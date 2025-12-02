Flashpoint codes (December 2025)
We have the latest Flashpoint codes, so if you are eager to get your hands on lots of EXP and some free suits (and Cash), read on.
- Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - new codes added
No matter which DC Comics character is your favourite, chances are you probably like The Flash. Everyone does, right? Except for criminals, I assume, but I digress. Given his popularity, it's no surprise that there's a Roblox game centred around good old Barry Allen.
Yep, as the name implies, Flashpoint centres around DC's popular hero. But even superheroes need a helping hand every now and then, which is where Flashpoint codes come in. Through them, you can get yourself some EXP, cash and other goodies.
Let's dive right in and check all that Flashpoint has to offer for free:
Active Flashpoint codes
- likethegameformoresillycodes - 75k EXP, 50k Cash (new!)
- happythanksgiving - 69k EXP (new!)
- newxpcode - 69k EXP
- omgbrightburn!! - Brightburn suit
- Spooktacular - 66k EXP, 66k Cash
- 67 - 67k EXP, 67k Cash
- PHASING?! - 50k EXP, 50k Cash
Expired
- welovephasing - 50k EXP, 50k Cash
- WELOVESOLARFLARESUIT - 50k EXP, 50k Cash
- yippeupdate!!! - 100k EXP, 100k Cash
- omg125likes!! - 75k cash, 75k EXP
- FarewellToOurFinestSoldierDenik - 30k cash, 30k EXP
- SLYENTERPRISES - Suit
- sorryaboutthevent!! - 150k cash, 150k EXP, 3 Rebirth Tokens
- yippee100milvisits - 30k EXP, 30k Cash, suit
- thankyoufor1mlikes!! - 100k EXP, 100k Cash, 1 V-X
- Velocity9 - 1 V IX
- NonstopTT - Suit: KBNONSTOP
- MartyZealousTooQuick - Suit: MARTY ZEALOUS
- ClicksterYT - Suit: CLICKSTER
- N3G4T1V3 - Suit: NEGATIVE FLASH (Rebirth)
- jldownfall - Suit: Flash (SSKTJL)
- thankyoufor900klikes!!
- WEAREINCREDIBLYSORRYFORTHEISSUES
- d3layedp01nt
- thankyoufor800klikes!!
- 1MILINTERESTED
- thankyoufor900klikes!!
- sorryforthebugs:(
- d3layedp01nt
- WEAREINCREDIBLYSORRYFORTHEISSUES
- siliisthecoolestdevandastroshouldgivehimaraisebecause heisthebestdev
- LovxellIsSoooooCoolAndHandsomeAndHePullsAllTheLadiesAndHesAlsoSuperTallAndRichWith10GazillionDollars
- hehehehaw666klikes!!
- 500klikes!!
- L1GHTN1NGTHR0W
- sorryfordelay:(
- thisnextcodegoesouttomykingwagwarnitsking
- yay350kinterested!!
- 200kinterested!!
- 100kinterested!!
- WeLoveVerifiedAndAppreciateHimVeryMuch
- yay75kinterested
- yippee1milmembers
- 350klikes!!
- LovxellIsSoooooCoolAndHandsomeAndHePullsAllTheLadies AndHesAlsoSuperTallAndRichWith10GazillionDollars
- yay500kinterested!!
- comeonletsgetto50kplayers!!
- 14kPlayers
- 69kLikes
- UPDATESOON!!
- 15kplayers
- woahhh50kinterested
- 300klikes!!
- 30kplayers
- 250klikes!!
- thankyouguysfor200waitnoimean200klikes!!yeahthatsoundsaboutright
- 25kplayers
- wallywestgoat
- holymolywehit150klikes
- 50kinterestednext?
- 20kplayers
- getthegameto100klikesformorecoolcodes
How to redeem Flashpoint codesHere's the entire process to redeem the latest Flashpoint codes:
- Step 1: Join the Varis Studios Roblox group.
- Step 2: Like the game (you need to restart after doing these steps).
- Step 3: Select the "Codes" option from the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the "Redeem" button.
How to get more codesWhenever the developers release new codes, we'll add them to this list. Usually, they are released regularly, mainly around big game updates or during major holidays. But don't worry, all you have to do to have the latest codes is save this page and check back regularly.
About FlashpointYou know, the guy in a red suit who runs insanely fast? Well, in Flashpoint, you can give him a completely different look - you even get some free suits from some of the codes!
The main goal is to race other players, fight criminals, and most importantly, run around the city having fun. You can level up, upgrade your character's stats, and even try your hand at racing some of the fastest players out there. It's all in good fun.
We have a lot more codes for the best Roblox experiences, including Roblox Dig codes and Anime Card Clash codes!