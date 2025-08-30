Five Nights TD codes (August 2025)

If you're an avid Roblox tower defense fan and also like to dabble in some horror-like adventures, Five Nights TD is a fantastic choice. It ticks all the boxes! It's a TD where you can summon characters from the famous Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, and can deploy them to defeat wave upon wave of enemies.

It's a fun experience, especially if you're fine with jump scares. Whenever a boss pops up, you might get a little bit of a fright. I mean, it's a FNAF experience, so that's something you expected to happen sooner or later anyway.

All that aside, today we'll explore all the inactive and working Five Nights TD codes, so you can hopefully get some exclusive units from the summon or the packs!

Active Five Nights TD codes

UPDATE51 - 100 Souls (new!)

- 100 Souls (new!) UNITSALVAGE - 2x Summer Event Present (new!)

- 2x Summer Event Present (new!) COUNTDOWN - 100 Souls (new!)

- 100 Souls (new!) TRANSFERQUESTS - 10x stat chips (new!)

- 10x stat chips (new!) FIVENIGHTSTD - 1000 Tokens

- 1000 Tokens INTOTHEPITSPRINGBONNIE - 5x stat chips

- 5x stat chips GL!TCH3D - 2x Exclusive Present 9

- 2x Exclusive Present 9 SUMMEREVENT2 - 2 Summer Event Present

- 2 Summer Event Present SANDCASTLE - 5000 Summer Tokens

Expired codes

UPDATE50 - 200 Souls

PORCELAINWEAVER - 10 Stat Chips

UPDATE49 - 200 Souls

ENGINEERCHICA - 2x Exclusive Present 9

FLIPSIDEFREDDY - 10x Stat Chips

PREHISTORIC - 1x prehistoric present

UPDATE48 - 150 Souls

4THOFJULY - 5000 Bones

UPDATE47 - 2x Prehistoric Present

LEBRONNIE - 5,000 Bones

UPDATE46 - 1x prehistoric present

THANKYOUFOR1YEAROFFNTD - 1x birthday present

UPDATE45 - 10 Space Presents

RINGMASTERFOXY- 5000 tokens

PVPSEASON- 2 Season 8 Present

LIBERTYCHICA - 200 Souls

UPDATE44 - 10 Space Presents

Game9 - 5000 Tokens

SEASON8- 2 Season 8 Presents

UCN - 200 Souls

SPACEENDLESS - 15 Souls

SPACEAPEX - 3000 space tokens

NEBULA - 2000 Tokens

FREDDYINSPACE - 15 Souls

ALIENHELPY - 15 Souls

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - 1x birthday present

UPDATE43 - 2,000 Space Tokens

NEWGAMEMODE - 2,000 Tokens

NIGHTSHIFT - 15 Souls

STEVE - 15 souls

UPDATE42 - 2000 Space tokens

APRILFOOLS - 2000 tokens

BEAR5 - 15 Souls

UPDATE41 - 2000 Space Tokens

UPDATE40 - 2000 Greek Tokens

AUCTIONS - 2000 Tokens

PLAZAREVAMP - 15 Souls

SECURITYBREACH - 1 Exclusive Pack 7

OLYMPUS - 5000 Tokens

FOXSEIDON - 15 Souls

GREEKENDLESS - 5000 Tokens

ZEUSFREDEUS - 15 Souls

SEASON7 - 1 Exclusive Pack 7

RUIN - 30 Souls

PIRATEFOXY - 15 Souls

UPDATE39 - 2000 Greek tokens

1MMEMBERS - 1 Exclusive pack 7

ENDLESS8 - 1x Exclusive pack 7

FLAMINGSPRINGTRAP - 30 Souls

600MVISITS - 5000 tokens

VALENTINE - 5000 Tokens

THANKSFORPLAYING - 5000 Tokens

UPDATE37 - 2000 Greek tokens

2000 Greek tokens UPDATE36 - 2k Medallions

UPDATE35

UPDATE34

UPDATE33

UPDATE32

UPDATE31

UPDATE30

UPDATE29

UPDATE28

UPDATE27

UPDATE25

UPDATE26

UPDATE24

UPDATE23

UPDATE22

UPDATE21

UPDATE20

UPDATE19

UPDATE18

UPDATE17

UPDATE16

UPDATE15

UPDATE14

UPDATE13

UPDATE12

UPDATE11

UPDATE10

UPDATE9

UPDATE8

UPDATE7

UPDATE6

UPDATE5

UPDATE4

UPDATE3

UPDATE2

VALENTINE

TITLES

UNITMANAGER

ARG2

SORRYFORDELAY

NEWQUESTS

GOLIATHEVO

CHRISTMASENDLESS

SANTASHOP

GLAMROCK

NEWLOBBY

SPROCKET

POTIONS

CALENDER

CHRISTMAS

How to redeem codes in Five Nights TD?

Step 1 : Open Settings (on the bottom left corner of the screen).

: Open (on the bottom left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see a blue textbox that reads " ENTER CODE ".

: until you see a blue textbox that reads " ". Step 3: Type in one of the active codes there, and then hit the "GO" button (or press Enter).

If you don't know how to redeem the codes, you can follow the steps below:

The code must be entered without spaces, otherwise, it will say that the code doesn't exist!

How to get more codes in Five Nights TD?

New codes for Five Nights TD are released whenever there is an update or when it reaches new milestones, such as a new maximum number of followers. You can keep an eye on this page for the latest working codes for Five Nights TD because we update it regularly!

