The Presentation Experience codes (August 2025)

Hundreds of points and a pile of gems await in this school-trashing experience - all you have to do is redeem The Presentation Experience codes listed here.

Here's a pretty strange Roblox game for you. In it, you play as a student in a classroom. However, unlike in a real school, you can pay points to do absurd things like throw a toilet, scream at your teacher, break your desk, and throw fireworks, among other things. Some things are a little more normal, like students being chosen to give presentations, which you can then rate.

You can level up as well and can unlock more points and ways to interact. A quicker way to do this is through codes! So, we've compiled a list of all of the current working codes in The Presentation Experience right now.

Working codes for The Presentation Experience

Hugo - Points

Points newmanfacepooper - 50 points and four gems

- 50 points and four gems coolcodethatmaxwellfound - 100 points and 6 gems

100 points and 6 gems Coffee - 60 Points

- 60 Points MAXWELLGOOD - 20 Gems

- 20 Gems HALLWAY - 10 Gems

- 10 Gems UWU - 20 Gems

- 20 Gems THEREARENOOTHERTEACHERSINTHESCHOOLBECAUSENOBODYWANTSTOSEETHEBADTEACHER - 10 Gems

- 10 Gems MINIMALGAMESPRO - 25 Points

- 25 Points HELICOPTER - 50 Points

- 50 Points MEGABOOST - 5x Bonus Points for 1 Minute

- 5x Bonus Points for 1 Minute 5gems - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems Code - 15 Points

- 15 Points Rat - 25 Points

- 25 Points Bookworm - 80 Points

- 80 Points 10Points - 10 Points

- 10 Points TEACHERMADCUZBAD - 200 Points

- 200 Points AZUREOPTIX - 25 Points

- 25 Points Toilet - 50 Points

- 50 Points Poop - 100 Points

- 100 Points EMOTIONALDAMAGE - 80 Points

Expired codes

CHRISTMASGIFT

dodgingcode

omg350klikes

unexpected

200MVISTS!

fartyreward

Hugo

MANFACEPOOPER

How to use The Presentation Experience codes?

Step 1: Load into the game

Step 2: Tap the book icon in the bottom centre of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the three-dot icon on the right-hand side.

Step 4: Tap Codes

Step 5: Enter The Presentation Experience code and tap Redeem

We'll update this guide with new codes for Presentation Experience as soon as they get released. So bookmarking this page will come in handy. Additionally, we have a real treasure trove of similar articles, like codes for Anime Vanguards and Anime Spirits codes. Feel free to look around - certainly, something will catch your eye!