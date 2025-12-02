Flashpoint codes (December 2025)

We have the latest Flashpoint codes, so if you are eager to get your hands on lots of EXP and some free suits (and Cash), read on.

Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - new codes added

No matter which DC Comics character is your favourite, chances are you probably like The Flash. Everyone does, right? Except for criminals, I assume, but I digress. Given his popularity, it's no surprise that there's a Roblox game centred around good old Barry Allen.

Yep, as the name implies, Flashpoint centres around DC's popular hero. But even superheroes need a helping hand every now and then, which is where Flashpoint codes come in. Through them, you can get yourself some EXP, cash and other goodies.

Let's dive right in and check all that Flashpoint has to offer for free:

Active Flashpoint codes

likethegameformoresillycodes - 75k EXP, 50k Cash (new!)



75k EXP, 50k Cash (new!) happythanksgiving - 69k EXP (new!)

69k EXP (new!) newxpcode - 69k EXP

69k EXP omgbrightburn!! - Brightburn suit

Brightburn suit Spooktacular - 66k EXP, 66k Cash



66k EXP, 66k Cash 67 - 67k EXP, 67k Cash

67k EXP, 67k Cash PHASING?! - 50k EXP, 50k Cash

Expired

welovephasing - 50k EXP, 50k Cash

WELOVESOLARFLARESUIT - 50k EXP, 50k Cash

yippeupdate!!! - 100k EXP, 100k Cash

omg125likes!! - 75k cash, 75k EXP

FarewellToOurFinestSoldierDenik - 30k cash, 30k EXP

SLYENTERPRISES - Suit

sorryaboutthevent!! - 150k cash, 150k EXP, 3 Rebirth Tokens

yippee100milvisits - 30k EXP, 30k Cash, suit

thankyoufor1mlikes!! - 100k EXP, 100k Cash, 1 V-X

Velocity9 - 1 V IX

NonstopTT - Suit: KBNONSTOP

MartyZealousTooQuick - Suit: MARTY ZEALOUS

ClicksterYT - Suit: CLICKSTER

N3G4T1V3 - Suit: NEGATIVE FLASH (Rebirth)

jldownfall - Suit: Flash (SSKTJL)

thankyoufor900klikes!!

WEAREINCREDIBLYSORRYFORTHEISSUES

d3layedp01nt

thankyoufor800klikes!!

1MILINTERESTED

thankyoufor900klikes!!

sorryforthebugs:(

d3layedp01nt

WEAREINCREDIBLYSORRYFORTHEISSUES

siliisthecoolestdevandastroshouldgivehimaraisebecause heisthebestdev

LovxellIsSoooooCoolAndHandsomeAndHePullsAllTheLadiesAndHesAlsoSuperTallAndRichWith10GazillionDollars

hehehehaw666klikes!!

500klikes!!

L1GHTN1NGTHR0W

sorryfordelay:(

thisnextcodegoesouttomykingwagwarnitsking

yay350kinterested!!

200kinterested!!

100kinterested!!

WeLoveVerifiedAndAppreciateHimVeryMuch

yay75kinterested

yippee1milmembers

350klikes!!

LovxellIsSoooooCoolAndHandsomeAndHePullsAllTheLadies AndHesAlsoSuperTallAndRichWith10GazillionDollars

yay500kinterested!!

comeonletsgetto50kplayers!!

14kPlayers

69kLikes

UPDATESOON!!

15kplayers

woahhh50kinterested

300klikes!!

30kplayers

250klikes!!

thankyouguysfor200waitnoimean200klikes!!yeahthatsoundsaboutright

25kplayers

wallywestgoat

holymolywehit150klikes

50kinterestednext?

20kplayers

getthegameto100klikesformorecoolcodes

How to redeem Flashpoint codes

Step 1 : Join the Varis Studios Roblox group.

: Join the Roblox group. Step 2 : Like the game (you need to restart after doing these steps).

: (you need to restart after doing these steps). Step 3 : Select the " Codes " option from the top left corner of the screen.

: Select the " " option from the top left corner of the screen. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the "Redeem" button.

Here's the entire process to redeem the latest Flashpoint codes:

How to get more codes

About Flashpoint

Whenever the developers release new codes, we'll add them to this list. Usually, they are released regularly, mainly around big game updates or during major holidays. But don't worry, all you have to do to have the latest codes is save this page and check back regularly.You know, the guy in a red suit who runs insanely fast? Well, in Flashpoint, you can give him a completely different look - you even get some free suits from some of the codes!

The main goal is to race other players, fight criminals, and most importantly, run around the city having fun. You can level up, upgrade your character's stats, and even try your hand at racing some of the fastest players out there. It's all in good fun.

We have a lot more codes for the best Roblox experiences, including Roblox Dig codes and Anime Card Clash codes!