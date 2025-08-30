Roblox: Ijul Piece 2 codes for August 2025 [Rimuru]

Millions of Money and thousands of Diamonds will give you a steep in-game advantage, all you have to do is redeem the Ljul Piece 2 codes listed here.

For those not in the know, Ijul Piece 2 is an adventure inspired by the popular anime/manga One Piece, where you have complete freedom to upgrade your characters and make them more powerful, using weapons, Devil Fruits, and various specs. Enough with the introductions, though, let's take a look at the codes!

Active Ijul Piece 2 codes

NewDev - 10k Diamonds, 3m Money

IceV2 - 5k Diamonds, 2.4m Money

StopHating - 1 Diamond, 1 Money

Grind - 1k Diamonds, 1m Money

RimuruSpecNextUpdate - 50k Diamonds, 5m Money

Update1.75 - 75k Diamonds, 7.5m Money

Expired codes

Halloween2024 - 2.4k Diamonds, 2.4m Money

Spooky

NewOwners

How to redeem Ijul Piece 2 codes?

Step 1 : Once you launch the game, open the Settings button on the top left side of the screen.

: Once you launch the game, open the button on the top left side of the screen. Step 2 : Select the Twitter icon that reads Codes .

: Select the Twitter icon that reads . Step 3: Type in one of the active codes, then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below, and you'll get all the Diamonds and Money you can dream of:

All the rewards will automatically be redeemed, so make sure you claim them before they expire (because they do have an expiration date).

How to get more codes?

To get more codes for Ijul Piece 2, all you have to do is save this page and check it regularly. The devs usually release new codes on the game's Discord server , but you can just check this article regularly. We add new codes here as soon as they are out, so you won't miss a single one!

In the meantime, you can use CDID codes if you like riding around, or codes for Pull A Sword game, as that's another interesting Roblox experience. There are plenty of similar Roblox lists around; all you need to do is look.