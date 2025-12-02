Anime Rangers X codes (December 2025)

If you fancy scoring tons of Trait Rerolls and lots of Gems to summon all you want, why not grab these Anime Rangers X codes for good measure?

Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - checked for codes

Honestly, Anime Rangers X is unlike any other tower defence I've ever played, but essentially, you'll have to deploy a wide variety of units to fend off hostile waves. Ultimately, your end goal is to take down the enemy's spawn point, and obviously, the stronger your units and the rarer they are, the better.

It's incredibly fun to unleash your Mythic units onto unwitting foes in that sense, especially if you're lucky enough to get them as soon as you start playing.

Of course, claiming these Anime Rangers X codes and getting ahead right from the very beginning will help you do just that, won't it?

Active Anime Rangers X codes

BugFixes10.5 - 70,000 Gems, 10,000 Candy, 10 Stat Boosters, 5k Trait Rerolls



70,000 Gems, 10,000 Candy, 10 Stat Boosters, 5k Trait Rerolls MoreQoL! - 20 Dr. Megga Punks, 15k Gems, 50 Perfect Stat Keys, 5k Candy, 3k Trait Rerolls

20 Dr. Megga Punks, 15k Gems, 50 Perfect Stat Keys, 5k Candy, 3k Trait Rerolls SorryForCodes! - 10,000 Candy, 1,000 Rerolls, 35K Gems

10,000 Candy, 1,000 Rerolls, 35K Gems DraculaQuestPatch - 3,000 Candy, 500 Rerolls, 50 Cursed Fingers

- 3,000 Candy, 500 Rerolls, 50 Cursed Fingers ThankYouFor7KCCU! - 7,000 Rerolls, 70K Gems, 700K Gold, 70 Perfect Stat Keys

- 7,000 Rerolls, 70K Gems, 700K Gold, 70 Perfect Stat Keys HappyExtraLateHalloween! - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards KoromuBossEvent - 3000 Candy, 50 Cursed Finger, and 1000 Trait Rerolls

- 3000 Candy, 50 Cursed Finger, and 1000 Trait Rerolls SorryForDelays!! - Rewards

- Rewards OverlordIsHere - 150 Trait Reroll, 150 YggDrasil Tokens

150 Trait Reroll, 150 YggDrasil Tokens YggDrasilRaid - 100 Cursed Fingers,100 Fateful Chests

- 100 Cursed Fingers,100 Fateful Chests RebalanceOverhaul! - 10 Spirit Realm Portal III, 10 Eclipse Portal III, 10 Adventure Portal, 5 Fate Potion, 5 Divine Flower Tier 9

- 10 Spirit Realm Portal III, 10 Eclipse Portal III, 10 Adventure Portal, 5 Fate Potion, 5 Divine Flower Tier 9 TonsOfFixes - 15 Platinum Chests, 250 Stat Keys, 150 Perfect Stat Keys, 10 Stat Boosters

- 15 Platinum Chests, 250 Stat Keys, 150 Perfect Stat Keys, 10 Stat Boosters DivineRRFix!? - 5000 Gems, 3000 Magic Flowers, and 5 Divine Flower Tier 1

- 5000 Gems, 3000 Magic Flowers, and 5 Divine Flower Tier 1 8.5HYPE! - 250 Borus Capsule, 10 Stat Boosters, and 20 Soul Fragments

- 250 Borus Capsule, 10 Stat Boosters, and 20 Soul Fragments WeAreSorrySoSorry - 5 Stat Boosters and 10 Soul Fragments

- 5 Stat Boosters and 10 Soul Fragments HalloweenSoon! - 10 Ascension Capsule and 15 Soul Fragments

- 10 Ascension Capsule and 15 Soul Fragments JoJoUpdate7.6! - 500 Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments

- 500 Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments NewRarity! - 500 Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments

- 500 Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments WAdamAndThePlanners - Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments

- Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments SuperSorryForDelayedPeak! - Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments

- Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments OneMoreWeek! - Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments

- Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments FollowUpTheIG!!! - 20 Platinum Chests, 200 Borus Capsules, 50 trait Rerolls

- 20 Platinum Chests, 200 Borus Capsules, 50 trait Rerolls Goodbye6.7Update - 1 Exclusive Capsule, 5k Gems, 5 Dr. Megga Punks

- 1 Exclusive Capsule, 5k Gems, 5 Dr. Megga Punks FinallyFate! - 50 Rerolls, 10 Capsules

50 Rerolls, 10 Capsules Update7!! - 5 Soul Fragments, 100 Rerolls

- 5 Soul Fragments, 100 Rerolls Goodbye6.7Update - 250 Rerolls, 50 Stat Keys

- 250 Rerolls, 50 Stat Keys FollowUpTheIG!!! - 10 Platinum Chests, 100 Rerolls

- 10 Platinum Chests, 100 Rerolls FreeCyclopsSoul - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls

- 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls SorryForShutdownBlameZaru - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls

- 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls NewGearMode?! - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls

- 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls SneakyUpdate! - 1 Exclusive Boros Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 10 Platinum Chests

- 1 Exclusive Boros Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 10 Platinum Chests First6.7Update! - 15 Platinum Chests, 67 Rerolls, 1 Fairy Tale Capsule

- 15 Platinum Chests, 67 Rerolls, 1 Fairy Tale Capsule NewGearMode?! - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 200 Rerolls

- 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 200 Rerolls FreeCyclopsSoul - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 200 Rerolls

- 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 200 Rerolls SorryForShutdownBlameZaru - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 200 Rerolls

- 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 200 Rerolls CyclopsSoulMine! - 6 Adventure Portals, 7 Soul Fragments

- 6 Adventure Portals, 7 Soul Fragments CelestialMageOp67 - 6 Adventure Portals, 7 Soul Fragments

- 6 Adventure Portals, 7 Soul Fragments FairyPatch67 - 6 Adventure Portals, 467 Boros capsules

- 6 Adventure Portals, 467 Boros capsules FairyTalePeak! - 50,000 leafs

- 50,000 leafs 6.5UpdateIsReal!!! - 500 Rerolls, 20 Soul Fragments

- 500 Rerolls, 20 Soul Fragments FallPart2!?! - 100 Boros capsules

- 100 Boros capsules Sorry4Delay - 67,500 Leafs, 67 Boros Capsules

- 67,500 Leafs, 67 Boros Capsules ReallySorry4Delay - 5 Platinum Chests, 150 Rerolls, 10 Soul Fragments



- 5 Platinum Chests, 150 Rerolls, 10 Soul Fragments FollowUpTheInsta! - 10 Platinum Chests, 100 Rerolls

10 Platinum Chests, 100 Rerolls FixPatchSJW! - 150 Rerolls, 40 System Shards

150 Rerolls, 40 System Shards SorryForPassiveDelay! - 150 Rerolls, 200 Cursed Fingers

- 150 Rerolls, 200 Cursed Fingers SoloPeakLeveling! - 250 Rerolls, 50 Stat Keys

- 250 Rerolls, 50 Stat Keys NewRaidAndEvos?! - 5 Soul Fragments, 100 Rerolls

- 5 Soul Fragments, 100 Rerolls IgrisIsMetaAgain!! -150 Rerolls, 2 System Shards

-150 Rerolls, 2 System Shards SorryForAllTheIssues! - 5 Platinum Chests, 150 Rerolls, 10 Soul Fragments

- 5 Platinum Chests, 150 Rerolls, 10 Soul Fragments PityOnRanger?! - 50 Rerolls, 10 Capsules

50 Rerolls, 10 Capsules NewRangerUnit! - 100 Rerolls, 30 Capsules

- 100 Rerolls, 30 Capsules FallEvent?! - 20 Capsules

- 20 Capsules TYFORTHESUPPORT!? - 5 Platinum Chests

- 5 Platinum Chests SorryForLate! - 9 Platinum Chests



- 9 Platinum Chests BerserkUpdate?! - 8 Soul Fragments

- 8 Soul Fragments SorryForLate! - 5 Platinum Chests

- 5 Platinum Chests NewDivineTrials! - 5k Gems, 5 Luck Potions

- 5k Gems, 5 Luck Potions MinstaGroupOnTop! - 4 Soul Fragments, 50 Rerolls

- 4 Soul Fragments, 50 Rerolls NewCode!? - rewards

- rewards Weloveroblox! - Rerolls

- Rerolls UpgradeInFieldFix! - Rerolls

- Rerolls Shutdown2! - Rerolls

Rerolls DBZUpdate! - 50 Stat Key, 100 Rerolls

- 50 Stat Key, 100 Rerolls NewPortals?! - 5 Soul Fragments

- 5 Soul Fragments GTBossEvent!! - 2 Platinum Chest, 150 Rerolls

- 2 Platinum Chest, 150 Rerolls SorryForDelayz! - 5 Platinum Chest, 150 Rerolls

- 5 Platinum Chest, 150 Rerolls LBreset! - 2 Silver Chests, 2 Gold Chests, 25 Rerolls

2 Silver Chests, 2 Gold Chests, 25 Rerolls MinorChanges! - 1 Silver Chest, 1 Gold Chest, 25 Rerolls

- 1 Silver Chest, 1 Gold Chest, 25 Rerolls Dungeons! - 1 Silver Chest, 1 Gold Chest 25 Rerolls

- 1 Silver Chest, 1 Gold Chest 25 Rerolls SAOUpd! - 15 of each crystalite, 50 Rerolls, 10 Curse Fingers

- 15 of each crystalite, 50 Rerolls, 10 Curse Fingers RiftMode! - 250 Rift Tokens, 25 Rerolls, 25 of each Stat Key

- 250 Rift Tokens, 25 Rerolls, 25 of each Stat Key EzSoulFrags - 45 Rerolls, 2 Soul Frags

- 45 Rerolls, 2 Soul Frags SECRETCODE! - 100 Rerolls, 2 Soul Frags

- 100 Rerolls, 2 Soul Frags SmartRejoin - 2000 Gems, 50 Rerolls, 2 Luck Potions

2000 Gems, 50 Rerolls, 2 Luck Potions 2xWeekEnd ! - 50 Trait Rerolls, 2 Luck Potions

! - 50 Trait Rerolls, 2 Luck Potions BizzareUpdate2! - 50 Trait Rerolls

- 50 Trait Rerolls BOSSTAKEOVER - 20 Trait Rerolls, 2 Dr Megga Punks

- 20 Trait Rerolls, 2 Dr Megga Punks Instant Trait - 15 Trait Rerolls

- 15 Trait Rerolls NewLobby - 20 Trait Rerolls

- 20 Trait Rerolls PortalsFix - 20 Trait Rerolls

- 20 Trait Rerolls RAIDS - 25 Trait Rerolls, 150 Blitz Tokens

- 25 Trait Rerolls, 150 Blitz Tokens Sorry4AutoTraitRoll - 100 Trait Rerolls

- 100 Trait Rerolls Sorry4Delays - 75 Trait Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers

- 75 Trait Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers Sorry4EvoUnits - 50 Trait Rerolls, 5 Luck Potions, 30,000 Gold

- 50 Trait Rerolls, 5 Luck Potions, 30,000 Gold !FixBossRushShop - 2,000 Gems, 25 Trait Rerolls, 50 Boss Rush Coins

- 2,000 Gems, 25 Trait Rerolls, 50 Boss Rush Coins Sorry4Quest - 20 Trait Rerolls

- 20 Trait Rerolls SorryDelay!!! - 50 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems

- 50 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems SorryRaids - 20 Trait Rerolls, 1 Luck Potion

- 20 Trait Rerolls, 1 Luck Potion !RaitoLovesARX - 75 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems, 1 Dr. Megga Punks

- 75 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems, 1 Dr. Megga Punks SummerEvent! - 50 Trait Rerolls, 2,000 Beach Balls

- 50 Trait Rerolls, 2,000 Beach Balls S3Battlepass! - 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Dr. Megga Punks

- 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Dr. Megga Punks SmallFixs - 20 Trait Rerolls

- 20 Trait Rerolls !BrandonTheBest - 75 Trait Rerolls, 25 Boss Rush Coins, 2 Dr. Megga Punks

- 75 Trait Rerolls, 25 Boss Rush Coins, 2 Dr. Megga Punks ARXBLEACH! - 150 Boss Rush Coins

- 150 Boss Rush Coins SneakCode! - 10 Trait Rerolls, 25 Stats Keys, 5 Perfect Stats Keys

- 10 Trait Rerolls, 25 Stats Keys, 5 Perfect Stats Keys GraveyardRaid! - 30 Trait Rerolls, 5 Devil Hunter IDS

- 30 Trait Rerolls, 5 Devil Hunter IDS ChainsawUpd! - 80 Trait Rerolls, 3,500 Gems

- 80 Trait Rerolls, 3,500 Gems !TYBW - 100 Trait Rerolls

- 100 Trait Rerolls QOL2! - 5,000 Gems, 5 Luck Potions

- 5,000 Gems, 5 Luck Potions StatBoosters! - 25 Trait Rerolls, 3 Stat Boosters

- 25 Trait Rerolls, 3 Stat Boosters Srry4Shutdown - 2 Dr. Megga Punks, 150 Boss Rush Coins

- 2 Dr. Megga Punks, 150 Boss Rush Coins YOUTUBEBACK!! - 75 Trait Rerolls, 5 Luck Potions, 25 Stats Keys, 2,000 Gems

- 75 Trait Rerolls, 5 Luck Potions, 25 Stats Keys, 2,000 Gems BRANDONTHEBEST! - 75 Trait Rerolls, 25 Stats Keys

- 75 Trait Rerolls, 25 Stats Keys TYBW2! - 40 Trait Rerolls, 5 Dr. Megga Punks

- 40 Trait Rerolls, 5 Dr. Megga Punks !MattLovesARX2 - 25 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems, 50 Boss Rush Coins

Expired Codes

UPDATE 1.5

THANKYOU4PATIENCE

HBDTanny

JoJo Part 1

CODEISREAL

ragebait

Discontinued

3xALLMODES!!

125M Visits

SuperSuperSorry!

Sorry For Easter Event!

Sorry For Event Bug

100K CCU

Easter Egg 2025!

Real Last Shutdown

20K Favorite

99% Gift Fixed

55K CCU

50K CCU

40K Likes!

45K CCU

10K Favorites

15K Likes

SRY FOR SHUTDOWN

ROAD TO 1M VISIT!

THX FOR 20K CCU

1K Favorites

NO CODE

How to redeem codes in Anime Rangers X?

Step 1 : Join the official community.

: Join the Step 2 : Like the experience (give it a thumbs up).

: the experience (give it a thumbs up). Step 3 : Level up to level 5 .

: Level up to . Step 4 : Select the " Code " option from the right side of the screen.

: Select the " " option from the right side of the screen. Step 5: Type in your code, then hit the "Redeem" button.

To redeem all these codes, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Codes not working?

How to get more codes?

If you can't seem to redeem one, make sure you hit level 5 and join the community I linked above first. Levelling up can take you quite a while, too, unless you have some OP units to help you (hence the codes, right?).New additions are usually released by the devs on the official Anime Rangers X social media accounts, but why go through all that trouble? You can simply save this page and check it regularly, as we add all the new codes to the list (including the rewards) as soon as they're released.

And if you just can't get enough of freebies, we've got a bunch of 'em from our handy list of Basketball Zero codes and Climb and Jump Tower codes right here!