Anime Spirits codes (December 2025)

If you are looking for some freebies in this exciting Roblox experience, then these Anime Spirits codes will surely lift your spirits! Below, I've shared a list of all the active codes you can redeem right now to claim double EXP, free Spins and even Gems!

In this game, you can pick up Souls from some of your favourite manga/anime characters and use them to power you up. They unlock new skills and attributes for you, and if you want to know which are the best at the moment, we even have an Anime Spirits tier list to help you out.

But now, it's time we take a look at the active codes for the game, shall we?

Active Anime Spirits codes

2NDANNIVERSARYUPDATE - 2x XP for 30 Minutes



2x XP for 30 Minutes YORUICHIRAIJINUPDATE - 2x XP for 30 Minutes

2x XP for 30 Minutes HAJUNUPDATE - 5,000 Gems, 20 Perk/Race Spins

5,000 Gems, 20 Perk/Race Spins 140KLIKES - 2x XP for 30 Minutes

2x XP for 30 Minutes EXODIAECLIPSE - 5000 Gems, 20 Perk/Race Spins

5000 Gems, 20 Perk/Race Spins MIKUNAUPDATE - 2x XP for 30 Minutes



2x XP for 30 Minutes UNDERTALEUPDATE - 5000 Gems and 20 Perk/Race Spins

5000 Gems and 20 Perk/Race Spins 135KLIKES - 2x XP for 30 Minutes

2x XP for 30 Minutes TANJIRUGIYOUPDATE - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems

20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems VERGOLDEVILTRIGGERFINAL - 2x XP for 30 Minutes

2x XP for 30 Minutes JOYBOYANDIMURULER - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems

20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems CLEANERSHIDEOUT! - 10k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 20 Cursed Orbs, 10k Purple Frags

- 10k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 20 Cursed Orbs, 10k Purple Frags GACHIAKUTA! - 35 Cursed Orbs, 15 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 25 Demonic Fruits

- 35 Cursed Orbs, 15 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 25 Demonic Fruits NEWDIVINE! - 15k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 25 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 8k Purple Frags

- 15k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 25 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 8k Purple Frags THANKYOUGUYSFORPLAYING<3! - 15k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 25 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 8k Purple Frags

- 15k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 25 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 8k Purple Frags THEBIGTHREE - 30 Minutes of 2X EXP



30 Minutes of 2X EXP 130KLIKES - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems

20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems ULQIOROFINAL - 30 Minutes of 2x EXP



30 Minutes of 2x EXP JOTARUSTARUPDATE - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems

20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems 125KLIKES - 30 Minutes of 2x EXP

30 Minutes of 2x EXP DONTOFINALUPDATE - 30 Minutes of 2x EXP

30 Minutes of 2x EXP 120KLIKES - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5000 Gems

20 Race/Perk Spins, 5000 Gems KRATOESUPDATE - 30 Minutes of 2X EXP

30 Minutes of 2X EXP ARISESYSTEMTUSK - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5000 Gems

20 Race/Perk Spins, 5000 Gems SUMMERFIX - 2K Tokens, 5K Gems, 15 Mins of X2 Exp

- 2K Tokens, 5K Gems, 15 Mins of X2 Exp 115KLIKES - x2 EXP for 30 Minutes

x2 EXP for 30 Minutes SUMMERISHERE - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 2000 Gems

20 Race/Perk Spins, 2000 Gems 105KLIKES - x2 EXP for 30 Minutes

x2 EXP for 30 Minutes 100KLIKES - 20 Race/Perk Spins + 2000 Gems

Expired codes

How to redeem codes in Anime Spirits

Step 1 : Tap on the Menu button (next to your character level).

: Tap on the button (next to your character level). Step 2 : Select the Codes option.

: Select the option. Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Redeem button.

All the rewards will be given to you automatically, so if you are redeeming double EXP, make sure you play the game right then and there, because if you are about to log out, all that lovely double EXP will go to waste. And that'd be a shame.

How to get more codes

Anime Spirits codes are usually released when the game becomes more popular, as you see with the 'likes codes'. So, you can share the game with your friends and ask them to like it, so the devs will issue new codes sooner! Also, around major holidays, new codes tend to be released regularly, so keep an eye on this page because we're adding all the new ones as soon as they're out.

Of course, you can go directly to Taklaman's Discord channel and pick up new Anime Spirits codes right from the source.

Is there another way to earn rewards?

Of course, there are several other ways to get rewards in Anime Spirits without redeeming codes. One of them is to invite friends and get some free gems. Another is to just log in to the game daily, and you'll get free daily gifts. When you level up, you'll also get rewards, depending on your new level. With them and gifts you'll get from codes from Anime Spirits, you'll become a powerhouse on your server in no time!

