SpongeBob Tower Defense codes (August 2025)
If you want to get some exclusive rewards in SpongeBob Tower Defense, your best chance is to try and open some Epic Chests. From them, you can get lots of Gems, Magic Conches, and even Trait Reroll to equip your best units with the most suitable traits. And what's the best way to get some chests? By redeeming the latest codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense, of course.
The process to get to the codes is a bit slow, though, since you first need to reach level 10. If you want a quick way to reach level 10, keep reading because I've covered that below as well! And before you get into them, there's a great SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list which ranks all the characters by their overall strength, so check that out if you're finding it tough.
SpongeBob Tower Defense codes that are working
- ShowMeTheLimited - 3,000 Gems
- SaturdayExoticGrind - 1 Secret Treasure Chest
- ExoticExpeditionNerf - 50 Mythic Treasure Chests
- SmallUpdateButGoodUpdate - 25 Mythic Treasure Chests
- MassiveUpdateisMassive - 10k Gems
- WhatsintheBoxorChest - 50 Mythic Treasure Chests
Expired codes
- ShowMeExotic - 25 Mythic Treasure Chests
- GoingRogue - rewards
- Quick50 - 5,000 Gems
- BoosterMeCapn - 6 x2 Gems, 6 x2 Coins, 6 x2 Challenge Tokens
- WereSoBackSBTD - 5 Mythic Treasure Chests & 5 Challenge Crates
- FreeExoticYay - 14 Super Goo, 2 Sand Dollars Boosts
- CRAFTINGISHEREYAY - rewards
- TeachMeTheCraft - 15 Treasure Chests
- TAKECOVERBB - rewards
- GEMSFORHUGS - rewards
- BOOSTMYCRAFT - rewards
- CannedBreadIsGood - 50 Canned Bread
- UPD22CHESTSPLS - rewards
- GrowASponge - rewards
- ThatsAlotofChests - 20 Treasure Chests
- MedievalRaider - 100 Dragon Scales
- NotMondaySunday - 10 Rare Chests, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Coins
- TiersOfTheKingdom - 10 Epic Chests, 10 Epic Chests, 1,000 Gems
- BringMeToTiers - 1 Challenger Crate
- MythicTiersBro - 1 Mythic Chester
- UPD18isGoated - 10 Rare chests, 10 Magic Conch, 10 Golden Trait Rerolls
- EscapeTheDepths - rewards
- RockBottom101 - rewards
- EasterBunnySwag - rewards
- EGGHUNTBB2025 - rewards
- AFKISBACK - 24 AFK Chests
- WORMFOODYUM - rewards
- Update15Yay - 10 Rare+ Treasure Chest, 10,000 Coins
- AChallenge2Open - rewards
- FUNonaTuesday - rewards
- OnlytheBest - rewards
- DelayisOkay - Rewards
- PICKASIDE - Rewards
- LetsRide - 10 Conches
- DoubleIt - x2 XP, two double gems and two double coins
- PriatesLife4Me - 25 Epic Chests
- SLEEPYPATRICK - 10 Trait Rerolls, 2,500 Gems
- BREAKINGNEWS - 15 Chests, 5 Golden Trait Reroll
- 1MillionLikesOP - 10000 Gems, 25 Magic Conches, 15 Rare Chests
- TheHuntBegins - 15 Chests, 5 Golden Trait Reroll
- TheTruth - Rewards
- WPatchChat - 5000 Gems, 25 Conches, 15 Treasure Chests
- StacksonStacks - 1000 Gems, 5 Magic Conches, 5 Rare Chests 1 Golden Trait Reroll
- WEEKENDGRIND - Rerolls
- FINALBUBBLEPUSH - Rerolls
- MerchantCash - 10,000 Coins
- MostOPUnit - 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Golden Trait Rerolls
- UPD10YAY - 10 Epic+ Treasure Chests
- SECRETCHESTSSOON - 15 Chests
- BUBBLESDOLPHIN - rewards
- TREASURECHESTS10 - Treasure Chests
- NewDayNewGrind - 1k Gems, 2 Spatulas, 2 EXP, and 10 Trait Rerolls
- Raid4Loot - 1k Golden Spatulas
- SaturdayIs4SBTD - 2k Gems
- 100KontheCord - 10k Gems and 10 Magic Conches
- BuffPatch - 5k Gems
- LiveforUpdate9 - (2) x2 Gems, 2,000 Gems
- SummonMeASecret - 5,000 Gems
- SundayFUNDay2 - 2000 Gems, 10 Magic Conch, 15 Trait Rerolls, 1 Golden Trait Reroll
- HEARTBOOSTER - 2 2x Hearts (60 Min)
- SATURDAYGRIND - 3 2x XP (60 Min), 2 2x Coins (60 Min), 2 2x Gems (60 Min)
- 750KLikesThanks - 10 Trait Rerolls, 5 Magic Conch, 10 Epic Chests
- 500KFeelingOkay - 2000 Gems, 1 Magic Conch, 10 Chests
- MericaDayBoi
- GooLagoonIsSaved
- IWantBunkerBoys
- GiveMeNosferatu
- VDayUpdate
- YTLOYALIST
- VDayReveal
- TradeChatYay
- TraitsPls
- Goldeneye
- Spatula9000
- MidasTouch
- ObeyTheConch
- GoldenTraitRoll4U
- LookAtAllThemFishies
- ImReadyImReady6
- DownTime
- ThisIsWhatWeLive4
- WhatATimetoBeLive
- EXPKRABBYKREW
- LoyalKrabbyKrewSub
- 600KMillionAnchovies
- 550KAllTheWay
- ONTHATGRIND
- iWATCHEDTHEVIDEO
- MassiveUpdate4
- KRABBYKREWYT
- 500KFeelingOkay
- PiratesBooty
- 450KHipHipHooray
- VaultedYummies
- 900GemsPLS
- FUUUTURE
- 400KNoWay
- TrinketsAPlenty
- Sorry4Bugs
- ShowMeTheUpdate
- 500KAnchovies
- QuarterMillion
- ThatWasFast
- SummonTime
- SecretHunter
- OPCodeForReal
- BoostJuice
- 25KHooray
- XmasUnderDaSea
- 100KGoofyGoobers
- ImReadyImReady
- OneUp
- GemsOnGems
- NowThisIsOP
- SandysDojo
How to redeem codes in SpongeBob TD?To redeem these codes, simply follow these steps:
- Step 1: Reach level 10.
- Step 2: Tap on the Codes option (left side of the screen).
- Step 3: Type in your code and hit the Redeem button.
How to get to level 10 fastTo level up quickly, I recommend you use the Gems you receive at the start to do a couple of summons. Use the best unit you have, and start playing. Once you get the Level 3 reward from the pass (which should be around level 5-6 - I don't remember exactly), then activate it and keep playing. By the time you're done with the first Act, you will be level 9. You'll have to play the first stage of the second Act to reach level 10 and unlock code redemption.
How to get more SpongeBob Tower Defense codes?New SpongeBob TD codes are released with each update, and sometimes during holidays. The devs tend to update the game every Friday, so it's good to keep an eye on this list!
Keep in mind that each of them has an expiration date, and if you don't want to miss any of them, I suggest you save this page. We also have plenty of other gifts for you to use: codes for Fisch - the most popular fishing game on Roblox, and Skillful codes!
