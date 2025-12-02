Anime Spirits codes (December 2025)
Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - new codes added
If you are looking for some freebies in this exciting Roblox experience, then these Anime Spirits codes will surely lift your spirits! Below, I've shared a list of all the active codes you can redeem right now to claim double EXP, free Spins and even Gems!
In this game, you can pick up Souls from some of your favourite manga/anime characters and use them to power you up. They unlock new skills and attributes for you, and if you want to know which are the best at the moment, we even have an Anime Spirits tier list to help you out.
But now, it's time we take a look at the active codes for the game, shall we?
Active Anime Spirits codes
- 2NDANNIVERSARYUPDATE - 2x XP for 30 Minutes
- YORUICHIRAIJINUPDATE - 2x XP for 30 Minutes
- HAJUNUPDATE - 5,000 Gems, 20 Perk/Race Spins
- 140KLIKES - 2x XP for 30 Minutes
- EXODIAECLIPSE - 5000 Gems, 20 Perk/Race Spins
- MIKUNAUPDATE - 2x XP for 30 Minutes
- UNDERTALEUPDATE - 5000 Gems and 20 Perk/Race Spins
- 135KLIKES - 2x XP for 30 Minutes
- TANJIRUGIYOUPDATE - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems
- VERGOLDEVILTRIGGERFINAL - 2x XP for 30 Minutes
- JOYBOYANDIMURULER - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems
- CLEANERSHIDEOUT! - 10k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 20 Cursed Orbs, 10k Purple Frags
- GACHIAKUTA! - 35 Cursed Orbs, 15 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 25 Demonic Fruits
- NEWDIVINE! - 15k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 25 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 8k Purple Frags
- THANKYOUGUYSFORPLAYING<3! - 15k Requiem Reroll Tokens, 25 Mega Passive Luck Boosts, 8k Purple Frags
- THEBIGTHREE - 30 Minutes of 2X EXP
- 130KLIKES - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems
- ULQIOROFINAL - 30 Minutes of 2x EXP
- JOTARUSTARUPDATE - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5K Gems
- 125KLIKES - 30 Minutes of 2x EXP
- DONTOFINALUPDATE - 30 Minutes of 2x EXP
- 120KLIKES - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5000 Gems
- KRATOESUPDATE - 30 Minutes of 2X EXP
- ARISESYSTEMTUSK - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 5000 Gems
- SUMMERFIX - 2K Tokens, 5K Gems, 15 Mins of X2 Exp
- 115KLIKES - x2 EXP for 30 Minutes
- SUMMERISHERE - 20 Race/Perk Spins, 2000 Gems
- 105KLIKES - x2 EXP for 30 Minutes
- 100KLIKES - 20 Race/Perk Spins + 2000 Gems
Expired codes95KLIKES | 90KLIKES | SHADOWIGRISUPDATE | ARISEUPDATE | SSJ100GEAR6 | ANOSVOLDIGOAT | 85KLIKES | IMUANDSOULKING | THEBIGTHREEUPDATE | TYBWAIZONUPDATE | OKAWALKMOMODUO | DEATHNOTEANDKJ | BRULOANDMADEINHEAVEN | FREESJWSOUL | CHRISTMASPT3 | CHRISTMASPT2 | CHRISTMASPT1 | ASCENDEDDRAGONUPDATE | MUIGOKOUEVEGUTO | 80KLIKES | GOJOSUKUNOUPDATE | DIVINECOSMICSAITAMO | ULTRAEGOVEGUTO | GONEANDKILLUO | MAHORAGOHELPME | MADAROUCHIHA | ANNIVERSARYUPDATE | METEORICBURSTBOROS | MUGETSUUPDATE | NARUDOGOKOUPDATE | ALMIGHTYYAWAHOO | 75KLIKES | HALLOWEENFINAL | GOLDENUPDATE | HALLOWEENUPDATE | 70KLIKES | ALUCARDUPDATE | DIVINEYAWAHOO | GOKOROSE | VASTOICHIGU | LUFFYLAWKID | 65KLIKES | SHADOWMONARCH | DEMONLORDRIMURO | NARUDOSASOOKE | COSMICAIZEN | THUKUNAUPDATE | FURTHERBEYOND | FREAKYGOJOH | JUJUTSUUPDATE | CIDANDKAWAKO | 50KLIKES | DIVINESHANKS | MYTHICTOJU | MYTHICYAMAMOTA | MYTHICSAITAMO | ZCITYHEREIGO | DIVINESHINRA | AWAKENEDSAKUNO | AWAKENEDCID | MYTHICKAIDU | MYTHICESCANOO | CODESSPINS! | SOLOLEVELINGUPDATE | GEAR5ISHERE | MYTHICLUCCO | LORDBEEROS | WANOHEREIGO | LETSGO45KLIKES | SONGJINVOO | MYTHICCID | CHOSUSTYLE | MYTHICCOSMICGAROO | THANKYOU40KLIKES | MYTHICGILGAMESH | GOJOHBUGFIXES! | GOJOUNSEALEDAWK | NIGHTGUYUPDATE | AWKSONGJINVOO | 20KLIKESYEAHH | YUTOAWAKEN | VALENTINES | YOUNGGOJOH | 30KLIKES | 25KLIKES | MOREFIXES | 2MILLVISITS | 10KLIKES | TAKLAMAN | RESETSTATS | DOUBLEEXP | FIXES | 1KLIKES | 35KLIKESYESS | RELEASE | MYTHICOGUKBLUE | HOKAGENARUDO | MASTERUIGOKU | DIOTHEWORLD | MUZANUPDATE | SASUKEUPDATE | TWOHUPDATE | 55KLIKES | MUZONBLOOD | KAIJO8UPDATE | BLACKCLOVER | GOJOHRETURNS | FREE30SPINS | AKAZOUPDATE | KINGOFHELLZORU | KAIJO8SHARD | FREEWORLDARROW | WHITEBEARDUPDATE | GEAR5DUO | KOKUSHIBAUPDATE | ITADORUDOMAINANDZENO | SIXPATHSMADARO | MYTHICGOGUTABLUE | SAKUNO3V1 | INVENTORYSOULFIX | DIVINEGORP | 60KLIKES
How to redeem codes in Anime SpiritsTo redeem codes in Anime Spirits, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Tap on the Menu button (next to your character level).
- Step 2: Select the Codes option.
- Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Redeem button.
All the rewards will be given to you automatically, so if you are redeeming double EXP, make sure you play the game right then and there, because if you are about to log out, all that lovely double EXP will go to waste. And that'd be a shame.
How to get more codesAnime Spirits codes are usually released when the game becomes more popular, as you see with the 'likes codes'. So, you can share the game with your friends and ask them to like it, so the devs will issue new codes sooner! Also, around major holidays, new codes tend to be released regularly, so keep an eye on this page because we're adding all the new ones as soon as they're out.
Of course, you can go directly to Taklaman's Discord channel and pick up new Anime Spirits codes right from the source.
Is there another way to earn rewards?Of course, there are several other ways to get rewards in Anime Spirits without redeeming codes. One of them is to invite friends and get some free gems. Another is to just log in to the game daily, and you'll get free daily gifts. When you level up, you'll also get rewards, depending on your new level. With them and gifts you'll get from codes from Anime Spirits, you'll become a powerhouse on your server in no time!
If you like this game, we have lots more Roblox codes for some of your favourite anime games, such as Untitled Boxing Game codes, Ohio codes, and codes for Units Battlegrounds.
Originally written by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Shaun Walton.