SpongeBob Tower Defense codes (August 2025)

If you want to get some exclusive rewards in SpongeBob Tower Defense, your best chance is to try and open some Epic Chests. From them, you can get lots of Gems, Magic Conches, and even Trait Reroll to equip your best units with the most suitable traits. And what's the best way to get some chests? By redeeming the latest codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense, of course.

The process to get to the codes is a bit slow, though, since you first need to reach level 10. If you want a quick way to reach level 10, keep reading because I've covered that below as well! And before you get into them, there's a great SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list which ranks all the characters by their overall strength, so check that out if you're finding it tough.

SpongeBob Tower Defense codes that are working

ShowMeTheLimited - 3,000 Gems

3,000 Gems SaturdayExoticGrind - 1 Secret Treasure Chest

1 Secret Treasure Chest ExoticExpeditionNerf - 50 Mythic Treasure Chests

50 Mythic Treasure Chests SmallUpdateButGoodUpdate - 25 Mythic Treasure Chests

25 Mythic Treasure Chests MassiveUpdateisMassive - 10k Gems

- 10k Gems WhatsintheBoxorChest - 50 Mythic Treasure Chests

Expired codes

ShowMeExotic - 25 Mythic Treasure Chests

25 Mythic Treasure Chests GoingRogue - rewards

rewards Quick50 - 5,000 Gems

5,000 Gems BoosterMeCapn - 6 x2 Gems, 6 x2 Coins, 6 x2 Challenge Tokens

- 6 x2 Gems, 6 x2 Coins, 6 x2 Challenge Tokens WereSoBackSBTD - 5 Mythic Treasure Chests & 5 Challenge Crates

- 5 Mythic Treasure Chests & 5 Challenge Crates FreeExoticYay - 14 Super Goo, 2 Sand Dollars Boosts

14 Super Goo, 2 Sand Dollars Boosts CRAFTINGISHEREYAY - rewards

- rewards TeachMeTheCraft - 15 Treasure Chests

- 15 Treasure Chests TAKECOVERBB - rewards

- rewards GEMSFORHUGS - rewards

- rewards BOOSTMYCRAFT - rewards

- rewards CannedBreadIsGood - 50 Canned Bread

50 Canned Bread UPD22CHESTSPLS - rewards

rewards GrowASponge - rewards

rewards ThatsAlotofChests - 20 Treasure Chests

20 Treasure Chests MedievalRaider - 100 Dragon Scales

100 Dragon Scales NotMondaySunday - 10 Rare Chests, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Coins

10 Rare Chests, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Coins TiersOfTheKingdom - 10 Epic Chests, 10 Epic Chests, 1,000 Gems

- 10 Epic Chests, 10 Epic Chests, 1,000 Gems BringMeToTiers - 1 Challenger Crate

- 1 Challenger Crate MythicTiersBro - 1 Mythic Chester

- 1 Mythic Chester UPD18isGoated - 10 Rare chests, 10 Magic Conch, 10 Golden Trait Rerolls

- 10 Rare chests, 10 Magic Conch, 10 Golden Trait Rerolls EscapeTheDepths - rewards

rewards RockBottom101 - rewards

rewards EasterBunnySwag - rewards

rewards EGGHUNTBB2025 - rewards

rewards AFKISBACK - 24 AFK Chests

24 AFK Chests WORMFOODYUM - rewards

- rewards Update15Yay - 10 Rare+ Treasure Chest, 10,000 Coins

- 10 Rare+ Treasure Chest, 10,000 Coins AChallenge2Open - rewards

- rewards FUNonaTuesday - rewards

- rewards OnlytheBest - rewards

- rewards DelayisOkay - Rewards

Rewards PICKASIDE - Rewards

Rewards LetsRide - 10 Conches

10 Conches DoubleIt - x2 XP, two double gems and two double coins

x2 XP, two double gems and two double coins PriatesLife4Me - 25 Epic Chests

25 Epic Chests SLEEPYPATRICK - 10 Trait Rerolls, 2,500 Gems

10 Trait Rerolls, 2,500 Gems BREAKINGNEWS - 15 Chests, 5 Golden Trait Reroll

15 Chests, 5 Golden Trait Reroll 1MillionLikesOP - 10000 Gems, 25 Magic Conches, 15 Rare Chests

- 10000 Gems, 25 Magic Conches, 15 Rare Chests TheHuntBegins - 15 Chests, 5 Golden Trait Reroll

- 15 Chests, 5 Golden Trait Reroll TheTruth - Rewards

- Rewards WPatchChat - 5000 Gems, 25 Conches, 15 Treasure Chests

- 5000 Gems, 25 Conches, 15 Treasure Chests StacksonStacks - 1000 Gems, 5 Magic Conches, 5 Rare Chests 1 Golden Trait Reroll

- 1000 Gems, 5 Magic Conches, 5 Rare Chests 1 Golden Trait Reroll WEEKENDGRIND - Rerolls

- Rerolls FINALBUBBLEPUSH - Rerolls

- Rerolls MerchantCash - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins MostOPUnit - 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Golden Trait Rerolls

- 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Golden Trait Rerolls UPD10YAY - 10 Epic+ Treasure Chests

10 Epic+ Treasure Chests SECRETCHESTSSOON - 15 Chests

- 15 Chests BUBBLESDOLPHIN - rewards

- rewards TREASURECHESTS10 - Treasure Chests

- Treasure Chests NewDayNewGrind - 1k Gems, 2 Spatulas, 2 EXP, and 10 Trait Rerolls

- 1k Gems, 2 Spatulas, 2 EXP, and 10 Trait Rerolls Raid4Loot - 1k Golden Spatulas

- 1k Golden Spatulas SaturdayIs4SBTD - 2k Gems

- 2k Gems 100KontheCord - 10k Gems and 10 Magic Conches

- 10k Gems and 10 Magic Conches BuffPatch - 5k Gems

- 5k Gems LiveforUpdate9 - (2) x2 Gems, 2,000 Gems

(2) x2 Gems, 2,000 Gems SummonMeASecret - 5,000 Gems

5,000 Gems SundayFUNDay2 - 2000 Gems, 10 Magic Conch, 15 Trait Rerolls, 1 Golden Trait Reroll

- 2000 Gems, 10 Magic Conch, 15 Trait Rerolls, 1 Golden Trait Reroll HEARTBOOSTER - 2 2x Hearts (60 Min)

- 2 2x Hearts (60 Min) SATURDAYGRIND - 3 2x XP (60 Min), 2 2x Coins (60 Min), 2 2x Gems (60 Min)

- 3 2x XP (60 Min), 2 2x Coins (60 Min), 2 2x Gems (60 Min) 750KLikesThanks - 10 Trait Rerolls, 5 Magic Conch, 10 Epic Chests

- 10 Trait Rerolls, 5 Magic Conch, 10 Epic Chests 500KFeelingOkay - 2000 Gems, 1 Magic Conch, 10 Chests

- 2000 Gems, 1 Magic Conch, 10 Chests MericaDayBoi

GooLagoonIsSaved

IWantBunkerBoys

GiveMeNosferatu

VDayUpdate

YTLOYALIST

VDayReveal

TradeChatYay

TraitsPls

Goldeneye

Spatula9000

MidasTouch

ObeyTheConch

GoldenTraitRoll4U

LookAtAllThemFishies

ImReadyImReady6

DownTime

ThisIsWhatWeLive4

WhatATimetoBeLive

EXPKRABBYKREW

LoyalKrabbyKrewSub

600KMillionAnchovies

550KAllTheWay

ONTHATGRIND

iWATCHEDTHEVIDEO

MassiveUpdate4

KRABBYKREWYT

500KFeelingOkay

PiratesBooty

450KHipHipHooray

VaultedYummies

900GemsPLS

FUUUTURE

400KNoWay

TrinketsAPlenty

Sorry4Bugs

ShowMeTheUpdate

500KAnchovies

QuarterMillion

ThatWasFast

SummonTime

SecretHunter

OPCodeForReal

BoostJuice

25KHooray

XmasUnderDaSea

100KGoofyGoobers

ImReadyImReady

OneUp

GemsOnGems

NowThisIsOP

SandysDojo

How to redeem codes in SpongeBob TD?

Step 1 : Reach level 10 .

: Reach . Step 2 : Tap on the Codes option (left side of the screen).

: Tap on the option (left side of the screen). Step 3: Type in your code and hit the Redeem button.

To redeem these codes, simply follow these steps:

How to get to level 10 fast

How to get more SpongeBob Tower Defense codes?

To level up quickly, I recommend you use the Gems you receive at the start to do a couple of summons. Use the best unit you have, and start playing. Once you get the Level 3 reward from the pass (which should be around level 5-6 - I don't remember exactly), then activate it and keep playing. By the time you're done with the first Act, you will be level 9. You'll have to play the first stage of the second Act to reach level 10 and unlock code redemption.New SpongeBob TD codes are released with each update, and sometimes during holidays. The devs tend to update the game every Friday, so it's good to keep an eye on this list!

Keep in mind that each of them has an expiration date, and if you don't want to miss any of them, I suggest you save this page. We also have plenty of other gifts for you to use: codes for Fisch - the most popular fishing game on Roblox, and Skillful codes!