League of Pantheons tier list and a reroll guide
| League of Pantheons
We're going to dive into a League of Pantheons tier list where we discuss the best heroes in the game, as well as how you can obtain them, and who you should use your Revelation Summon Scroll to obtain.
There are many heroes in the game, and when you're just starting out, it might not be super easy to figure out who you should use, or even if you've got the best heroes possible - which is something many of us players want, especially in gachas.
Well, with this League of Pantheons tier list, you won't have to wonder about that any longer. We've listed all the heroes you can currently obtain into each tier according to their strength and how usable they are throughout the game.
To kick things off, we're going to answer a quick question for those of you wondering about whom to choose from the scroll.
Who should I choose from the Revelation Summon Scroll?Although you could go for any of the higher-ranking heroes in the League of Pantheons tier list, you can also go for any of the following heroes if you want to have an easy-breezy early game:
- Valkyrie
- Jormungand
- Illsya
These are some of the most commonly picked heroes - you can, of course, go for any hero you want. It's all about thinking of what team you want to go for and choosing accordingly. If you're not completely sure about what team you want to build around, then you're probably better off waiting until you do and then using the scroll to get that exact hero you want.
So without further ado, let's dive into the League of Pantheons tier list! Feel free to use the links below to check out the specific tier you're interested in!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
1
S+ Tier
At the top of the League of Pantheons tier list, you can find the absolute best heroes you can use in the game. These characters are not necessarily easy to obtain, so maxing them out is not going to be a walk in the park. However, it's worth investing all of your resources into them because they're extremely powerful.
- Divine High Priest
- Raphael
- Venus
- Gabriel
- Centaur Chiron
- Themis
- Amaterasu
- Uriel
- Hodel
- Wukong
- Daji
- Nuwa
- Nidhogg
- Nyx
- Badel
Centaur Chiron He can deal some burst damage, but most of it comes from his arrows that target the front row. Chiron's Divine Hoof Passive increases his attack, HP and Crit Rate, making him extremely deadly, and with the Divine Form Passive, he can also remove negative effects and deal even more damage.
Uriel Uriel can apply a Curse effect on enemies, and has extremely good sustain (can heal herself with the Chaos Wings skill), which comes in handy many times. Her DPS is outstanding, and if Curse lands, it's even more devastating.
2
S Tier
The S-tier heroes are almost as good as the ones on the S+ tier, so if you happen to get one of them, fear not - they will successfully help carry you into the late-game stages as long as you've levelled them up, geared them up and upgraded them as much as possible.
- Illsya
- Pandora
- Hel
- Jormungand
- Dionysus
- Izanami
- Tsukuyomi
- Amon
- Valkyrie
- Hera
- Scati
- Abaddon
- Zeus
- Gai'ming
- Surya
Valkyrie She's an amazing Warrior that can deal plenty of damage and can boost her stats. She deals burst damage, and if the target is affected by Burn or Red Hot, she will do additional damage. Works exceptionally in a Fire team.
Amon With outstanding Support skills, Amon can restore allies' HP and boost their ATK, but can also deal significant damage if the right card is selected on his Nightmare Flip. He's also able to dispel debuffs from allies.
3
A Tier
In the A-tier, we have decent heroes that can be used for clearing any content in the game and are also slightly more accessible than the above-mentioned heroes. You can rely on them for quite a lot, so don't hesitate to add them to your team and invest some resources in keeping them in top shape.
- Erial
- Titan
- Leviathan
- Sphinx
- Ymir
- Fenrir
- Loki
- Nezha
- Synthia
- Heimdall
- Archie
- Seshat
- Susanoo
- Sult
- Siren
Sphinx She has the ability to Silence enemies, and has additional damage against Mages. Sphinx is amazing for PvP, also thanks to her additional sustain from the Lethal Judgment skill.
Fenrir Fenrir can dispel debuffs (and thus crowd control), and also gain immunity briefly. He's a great character when it comes to survivability and damage, both of which he does with ease.
4
B Tier
In the B tier, you can find some of the heroes that can be relatively decent in the very early stages of the game but tend to fall off in the mid-to-late game. You can use them at the start, but make sure to change them for better, higher-ranking ones from this League of Pantheons tier list the first chance you get.
- Poseidon
- Phoenix
- Ratatoski
- Darklord
- Anubis
- Byako
- Gaia
- Apollo
- Thor
- Samael
- Alleria
- Hades
- Pan
- Aensland
- Count Vlad
Alleria Alleria has a fairly high chance to inflict Armor Break on enemies, which makes them more vulnerable. She can also heal allies, thus making her a decent support character.
Count Vlad While he's not exceptional, his kit is quite good. He can inflict Bleed on opponents and has a chance to Leech life from them.
5
C Tier
The C tier has the lowest-ranking heroes in the game. They are not really worth investing any of your resources in, so we recommend that you don't bother with that. It's best if you use them as food for other heroes since using your resources for them will be a waste.
- Wyrmlich
- Merlin
- Prometheus
- Pisces
- Lucifer
- Medusa
- Titania
- Messa
- Isis
- Nereid
- Athena
- Odin
- Ares
- Seraph
- Magma Fiend
- Karzan
All heroes in this tier are underwhelming, so it's not worth getting into too much detail on each individual one.
6
League of Pantheons Reroll Guide
If you want to consider rerolling in League of Pantheons, then there are a few things to take into account. We'll talk about all of them below!
- There is not exactly a "need" for rerolling. You can just use the Revelation Summon Scroll that you receive by claiming the redeem code "LOP999" and then you will have unlimited re-summons until you decide which character you want to keep.
- If you want to reroll, you need to start on a Guest account.
- All characters can work well, and with all the freebies you get, you can definitely make it into the late game with enough time and resources invested.
That being said, if you want to reroll, you should just make sure to get the Revelation Summon Scroll (as we mentioned above) and keep summoning until you obtain the hero you want.
If you're not happy with that, and still want to reroll more, then simply delete all data from the game (Apps -> League of Pantheons -> Clear Cache / Clear Data) and start again. Bear in mind you'll have to play through the tutorial again, but afterwards, you can claim the codes and try your luck summoning once more!