Atelier Resleriana tier list and a reroll guide
Get a hold of the best Alchemists in the game with our Atelier Resleriana tier list and reroll guide.
Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is the newest entry in the long-running series, a cinematic role-playing game that debuted in Japan on Sony's PlayStation back in 1997. The lore showcases a narrative by TAKAHIRO, well known for his work on the anime and manga series Akame ga Kill.
In Aterlier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night, you embark on a mission to restore alchemy to the world by assuming the role of Resna. She is a youthful adventurer setting off on a journey through the continent of Lantarna, during which you'll encounter a lot of monsters, forcing you into exciting turn-based battles.
As a starter, you will be offered a large pool of alchemists to summon from, which might be hard to wrap your head around, especially at the beginning. So, check out our tier list and reroll guide to ensure the odds of success are in your favour.
To create our tier list for all the alchemists, we have classified them into various tiers based on their skills and effectiveness. Here’s a breakdown of the tier rankings:
- SS-Tier: Overpowered
- S-Tier: Very Strong
- A-Tier: Good
- B-Tier: Average
- C-Tier: Weak
- D-Tier: Beyond useless
Okay, let’s jump straight into our Atelier Resleriana tier list.
1
SS-Tier Alchemists
SS-Tier Alchemists are the best, offering the most significant advantages. You should try and get them by rerolling.
Resna (Innocent Dreamer)
Resna is the epitome of the supporter role, capable of boosting your team's critical hit chance with her special potions. Her electrically charged attacks always land critical hits, making her on par with attackers, but she isn't just about dealing damage; she also heals her allies and puts up strong shields.
Marie (Lovely Bomber)
Marie can quickly initiate breaks on multiple enemies at once, which makes her super valuable for boss fights, where her Burst Skill deals significant break damage, speeding up gauge depletion and granting extra turns.
Valeria (Secret Amnesia)
Valeria is indisputably one of the finest slash-type attackers, who falls neatly into the SS Tier. Even so, her skill set offers more than burst damage, which underpins remarkably overpowered negative effects neutralization, rounding out a perfect self-buff and impressive initial speed of 260.
Ryza (One Summer Story)
Ryza is undoubtedly one of the strongest attackers, putting her rightly at the top of the Atelier Resleriana tier list; with a powerful 450% multiplier on her second skill, she can effortlessly annihilate enemies. Her straightforward kit makes her exceptionally beginner-friendly.
In addition, Ryza has multiple skills and abilities that boost her damage, including stacking buffs upon defeating enemies.
Sophie (Profuse Phronesis)
Sophie excels as a defender; her skill set significantly reduces the enemy's resistance to all attributes. This ability makes her a reliable frontline tank, especially when facing bosses with high attribute resistance.
2
S-Tier Alchemists
Alchemists in the S-Tier, while not as powerful as those in SS, are still robust, making them suitable for various purposes. They are simply in the S-Tier because there’s always a superior replacement that could do their role better.
- Firis (Crystal Master)
- Judie (Hero of Tempest)
- Corneria (No Milk No Life)
- Plachta (Mysterious Doll)
- Raze (Sword of Light)
- Rorona (5-star Pie Meister)
- Lilie (Birth of The Legend)
- Klaudia (One Summer Melody)
- Meruru (Damsel in Distress)
3
A-Tier Alchemists
Alchemists in the A-Tier are not the best but far from the worst. They are suitable for different situations.
- Logy (Alchemist of Dusk)
- Totori (Daughter of a Powerful Lady)
- Marion (Leader of the Development Squad)
- Escha (Endless Tarts)
- Meruru (Powerful Princess)
- Shallistera (Chief's Daughter)
- Oskar (Friend to Plants)
- Mu (The Southern Adventure)
- Keithgriff (Seeker of Truth)
- Ayesha (MARIA of Dusk)
- Odelia (Ancient Machina Doll)
4
B-Tier Alchemists
Alchemists in the B-Tier are not the most powerful, but they are still usable if a specific element is needed.
- Ruven (Hot-blooded Adventurer)
- Elie (Cheesecake Connoisseur)
- Lent (Powerful Warrior)
- Valeria (Dreamer of the Past)
- Iksel (Fighting Chef)
- Monika (Monika on Stage)
- Resna (Dreamer of the Future)
5
C-Tier Alchemists
Alchemists in the C-Tier are weak and are not worth investing in since they wouldn’t be able to affect the battle outcome at all.
- Viorate (Carrot-Lover from Karotte)
- Vayne (The Power to Grant Wishes)
- Linca (Assistant Squad Leader)
- Esty (Reliable Receptionist)
6
D-Tier Alchemists
Alchemists in the D-Tier are an excellent show of art and only usable for some content.
- Tao (Future Scholar)
- Tess (Rabbit-eared Troublemaker)
- Cordelia (Noblewoman)
7
Atelier Resleriana reroll guide
This guide makes rerolling in Atelier Resleriana more straightforward than in other games. You finish the tutorial Prologue, delete part of the game’s data, and reroll for units again.
- First, do the tutorial part, “Nice To Meet You,” which takes about 15 to 20 minutes. You can skip or speed up cutscenes.
- Then, check your Mailbox and get any bonus rewards. You can get up to 3,000 free Lodestar Gems from Release Commemoration, Discord Pre-Open, and Pre-registration Reward emails.
- Next, pull from the Tutorial Legend Fes banner in the “Wish” menu for a guaranteed 3-star Alchemist.
- After that, pull from the Celebration Legend Fes banner ten times using the 3,000 free Lodestar Gems.
- If you don’t get the Alchemist you want, delete the Player’s Data.
- To do so, from the Atelier Resleriana home screen, tap the “Menu” button on the left and choose “Delete Data.” Then tap “Delete Player Data.”
- You’ll return to the main menu. Now, you can skip the tutorial and keep rerolling from Step 2 without replaying the long tutorial!
Once you get the Alchemist you want, link your account to keep your data safe. You can also enter an invitation code from another player for more freebies. You might get bonus rewards when logging in if events happen in the game.
With this, we come to the end of our Atelier Resleriana tier list and reroll guide. You might get bonus rewards when logging in if events happen in the game.