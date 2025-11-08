Clover Retribution codes (November 2025)
If you're like a poor Asta from Black Clover that yearns for magic, grab codes for Clover Retribution and get free race, magic and trait spins.
If you're eager to experience the latest and greatest Black Clover-inspired Roblox game, Clover Retribution is the one you should turn to. As Asta once followed the path to try to become the Wizard King without spell-casting ability, your progress won't be a walk in the park. To assist you in this epic journey to become Wizard King, we have a list of working Clover Retribution codes if you're looking for free race and magic spins.
However, that's not all you can claim. These can get you a Cape, Trait spins and other gifts. All you need to do is redeem one of them and set your character on the path to success.
Working Clover Retribution codes
- !newspell - Spins of each type (new!)
- !anotheryear - 125 spins of each type (new!)
- !fatechange2 - 25 spins of each type
- !lephos67thbirthday - 150 spins of each type
- !fatechange - 150 spins of each type
- !fabioxbirthday - 125 spins of each type
- !legionmagicrules - 100 spins of each type
- !roballfabbirthday - 250 spins of each type
- !spins92725 - 100 spins of each type
- !choosetrait17 - 200 Trait spins (this, chooserace16 or choosemagic16)
- !chooserace17 - 200 Race spins (this, choosetrait15 or choosemagic15)
- !choosemagic17 - 200 Magic spins (this, chooserace15 or choosemagic15)
- !race9925 - 100 Race Spins
- !lephos601stbirthday - Corrupted 3-Star Dragon Ball
- !magic9325 - 50 Magic spins
- !legogame - 225 spins of each type
- !lephosfaultagain - 40 spins of each type
- !lephosfaultv3 - 150 spins of each type
- !lephosfaultv2 - 100 spins of each type
- !lephosfault - 100 spins of each type
- !delay82325 - 150 spins of each type
- !spatialandvoidnext - 50 spins of each type
- !150klikes - 100 spins of all types
- !yellowiscoming - 100 spins of all types
- !igotaflighttotake - 100 spins of all types
- !narrowwaythrough - Necklace
- !crimsonwitch - 125 spins of all types
- !brunosbirthday -100 magic spins
- !funnycoderandom2 - 0 to 100 spins
- !funnycode98 - 50 spins of all types
- !choosetrait16 - 100 Trait spins (this, chooserace16 or choosemagic16)
- !chooserace16 - 100 Race spins (this, choosetrait16 or choosemagic16)
- !choosemagic16 - 100 Magic spins (this, chooserace15 or choosemagic15)
- !riskitforthedivine - 0 to 100 spins
- !smallshutdown - 25 spins of all types
- !funnycode4 - 150 spins of all types
- !choosetrait15 - 125 Trait spins (this, chooserace15 or choosemagic15)
- !chooserace15 - 125 Race spins (this, choosetrait15 or choosemagic15)
- !choosemagic15 - 125 Magic spins (this, chooserace15 or choosemagic15)
- !magicawakening - 25 Spins of all types
- !lephos61stbirthday - Corrupted 2 Stars Sphere
- !morningstarreign - Your level divided by 4 spins in all categories
- !morningstarreign2 - 45 Spins of all types
- !antimagicsuffering - 125 Spins of all types
- !darkmagicsneak - Your level divided by 4 of all spins
- !choosetrait14 - 125 Trait spins (this, chooserace14 or choosemagic14)
- !chooserace14 - 125 Race spins (this, choosetrait14 or choosemagic14)
- !choosemagic14 - 125 Magic spins (this, chooserace14 or choosetrait14)
- !darkmagicsneak - Your level divided by 4 of all spins
- !timechamber - Your level divided by 3 of all spins
- !julygift2 - 2x XP for 30 minutes
- !julygift - 100 of all spins
- !choosetrait13 - 125 Trait spins (this, chooserace13 or choosemagic13)
- !chooserace13 - 125 Race spins (this, choosetrait13 or choosemagic13)
- !choosemagic13 - 125 Magic spins (this, chooserace13 or choosetrait13)
- !lephos60thbirthday - 25 of all spins
- !4cloverchoice - 25 spins of each type (this or 5cloverchoice)
- !5cloverchoice - Between 1 and 75 spins of all spins (this or 4cloverchoice) (new!)
- !lightspiritnextweek - Your level divided by 3 of all spins
- !fishrace - Your level divided by 4 of all spins
- !fishexp - 10 minutes of x2 exp
- !summerfunnycode3 - Your level divided by 4 of all spins
- !125klikes - 45 of each spins
- !summerfunnycode2 - spins
- !freeracestorage3 - spins
- !summerfunnycode - Your level divided by 3 of all spins
- !summercomeback - 25 of each spins
- !antimagicnext - 25 of each spins
- !funnycode2 - 25 of each spins
- !quickshutdownn - 25 of each spins
- !funnycode - All Spins (based on your level)
- !cloverevent - 45 of each spin
- !soloretributionteaser – 120 of each spins
- !soloretribution - 45 of each spin
- !manaskin - 45 of each spin
- !valentines2024 - 50 of each spin
- !valentinesbonus - 30 of each spin
- !junglesoon2025 - 50 of each spin
- !encyclopedia - 30 of Each Spin
- !bigupdatesoon - 25 Race Spins
- !fixedteleport - 80 Magic Spins, 1 Trumpet of The End [you need to be in the First Kingdom]
- !gamblerscape - Cape (you need to be in the First Kingdom]
- !choosetrait12 - 125 Trait Spins (READ BELOW BEFORE REDEEMING)
- !chooserace12 - 125 Race Spins (READ BELOW BEFORE REDEEMING)
- !choosemagic12 - 125 Magic Spins (READ BELOW BEFORE REDEEMING)
Expired
- !antimagicsuffering
- !xmasupdate20242
- !xmasupdate2024
- !50chibis
- !halloweenfixes
- !randomcode2
- !thanksgiving2
- !freespinsyes2
- !halloweenv2
- !choosetrait11
- !chooserace11
- !choosemagic11
- !freespinsyes
- !clickedequalsfalse
- !jungledesertdungeon
- !freestuffagain
- !choosetrait10
- !chooserace10
- !choosemagic10
- !choosetrait9
- !chooserace9
- !choosemagic9
- !choosetrait8
- !chooserace8
- !choosemagic8
- !choosetrait7
- !chooserace7
- !choosemagic7
- !choosetrait6
- !chooserace6
- !choosemagic6
- !communitycode1
- !stolentime
- !100klikes
- !95klikes
- !300kfavs
- !sandman
- !codejustbecause
- !combatv2soon
How to redeem Clover Retribution codes?Follow these steps if you want to know how to redeem these goodies:
- Step 1: Go ahead and join the Clover Retribution Community.
- Step 2: Go to the Main Menu.
- Step 3: Type in your entry in the "[Codes] Claim a code" textbox located on the bottom right.
- Step 4: Hit Enter or tap on SUBMIT CODE - the rewards for all the valid ones will be automatically granted!
How to get more freebies?New Clover Retribution codes are often issued on the official Discord channel, alongside new game updates. We will add all the new ones here as soon as they've been released, though, so all you have to do is save this page and check it regularly to be up to date and get your hands on some free Spins!
Other ways to get free spins in Clover RetributionOf course, if you're keen on grabbing more Spins, you can also nab them via:
- Daily quests
- Chilling in the AFK Library
It might seem insignificant at first, but they do add up over time, so every Spin counts.
If you want even more Roblox goods, then you should redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes and codes for Ice Fishing Simulator!
Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.
