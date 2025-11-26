Roblox Fish It! codes (November 2025)
With these Roblox Fish It! codes, you can get your hands on free baits, totems and luck potions - all very welcome rewards, if you ask me!
It's really simple - Fish It! is all about fishing. You don't care about how your character looks; you just care about fishing. You can fish in different environments - rain, snow, day, night, and pretty much anything you can imagine. Fish have different drop rates based on the area and various meteorological conditions, but also on your luck.
That's the main reason you want to save up all the money you can to buy better rods, better baits, and ultimately turn your character into a fishing machine. Sounds simple, but trust me - it takes time. Until then, you can also check some of these Ice Fishing Simulator codes!
Now, despite the casual fishing content and auto mode here, you'll still need to put in the right amount of effort to progress. Gacha plays virtually no part - it's simple, it's relaxing, and it all comes down to how much money you can make by selling your fish. This means that the latest Fish It! codes will definitely come in handy, so why not boost your chances of getting some rare fish while you're at it?
Active Fish It! codes
- COUNTTRANSCENDEDSTONES - Upgrade Element Rod
- 1BILLION - Luck Potions
- TOTEMREFUND - Luck Totem
- PURPLEMOON - Bait
- LUCKYTOTEM - Luck Totem
- SORRY - Bait
- EXPANSION - Mutation Potions
- CRYSTALS - Luck Potions
- BLAMETALON - Luck Potions
Expired
- TRAVEL
- MEGA
- 100M
- MUTATE
- WOWSPINS
- BIGUPD
- LOBSTAH
- CONSOLE
- VALENTINE
- SORRYSPINS
- FREEBIES
- THEWHEEL
- INDO
- LOST
- HUNTING
- ARMOR
- SHARKSSS
- EGGS
- FISHING
- XMAS2024
How to redeem your rewards?You can redeem the freebies by following these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Store - the button is located on the top side of the screen.
- Step 2: Scroll all the way down until you see Redeem Codes.
- Step 3: Type in your active code, then hit "REDEEM".
The rewards are automatically added to your inventory, so you can use them from there - just make sure you use them when you're about to spend time fishing, otherwise the luck potions will go to waste.
How to get more freebies?New ones are usually released on the Discord server, but we add every new or exclusive code we find to this list. Don't worry - we will keep you in the loop. All you gotta do is save this page and check it regularly.
Rewards not working?Keep in mind that you can only use these once you reach level 10. You can check your level by verifying your Roblox account on the official Fish It! Discord server, and once you're synchronised there, it will automatically tell you the level.
How to level up fast?To level up faster, you can always equip an enchant that boosts your XP onto your fishing rod. This should help; however, I recommend you don't waste it on the beginner rods. It's better to do it at higher levels, since that's when farming XP becomes difficult.
