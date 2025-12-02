Anime Rangers X codes (December 2025)
If you fancy scoring tons of Trait Rerolls and lots of Gems to summon all you want, why not grab these Anime Rangers X codes for good measure?
Updated on December 2nd, 2025 - checked for codes
Honestly, Anime Rangers X is unlike any other tower defence I've ever played, but essentially, you'll have to deploy a wide variety of units to fend off hostile waves. Ultimately, your end goal is to take down the enemy's spawn point, and obviously, the stronger your units and the rarer they are, the better.
It's incredibly fun to unleash your Mythic units onto unwitting foes in that sense, especially if you're lucky enough to get them as soon as you start playing.
Of course, claiming these Anime Rangers X codes and getting ahead right from the very beginning will help you do just that, won't it?
Active Anime Rangers X codes
- BugFixes10.5 - 70,000 Gems, 10,000 Candy, 10 Stat Boosters, 5k Trait Rerolls
- MoreQoL! - 20 Dr. Megga Punks, 15k Gems, 50 Perfect Stat Keys, 5k Candy, 3k Trait Rerolls
- SorryForCodes! - 10,000 Candy, 1,000 Rerolls, 35K Gems
- DraculaQuestPatch - 3,000 Candy, 500 Rerolls, 50 Cursed Fingers
- ThankYouFor7KCCU! - 7,000 Rerolls, 70K Gems, 700K Gold, 70 Perfect Stat Keys
- HappyExtraLateHalloween! - Free Rewards
- KoromuBossEvent - 3000 Candy, 50 Cursed Finger, and 1000 Trait Rerolls
- SorryForDelays!! - Rewards
- OverlordIsHere - 150 Trait Reroll, 150 YggDrasil Tokens
- YggDrasilRaid - 100 Cursed Fingers,100 Fateful Chests
- RebalanceOverhaul! - 10 Spirit Realm Portal III, 10 Eclipse Portal III, 10 Adventure Portal, 5 Fate Potion, 5 Divine Flower Tier 9
- TonsOfFixes - 15 Platinum Chests, 250 Stat Keys, 150 Perfect Stat Keys, 10 Stat Boosters
- DivineRRFix!? - 5000 Gems, 3000 Magic Flowers, and 5 Divine Flower Tier 1
- 8.5HYPE! - 250 Borus Capsule, 10 Stat Boosters, and 20 Soul Fragments
- WeAreSorrySoSorry - 5 Stat Boosters and 10 Soul Fragments
- HalloweenSoon! - 10 Ascension Capsule and 15 Soul Fragments
- JoJoUpdate7.6! - 500 Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments
- NewRarity! - 500 Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments
- WAdamAndThePlanners - Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments
- SuperSorryForDelayedPeak! - Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments
- OneMoreWeek! - Rerolls, 15 Soul Fragments
- FollowUpTheIG!!! - 20 Platinum Chests, 200 Borus Capsules, 50 trait Rerolls
- Goodbye6.7Update - 1 Exclusive Capsule, 5k Gems, 5 Dr. Megga Punks
- FinallyFate! - 50 Rerolls, 10 Capsules
- Update7!! - 5 Soul Fragments, 100 Rerolls
- FreeCyclopsSoul - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls
- SorryForShutdownBlameZaru - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls
- NewGearMode?! - 1 Fairy Tale Capsule, 200 Boros capsule, 200 Rerolls
- SneakyUpdate! - 1 Exclusive Boros Capsule, 200 Boros Capsule, 10 Platinum Chests
- First6.7Update! - 15 Platinum Chests, 67 Rerolls, 1 Fairy Tale Capsule
- CyclopsSoulMine! - 6 Adventure Portals, 7 Soul Fragments
- CelestialMageOp67 - 6 Adventure Portals, 7 Soul Fragments
- FairyPatch67 - 6 Adventure Portals, 467 Boros capsules
- FairyTalePeak! - 50,000 leafs
- 6.5UpdateIsReal!!! - 500 Rerolls, 20 Soul Fragments
- FallPart2!?! - 100 Boros capsules
- Sorry4Delay - 67,500 Leafs, 67 Boros Capsules
- ReallySorry4Delay - 5 Platinum Chests, 150 Rerolls, 10 Soul Fragments
- FollowUpTheInsta! - 10 Platinum Chests, 100 Rerolls
- FixPatchSJW! - 150 Rerolls, 40 System Shards
- SorryForPassiveDelay! - 150 Rerolls, 200 Cursed Fingers
- SoloPeakLeveling! - 250 Rerolls, 50 Stat Keys
- NewRaidAndEvos?! - 5 Soul Fragments, 100 Rerolls
- IgrisIsMetaAgain!! -150 Rerolls, 2 System Shards
- SorryForAllTheIssues! - 5 Platinum Chests, 150 Rerolls, 10 Soul Fragments
- PityOnRanger?! - 50 Rerolls, 10 Capsules
- NewRangerUnit! - 100 Rerolls, 30 Capsules
- FallEvent?! - 20 Capsules
- TYFORTHESUPPORT!? - 5 Platinum Chests
- SorryForLate! - 9 Platinum Chests
- BerserkUpdate?! - 8 Soul Fragments
- NewDivineTrials! - 5k Gems, 5 Luck Potions
- MinstaGroupOnTop! - 4 Soul Fragments, 50 Rerolls
- NewCode!? - rewards
- Weloveroblox! - Rerolls
- UpgradeInFieldFix! - Rerolls
- Shutdown2! - Rerolls
- DBZUpdate! - 50 Stat Key, 100 Rerolls
- NewPortals?! - 5 Soul Fragments
- GTBossEvent!! - 2 Platinum Chest, 150 Rerolls
- SorryForDelayz! - 5 Platinum Chest, 150 Rerolls
- LBreset! - 2 Silver Chests, 2 Gold Chests, 25 Rerolls
- MinorChanges! - 1 Silver Chest, 1 Gold Chest, 25 Rerolls
- Dungeons! - 1 Silver Chest, 1 Gold Chest 25 Rerolls
- SAOUpd! - 15 of each crystalite, 50 Rerolls, 10 Curse Fingers
- RiftMode! - 250 Rift Tokens, 25 Rerolls, 25 of each Stat Key
- EzSoulFrags - 45 Rerolls, 2 Soul Frags
- SECRETCODE! - 100 Rerolls, 2 Soul Frags
- SmartRejoin - 2000 Gems, 50 Rerolls, 2 Luck Potions
- 2xWeekEnd! - 50 Trait Rerolls, 2 Luck Potions
- BizzareUpdate2! - 50 Trait Rerolls
- BOSSTAKEOVER - 20 Trait Rerolls, 2 Dr Megga Punks
- Instant Trait - 15 Trait Rerolls
- NewLobby - 20 Trait Rerolls
- PortalsFix - 20 Trait Rerolls
- RAIDS - 25 Trait Rerolls, 150 Blitz Tokens
- Sorry4AutoTraitRoll - 100 Trait Rerolls
- Sorry4Delays - 75 Trait Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers
- Sorry4EvoUnits - 50 Trait Rerolls, 5 Luck Potions, 30,000 Gold
- !FixBossRushShop - 2,000 Gems, 25 Trait Rerolls, 50 Boss Rush Coins
- Sorry4Quest - 20 Trait Rerolls
- SorryDelay!!! - 50 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems
- SorryRaids - 20 Trait Rerolls, 1 Luck Potion
- !RaitoLovesARX - 75 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems, 1 Dr. Megga Punks
- SummerEvent! - 50 Trait Rerolls, 2,000 Beach Balls
- S3Battlepass! - 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Dr. Megga Punks
- SmallFixs - 20 Trait Rerolls
- !BrandonTheBest - 75 Trait Rerolls, 25 Boss Rush Coins, 2 Dr. Megga Punks
- ARXBLEACH! - 150 Boss Rush Coins
- SneakCode! - 10 Trait Rerolls, 25 Stats Keys, 5 Perfect Stats Keys
- GraveyardRaid! - 30 Trait Rerolls, 5 Devil Hunter IDS
- ChainsawUpd! - 80 Trait Rerolls, 3,500 Gems
- !TYBW - 100 Trait Rerolls
- QOL2! - 5,000 Gems, 5 Luck Potions
- StatBoosters! - 25 Trait Rerolls, 3 Stat Boosters
- Srry4Shutdown - 2 Dr. Megga Punks, 150 Boss Rush Coins
- YOUTUBEBACK!! - 75 Trait Rerolls, 5 Luck Potions, 25 Stats Keys, 2,000 Gems
- BRANDONTHEBEST! - 75 Trait Rerolls, 25 Stats Keys
- TYBW2! - 40 Trait Rerolls, 5 Dr. Megga Punks
- !MattLovesARX2 - 25 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems, 50 Boss Rush Coins
Expired Codes
- UPDATE 1.5
- THANKYOU4PATIENCE
- HBDTanny
- JoJo Part 1
- CODEISREAL
- ragebait
- Discontinued
- 3xALLMODES!!
- 125M Visits
- SuperSuperSorry!
- Sorry For Easter Event!
- Sorry For Event Bug
- 100K CCU
- Easter Egg 2025!
- Real Last Shutdown
- 20K Favorite
- 99% Gift Fixed
- 55K CCU
- 50K CCU
- 40K Likes!
- 45K CCU
- 10K Favorites
- 15K Likes
- SRY FOR SHUTDOWN
- ROAD TO 1M VISIT!
- THX FOR 20K CCU
- 1K Favorites
- NO CODE
How to redeem codes in Anime Rangers X?To redeem all these codes, all you have to do is follow these steps:
- Step 1: Join the official community.
- Step 2: Like the experience (give it a thumbs up).
- Step 3: Level up to level 5.
- Step 4: Select the "Code" option from the right side of the screen.
- Step 5: Type in your code, then hit the "Redeem" button.
Codes not working?If you can't seem to redeem one, make sure you hit level 5 and join the community I linked above first. Levelling up can take you quite a while, too, unless you have some OP units to help you (hence the codes, right?).
How to get more codes?New additions are usually released by the devs on the official Anime Rangers X social media accounts, but why go through all that trouble? You can simply save this page and check it regularly, as we add all the new codes to the list (including the rewards) as soon as they're released.
