake power
|Boosting
|5%
|+10% size boost
|Greedy
|5%
|+20% sell boost
|Unstable
|2%
|+25% modifier boost
|Titanic
|1%
|+20% size boost, +30 capacity
|Midas
|1%
|+50% sell boost
|Blessed
|1%
|+25 capacity, +10 luck
|Divine
|0.1%
|+20 luck, +40 capacity
|Cosmic
|0.1%
|+50 capacity, +3 shake power, +25% shake boost
The best enchant for your panI believe for a beginner, the best enchant is Destructive for the additional shake power. Otherwise, if you already have that, you should go for Titanic. I recommend keeping two pans, so you can try to get Midas on one of them for the additional money farming. I also like Cosmic, but realistically speaking, the chances of getting it are insanely low.
List of shovel enchants
|Name
|Effect
|Voidtouched
|1% chance for minerals to turn voidtorn
|Well Balanced
|3x increased perfect dig threshold
|Non-Euclidean
|Each perfect dig increases your capacity stat by 0.1x (up to 2x)
|Mythical
|10% chance to duplicate Mythic+ minerals
|Excavating
|25% chance to get 2-4 extra minerals (common - rare)
|Geothermal
|2% chance to get a geode when digging
|Rhythmic
|Each perfect dig increases your luck stat by 0.02x (up to 1.3x)
The best enchant for your shovelI haven't managed to get one enchant for my shovel yet, but I would like to get the Mythical one - to me, that one seems the most broken out of all of them. The Geothermal one also seems good, since geodes can have potential.
With that Prospecting Enchant List done and dusted, don't forget to claim the latest codes for Prospecting, so you're always ahead of the other players with additional Cash!