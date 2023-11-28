Roblox: Elemental Dungeons guide for beginners

Roblox boasts thousands, if not millions, of potential games to play, but it can be a bit confusing getting started with them, especially if you’re not familiar with how Roblox works. There are dozens of ways to play and games covering every genre from action to simulation. There are even fighting games on Roblox and RPGs. So, we’ve put together some basic guides, and this time around, we’re covering one of the latest, highly-rated experiences out there with Elemental Dungeons.

Elemental Dungeons guide will give a basic overview of the game and a quick tutorial on how to get started. Like many Roblox experiences - this game drops you right into the action without much introduction, so getting prepped for your adventure ahead is key to surviving and thriving against all manner of monsters and more.

What is Elemental Dungeons?

Created by MaltGames, while Elemental Dungeons describes itself as a fighting game on its experience page, it’s closer to an RPG. You level up as you fight enemies and complete quests, all while upgrading your gear in order to take on greater challenges.

What makes Elemental Dungeons unique is the focus on the Elements themselves. Players are able to equip one element that does 1.5x damage to its opposing element. Meaning there’s a degree of strategy involved even from the get-go.

Functionally, if you're familiar with many other action RPGs and dungeon-crawlers, Elemental Dungeons won't be that difficult to pick up and play. But if you need some further tips on how to handle yourself, read on and find out more.