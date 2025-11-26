Roblox Fish It! codes (November 2025)

With these Roblox Fish It! codes, you can get your hands on free baits, totems and luck potions - all very welcome rewards, if you ask me!

It's really simple - Fish It! is all about fishing. You don't care about how your character looks; you just care about fishing. You can fish in different environments - rain, snow, day, night, and pretty much anything you can imagine. Fish have different drop rates based on the area and various meteorological conditions, but also on your luck.

That's the main reason you want to save up all the money you can to buy better rods, better baits, and ultimately turn your character into a fishing machine. Sounds simple, but trust me - it takes time. Until then, you can also check some of these Ice Fishing Simulator codes!

Now, despite the casual fishing content and auto mode here, you'll still need to put in the right amount of effort to progress. Gacha plays virtually no part - it's simple, it's relaxing, and it all comes down to how much money you can make by selling your fish. This means that the latest Fish It! codes will definitely come in handy, so why not boost your chances of getting some rare fish while you're at it?

Active Fish It! codes

COUNTTRANSCENDEDSTONES - Upgrade Element Rod

- Upgrade Element Rod 1BILLION - Luck Potions

- Luck Potions TOTEMREFUND - Luck Totem

- Luck Totem PURPLEMOON - Bait

- Bait LUCKYTOTEM - Luck Totem

- Luck Totem SORRY - Bait

- Bait EXPANSION - Mutation Potions

- Mutation Potions CRYSTALS - Luck Potions

- Luck Potions BLAMETALON - Luck Potions

Expired

TRAVEL

MEGA

100M

MUTATE

WOWSPINS

BIGUPD

LOBSTAH

CONSOLE

VALENTINE

SORRYSPINS

FREEBIES

THEWHEEL

INDO

LOST

HUNTING

ARMOR

SHARKSSS

EGGS

FISHING

XMAS2024

How to redeem your rewards?

Step 1 : Open the Store - the button is located on the top side of the screen.

: Open the - the button is located on the top side of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see Redeem Codes .

: Scroll all the way down until you see . Step 3: Type in your active code, then hit "REDEEM".

You can redeem the freebies by following these steps:

The rewards are automatically added to your inventory, so you can use them from there - just make sure you use them when you're about to spend time fishing, otherwise the luck potions will go to waste.

How to get more freebies?

Rewards not working?

How to level up fast?

New ones are usually released on the Discord server, but we add every new or exclusive code we find to this list. Don't worry - we will keep you in the loop. All you gotta do is save this page and check it regularly.Keep in mind that you can only use these once you reach level 10. You can check your level by verifying your Roblox account on the official Fish It! Discord server, and once you're synchronised there, it will automatically tell you the level.To level up faster, you can always equip an enchant that boosts your XP onto your fishing rod. This should help; however, I recommend you don't waste it on the beginner rods. It's better to do it at higher levels, since that's when farming XP becomes difficult.

