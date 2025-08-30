The Presentation Experience codes (August 2025)
Hundreds of points and a pile of gems await in this school-trashing experience - all you have to do is redeem The Presentation Experience codes listed here.
Here's a pretty strange Roblox game for you. In it, you play as a student in a classroom. However, unlike in a real school, you can pay points to do absurd things like throw a toilet, scream at your teacher, break your desk, and throw fireworks, among other things. Some things are a little more normal, like students being chosen to give presentations, which you can then rate.
You can level up as well and can unlock more points and ways to interact. A quicker way to do this is through codes! So, we've compiled a list of all of the current working codes in The Presentation Experience right now.
Working codes for The Presentation Experience
- Hugo - Points
- newmanfacepooper - 50 points and four gems
- coolcodethatmaxwellfound - 100 points and 6 gems
- Coffee - 60 Points
- MAXWELLGOOD - 20 Gems
- HALLWAY - 10 Gems
- UWU - 20 Gems
- THEREARENOOTHERTEACHERSINTHESCHOOLBECAUSENOBODYWANTSTOSEETHEBADTEACHER - 10 Gems
- MINIMALGAMESPRO - 25 Points
- HELICOPTER - 50 Points
- MEGABOOST - 5x Bonus Points for 1 Minute
- 5gems - 5 Gems
- Code - 15 Points
- Rat - 25 Points
- Bookworm - 80 Points
- 10Points - 10 Points
- TEACHERMADCUZBAD - 200 Points
- AZUREOPTIX - 25 Points
- Toilet - 50 Points
- Poop - 100 Points
- EMOTIONALDAMAGE - 80 Points
Expired codes
- CHRISTMASGIFT
- dodgingcode
- omg350klikes
- unexpected
- 200MVISTS!
- fartyreward
- Hugo
- MANFACEPOOPER
How to use The Presentation Experience codes?
- Step 1: Load into the game
- Step 2: Tap the book icon in the bottom centre of the screen.
- Step 3: Tap the three-dot icon on the right-hand side.
- Step 4: Tap Codes
- Step 5: Enter The Presentation Experience code and tap Redeem
We'll update this guide with new codes for Presentation Experience as soon as they get released. So bookmarking this page will come in handy.
