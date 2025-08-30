Five Nights TD codes (August 2025)
If you're an avid Roblox tower defense fan and also like to dabble in some horror-like adventures, Five Nights TD is a fantastic choice. It ticks all the boxes! It's a TD where you can summon characters from the famous Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, and can deploy them to defeat wave upon wave of enemies.
It's a fun experience, especially if you're fine with jump scares. Whenever a boss pops up, you might get a little bit of a fright. I mean, it's a FNAF experience, so that's something you expected to happen sooner or later anyway.
All that aside, today we'll explore all the inactive and working Five Nights TD codes, so you can hopefully get some exclusive units from the summon or the packs!
Active Five Nights TD codes
- UPDATE51 - 100 Souls (new!)
- UNITSALVAGE- 2x Summer Event Present (new!)
- COUNTDOWN- 100 Souls (new!)
- TRANSFERQUESTS- 10x stat chips (new!)
- FIVENIGHTSTD - 1000 Tokens
- INTOTHEPITSPRINGBONNIE - 5x stat chips
- GL!TCH3D - 2x Exclusive Present 9
- SUMMEREVENT2 - 2 Summer Event Present
- SANDCASTLE - 5000 Summer Tokens
Expired codes
- UPDATE50 - 200 Souls
- PORCELAINWEAVER - 10 Stat Chips
- UPDATE49 - 200 Souls
- ENGINEERCHICA - 2x Exclusive Present 9
- FLIPSIDEFREDDY - 10x Stat Chips
- PREHISTORIC - 1x prehistoric present
- UPDATE48 - 150 Souls
- 4THOFJULY - 5000 Bones
- UPDATE47 - 2x Prehistoric Present
- LEBRONNIE - 5,000 Bones
- UPDATE46 - 1x prehistoric present
- THANKYOUFOR1YEAROFFNTD - 1x birthday present
- UPDATE45 - 10 Space Presents
- RINGMASTERFOXY- 5000 tokens
- PVPSEASON- 2 Season 8 Present
- LIBERTYCHICA - 200 Souls
- UPDATE44 - 10 Space Presents
- Game9 - 5000 Tokens
- SEASON8- 2 Season 8 Presents
- UCN - 200 Souls
- SPACEENDLESS - 15 Souls
- SPACEAPEX - 3000 space tokens
- NEBULA - 2000 Tokens
- FREDDYINSPACE - 15 Souls
- ALIENHELPY - 15 Souls
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY - 1x birthday present
- UPDATE43 - 2,000 Space Tokens
- NEWGAMEMODE - 2,000 Tokens
- NIGHTSHIFT - 15 Souls
- STEVE - 15 souls
- UPDATE42 - 2000 Space tokens
- APRILFOOLS - 2000 tokens
- BEAR5 - 15 Souls
- UPDATE41 - 2000 Space Tokens
- UPDATE40 - 2000 Greek Tokens
- AUCTIONS - 2000 Tokens
- PLAZAREVAMP - 15 Souls
- SECURITYBREACH - 1 Exclusive Pack 7
- OLYMPUS - 5000 Tokens
- FOXSEIDON - 15 Souls
- GREEKENDLESS - 5000 Tokens
- ZEUSFREDEUS - 15 Souls
- SEASON7 - 1 Exclusive Pack 7
- RUIN - 30 Souls
- PIRATEFOXY - 15 Souls
- UPDATE39 - 2000 Greek tokens
- 1MMEMBERS - 1 Exclusive pack 7
- ENDLESS8 - 1x Exclusive pack 7
- FLAMINGSPRINGTRAP - 30 Souls
- 600MVISITS - 5000 tokens
- VALENTINE - 5000 Tokens
- THANKSFORPLAYING - 5000 Tokens
- UPDATE37 - 2000 Greek tokens
- UPDATE36 - 2k Medallions
- UPDATE35
- UPDATE34
- UPDATE33
- UPDATE32
- UPDATE31
- UPDATE30
- UPDATE29
- UPDATE28
- UPDATE27
- UPDATE25
- UPDATE26
- UPDATE24
- UPDATE23
- UPDATE22
- UPDATE21
- UPDATE20
- UPDATE19
- UPDATE18
- UPDATE17
- UPDATE16
- UPDATE15
- UPDATE14
- UPDATE13
- UPDATE12
- UPDATE11
- UPDATE10
- UPDATE9
- UPDATE8
- UPDATE7
- UPDATE6
- UPDATE5
- UPDATE4
- UPDATE3
- UPDATE2
- VALENTINE
- TITLES
- UNITMANAGER
- ARG2
- SORRYFORDELAY
- NEWQUESTS
- GOLIATHEVO
- CHRISTMASENDLESS
- SANTASHOP
- GLAMROCK
- NEWLOBBY
- SPROCKET
- POTIONS
- CALENDER
- CHRISTMAS
How to redeem codes in Five Nights TD?If you don't know how to redeem the codes, you can follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Open Settings (on the bottom left corner of the screen).
- Step 2: Scroll all the way down until you see a blue textbox that reads "ENTER CODE".
- Step 3: Type in one of the active codes there, and then hit the "GO" button (or press Enter).
The code must be entered without spaces, otherwise, it will say that the code doesn't exist!
How to get more codes in Five Nights TD?New codes for Five Nights TD are released whenever there is an update or when it reaches new milestones, such as a new maximum number of followers. You can keep an eye on this page for the latest working codes for Five Nights TD because we update it regularly!
