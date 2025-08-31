Draconia Saga codes (August 2025)

Get some lovely gifts like Drakite Summon Tickets, Glinting Clames and silver by redeeming these codes for Draconia Saga.

With countless Drakites and almost as many mounts, you can spend hours upon hours trying to find the best combos (not to mention the fashion). At least, that's how it is for me. While I do my quests, I like to check out the Drakites and the fashion - you could explore the world, though - it's just as exciting!

But you're not here to hear me blab about how awesome this game is, so let's check out the active Draconia Saga codes!

Active Draconia Saga codes

FYYXT7SJ2 - Dia's Millennial Prophecy Pack (expires September 01st) (new!)

DRAGON888 - 10 Drakite Summon Tickets, 50 Glinting Clames

DRAGON9999 - 5 Drake Dust, 2 Drakite Summon Tickets, 3 Flowstone Random Bags

From the Creator codes, you can only use one. For me, at least, it did not work to redeem both.

JY9Y8K6J4

SRHYTY96M

LSHY7RWYP - 50k Silver, 100 Lazulite, 5 Drakite Summon Tickets

NMJYECPDU - 3 Dia's Snackbag, 5 Drakite Summon Tickets

6MJYC98LJ - 3 Dia's Snackbag, 5 Drakite Summon Tickets

Expired codes

LZYXBH6UH - Dia's Ultimate Slacker Gift (expires August 25th)

Dia's Ultimate Slacker Gift (expires August 25th) YXZX9XUEP - Dia's Drizzly Day Gift (expires August 19th)

AYZXAREK7 - Dia's Summer Beverage Giveaway (expires August 18th)

YZZX6XPCY - Dia's Theater Festival Gift (expires August 11th)

P77YBHP89 - Dia's Dawn Offering (expires August 5th)

687YNBCJK - Dia's Moonlight Blessing Gift (expires August 4th)

697YBX4EF - Dia's Cyber Night Gift Pack (Expires July 28th)

4E7YXH2ST - Dia's Dance Party Gift (expires July 21st)

K27Y4H93D - Dia's Adorable Pet Taming Pack (expires July 17th)

837YY6W4L - Dia's Meteoric Wish (expires July 14th)

CF8YA982P - Afternoon Refreshment Gift Code (expires July 07th)

Afternoon Refreshment Gift Code (expires July 07th) 3G8Y5BEF6 - Moonlit Treasure Gift Code

4K8YMWSNF - Dia's Pogley Workshop Gift (expires June 30th)

Dia's Pogley Workshop Gift (expires June 30th) DL8YLR9P4 - Dia's Grand Gourmet Gift (expires June 23rd)

Dia's Grand Gourmet Gift (expires June 23rd) YKAYLCD8Y - Dia's Ancient Mural Care Package

FMAYJN6LC - Dia's Aurora Care Package

TLAY4GD38 - Dia's Cozy Maor Pack

JM8YEFZ7U - Special Council Supplies: Wintry Ridge Edition (expires June 20th)

PY8Y7UTY9 - Dia's Dragon Egg Breakthrough Gift (expires June 16th)

KZ8Y9R3WW - Dia's Summer Surprise Gift (expires June 9th)

8D9YG9NR7 - Dia's Cozy Magic Dust (expires May 24th)

PX9YCDUGZ - Dia's Alpha Angler (expires May 19th)

3H9YRR4W6 - Dia's Early Summer Celebration Gift (Expires June 2nd)

WJ9Y29TCG - Dia's Dragon Blessing Gift (Expires June 1st)

YC9YF24M7 - Dia's Dragonflame Blessing Gift (expires May 26th)

CUAYRXWDB - Expires April 11

67HYC2ECC - Expires March 27th (Global Only)

DPHYZ5HWE - Expires March 24th (Global Only)

Conduit0321 - Expires March 28th (SEA Only)

PRAYM53DJ - Expires April 18

How to redeem Draconia Saga codes?

Step 1 : Open the Functions menu (top right side of the screen).

: Open the menu (top right side of the screen). Step 2 : Tap on the Settings cog located in the bottom right corner.

: Tap on the cog located in the bottom right corner. Step 3 : Go to the Account tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 4 : Select the Pack Exchange button.

: Select the button. Step 5: Type in your code and then hit the Exchange button.

How to get more codes?

New Draconia Saga codes are usually released on the Discord server, and sometimes, you might find them on the official Facebook page, where they share limited events too.

However, if you want to be up to date on the latest codes, just save this page because we add the new ones as soon as they're out, and you won't have to go searching anywhere else!