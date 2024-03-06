Atelier Resleriana tier list and a reroll guide

Get a hold of the best Alchemists in the game with our Atelier Resleriana tier list and reroll guide.

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is the newest entry in the long-running series, a cinematic role-playing game that debuted in Japan on Sony's PlayStation back in 1997. The lore showcases a narrative by TAKAHIRO, well known for his work on the anime and manga series Akame ga Kill.

In Aterlier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night, you embark on a mission to restore alchemy to the world by assuming the role of Resna. She is a youthful adventurer setting off on a journey through the continent of Lantarna, during which you'll encounter a lot of monsters, forcing you into exciting turn-based battles.

As a starter, you will be offered a large pool of alchemists to summon from, which might be hard to wrap your head around, especially at the beginning. So, check out our tier list and reroll guide to ensure the odds of success are in your favour.

To create our tier list for all the alchemists, we have classified them into various tiers based on their skills and effectiveness. Here’s a breakdown of the tier rankings:

SS-Tier: Overpowered

Overpowered S-Tier: Very Strong

Very Strong A-Tier: Good

Good B-Tier: Average

Average C-Tier: Weak

Weak D-Tier: Beyond useless

Okay, let’s jump straight into our Atelier Resleriana tier list.