Garden Horizons codes (February 2026) - Grab a few extra shillings and seeds

If you've looked everywhere for the latest Garden Horizons codes, then you've finally landed in the right spot. I shared the latest and greatest below, so you can claim them before they expire.

These Garden Horizons codes will give you Shillings and various seeds, so if you want to get your hands on all the rewards possible, I suggest you claim them ASAP. Some of the seeds from these codes can be quite rare, so if you want to expand your collection, you should try to redeem them all.

Let's dive in.

Active Garden Horizons codes

358 - 2000 Shillings

- 2000 Shillings DAWN - Dawnfruit Seed (must be in the group)

- Dawnfruit Seed (must be in the group) RELEASE - 2500 Shillings, 15 Carrot Seeds, 3 Corn Seeds

Expired

There are no expired codes for Garden Horizons yet.

How to redeem codes in Garden Horizons

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings located in the top left side of the screen.

: Tap on the located in the top left side of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see Codes .

: Scroll all the way down until you see . Step 3: Type in your code, then hit Enter or the arrow.

Follow the steps below to redeem all of the codes:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

Garden Horizons group link

About Garden Horizons

New codes are released on the Garden Horizons Discord server or on their social media (X) pages. We are adding them all to this list, though, along with the rewards you'll get for redeeming them.If some codes don't work, for instance, the "DAWN" code can only be redeemed if you are in the Garden Horizons group. Otherwise, it will show that you have no permissions. I've shared how to join the group below.To join the group, you have to open the Dawn Digital page , and there you can simply hit the Join Group button. After you're in this group, you can easily redeem the group-locked codes.Garden Horizons is pretty similar to Grow a Garden - you have to start slow, by buying the cheap seeds you can afford, such as Carrot, Corn, or Onion, and then slowly work your way up to the rarer and more expensive ones, like Cherry or Cabbage.

You can plant these seeds in your garden plot, and purchase various pieces of gear to help your crops yield better results. It's a relaxing experience with charming LEGO-inspired aesthetics. What's even better is that you can also collect useful information about each crop in your catalogue.

