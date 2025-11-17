Goalbound codes (November 2025)

These Goalbound codes offer plenty of Lucky Ego Spins, regular Style and Ego spins, and more to help you nail that goal.

There's no shortage of football experiences on Roblox, but Goalbound is not just your regular one. It's based on the anime Blue Lock, where each character has a unique style they bring to the team.

It's the same here - based on the style you pick, you'll have more goal accuracy, more dribbling speed, or you could become the ultimate goalkeeper.

It's all about pairing the Ego with the Style. The secret is to try to play your desired position, so you can take advantage of the power-ups you get when you equip that style.

Below you will find all the active Goalbound codes that you can redeem right away, for a chance to get your favourite character's style. All these should give you around 100 Lucky Spins for Styles, which is a lot of tries to get some top-tier ones!

Active Goalbound codes

SRYFORAIKUDELAY - 10 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 10 Lucky Spins (Style) AIKU - 10 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 10 Lucky Spins (Style) VIPERSJAW - 15 Lucky Spins (Style), 20 Lucky Spins (Ego)

- 15 Lucky Spins (Style), 20 Lucky Spins (Ego) THXFOR400K - 20 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 20 Lucky Spins (Style) 100K - 5 Lucky Spins (Style), 5 Lucky Spins (Ego)

- 5 Lucky Spins (Style), 5 Lucky Spins (Ego) SRYFORDELAY - 2 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 2 Lucky Spins (Style) DOBETTERMIRO - 1 Lucky Spin (Style)

- 1 Lucky Spin (Style) ITOSHI - 7 Lucky Spins (Style), 15 Spins (Style)

- 7 Lucky Spins (Style), 15 Spins (Style) EGOSOONIPROMISE - 5 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 5 Lucky Spins (Style) SRY4EGO - 20 Lucky Spins (Ego), 20 Spins (Ego)

- 20 Lucky Spins (Ego), 20 Spins (Ego) IMETGEN - must meet player "genscriptrl" in the same server

- must meet player "genscriptrl" in the same server 300KLIKES - 10 Spins (Style)

- 10 Spins (Style) 200KLIKES - 10 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 10 Lucky Spins (Style) UPDATE1SOON - 5 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 5 Lucky Spins (Style) SRYFORBUGS - 10 Spins (Style), 2 Lucky Spins (Style)

- 10 Spins (Style), 2 Lucky Spins (Style) RELEASE - 5 Spins (Style)

- 5 Spins (Style) DELAYBOUND - 5 Spins (Style), 7 Lucky Spins (Style)

Expired

UPD3SRY

UPD3

UPD2

SRYFORUPD2DELAY

IFOLLOWTEXTURE

IFOLLOWKONO

YUKIMIYA

HOTFIX

IFOLLOWROST

IFOLLOWKRIE

IFOLLOWATLAS

IFOLLOWSTALKA

PLAYTEST!

How to redeem codes in Goalbound

Step 1 : Join the official Goalbound Roblox group .

: the . Step 2 : Like the game.

: the game. Step 3 : Tap the envelope button (3rd from the top left).

: Tap the button (3rd from the top left). Step 4: Type in your code, then hit Redeem.

Here's how you can get your hands on all the spins you need:

Rewards don't work?

If a particular one doesn't work (which is not often the case), it's probably because that code was an exclusive one. As is the case with the "IMETGENone, some of them might also have specific requirements (like following X player within the given time). Don't worry, though, there are plenty of others we'll add!

Oh, and if you're on the lookout for more football-inspired experiences, we have also covered Blue Lock Rivals codes and Azure Latch codes!