Roblox Forsaken tier list (January 2026)
Whether you're playing as a survivor or a killer, our Forsaken tier list will come in handy to help you achieve your goal and figure out which to invest in.
Updated on January 17th, 2026
Survivals can sometimes give you the creeps, especially if you're scared easily. Jump scares are on the menu for titles like Identity V, and now for Forsaken. Regardless of which side you play on, a player can always sneak up on you - which is why this Forsaken tier list can definitely come in handy.
You will learn which survivors are best equipped to deal with scenarios, but also which killers you want to unlock. Since new killers and survivors are released constantly, this tier list will let you know ahead of time if it's worth investing your money into purchasing them or not.
About ForsakenFrom the get-go, you'll get assigned a random role. This will be either the killer or the survivor. Depending on the role, your goals will change.
When playing as the killer, you have to eliminate all the survivors. Simple enough. However, as a survivor, you have to work alongside other survivors to complete objectives and stay alive.
Sounds pretty simple, but if you don't know a thing about survivals, the anxiety kicks in the moment you start a new round.
How to unlock new survivors/killersYou can purchase new killers or survivors from the shop. The goal is to save up points and purchase one of the top-tier survivors and killers. Since each one comes with its own perks, they are top-tier for a reason.
Forsaken tier listLet's see how well each survivor and each killer ranks!
Killers tier list | Survivors tier list
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Killers tier list
|Tier
|Killer name
|S
|1x1x1x1, Noli, Guest 666
|A
|John Doe, C00lkidd
|B
|Jason
1x1x1x1 has a powerful skill that can make his HP/Stamina unreadable to survivors. He can also create something else that is insanely strong - resurrect killed players as zombies to fight for him. 1x1x1x1 is one of those killers you don't want to face if you're in a 1v1 scenario.
Noli can inflict hallucinations, which makes it a lot harder for survivors to hide or complete their tasks. When the round starts, if the killer is Noli, he will also spawn fake Generators, which can draw out survivors.
Guest 666 is top-tier for his Manic Fixation passive alone. He will gain passive movement speed if there is a survivor in sight, which grants him a huge advantage. His skills deal lots of damage and can inflict a bleed effect, which deals damage over time, even to survivors who have (somehow) escaped.
Survivors tier list
|Tier
|Survivor name
|S
|Guest 1337, Veeronica
|A
|Dusekkar, OO7n7, Shedletsky
|B
|Builderman, Two Time, Chance
|C
|Noob, Elliot, Taph
Guest 1337 is a survivor whose playstyle is not that easy, but worth learning. He can have invincibility, which is huge in tough situations. He can fight back pretty well and is resilient, which is why he ranks so well in our Forsaken tier list.
Veeronica is a fun survivor to learn - even if she can't heal herself the normal way, she has a healing battery that she can use. She is specifically designed to solve puzzles, which slowly recharge her battery.
Shedletsky is a fun character - he can heal himself with fried chicken and can wield a sword to fend off the killer. Even if he has a simple playstyle, he is super effective - oh, and free (since you get him for free when you start playing).
