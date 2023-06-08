League of Pantheons tier list and a reroll guide

- Added Fenrir, the Stygian Teeth

We're going to dive into a League of Pantheons tier list where we discuss the best heroes in the game, as well as how you can obtain them, and who you should use your Revelation Summon Scroll to obtain.

There are many heroes in the game, and when you're just starting out, it might not be super easy to figure out who you should use, or even if you've got the best heroes possible - which is something many of us players want, especially in gachas.

Well, with this League of Pantheons tier list, you won't have to wonder about that any longer. We've listed all the heroes you can currently obtain into each tier according to their strength and how usable they are throughout the game.

To kick things off, we're going to answer a quick question for those of you wondering about whom to choose from the scroll.

Who should I choose from the Revelation Summon Scroll?

Valkyrie

Jormungand

Illsya

Although you could go for any of the higher-ranking heroes in the League of Pantheons tier list, you can also go for any of the following heroes if you want to have an easy-breezy early game:

These are some of the most commonly picked heroes - you can, of course, go for any hero you want. It's all about thinking of what team you want to go for and choosing accordingly. If you're not completely sure about what team you want to build around, then you're probably better off waiting until you do and then using the scroll to get that exact hero you want.

So without further ado, let's dive into the League of Pantheons tier list! Feel free to use the links below to check out the specific tier you're interested in!

S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier

