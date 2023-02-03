Arcana Tactics tier list of all heroes
| Arcana Tactics
Arcana Tactics offers you many unique characters to choose from. They are divided into three classes: Attack, Support, and Defence. As in most RPGs, there is a significant power gap between characters of the same type. That's why you should use our Arcana Tactics tier list to choose the best characters.
The tier list is updated regularly, so it always includes heroes from the latest updates.
Tier S
Unsurprisingly, the top of the Arcana Tactics tier list consists of the best heroes in the game. They stand out among others because of their abilities and strong stats. Even though a Tier S hero will be given to you at the beginning game’s stages, getting Tier S characters is a hard task in Arcana Tactics.
- Avalon
- Anat
- Venom Queen
- Mage Fist
- Lunar Blade
- Marionette
- Mother
- War Lord
- Minerva
- Union Sentinel
- Desperado
- Nix
- Indra
- Erebos
- Inheritor
- Demolisher
- Warlord
- Vulcanus
- Liberator
- Black Valkyrie
- Divine Blade
- Demigod
- Sylphid
- Elime
- Ifrit
- Monoceros
- Storm Spear
- Soul Lancer
- Holy Princess
- Durendal
- Cavalier
- Dream Painter
- Godhand
- Hellbringer
- Aegis
- Archangel
- Dark Lord
- Beast Lord
- Vampire
- Sage
- Star Gate
- Lord Mage
- Demon Shadow
- Dervish
- Asura
- Bounty Hunter
- Falcon
- Dark Wanderer
- Soul Bow
- Thanatos
- Ouros
- Swordmaster
- Dragoon
- Black Vampire
Dragoon is one of the leading Tier S heroes and probably the most desired character to get by rerolling at the start. Dragoon is a defensive swordsman with one of the highest survivability stats in the game. He can take tons of damage, thus protecting his teammates. Using Phase Destruction, Dragoon can stun enemies, which greatly benefits the team.Vampire
Vampire is a 900-year-old mage attacker who can take down crowds of enemies on his own. Vampire has 8,565 HP and 430 Magic Attack. He also has three primary skills: Bloody Wave, Bloody Revenge, and Endless Thirst. They allow Vampire to increase his damage and restore HP by 100% of the damage dealt. Combine that with a basic attack that hits two targets simultaneously, and you get an overpowered hero.
Tier A
Tier A heroes are a perfect alternative for those in Tier S. They boast good stats and potent abilities. In some situations, they might appear even stronger than those in the tier above.
- Valkyrie
- Death Knight
- Royal Guard
- Saint
- Blade Singer
- Lunatic
- Tamer
- Wind Walker
- Arcane Archer
- Raven
- Corsair
- Ancient Bow
- Trickster
- Chromi
- High Assassin
- Dragon Slayer
- Shadow Dancer
- Osiris
- Archmage
- Eldritch
- Soul Eater
- Mystic
- Generic
- Sibyl
- Templar
- Oracle
- Dark Priest
- Bishop
- Windcure
- Destroyer
- Champion
- WarShaper
- Swashbuckler
- Savage
- Fortress
- Lightning Lord
- Vanguard
- Ruler
- Operator
- Exorcist
- Salamander
- Undine
- Sylph
- Shade
- Viking
- Alchemist
- Dragon Shaman
- Duelist
- Pirate
- Snatcher
- Crusher
Savage is one of the most powerful warriors in Arcana Tactics. She has 4,480 HP and 405 Attack, making her very effective in melee combat. The primary Savage skill is Hunting Starts Now. It allows Savage to increase her damage by 135% and then slow enemies for 3.5 seconds. Another important skill is Marking Prey. It allows Savage to increase her attack speed by 0.05 for each hit.Death Knight
Death Knight is a counter for any mage in Arcana Tactics. His active skill is Evil Spirit's Blessing, and it reduces the M.DMG he receives by 25%. It significantly increases Death Knight's survivability, allowing him to play comfortably on the front lines. Death Knight has 5,580 HP and 260 Attack. Although he does not have any significant stats, his abilities allow him to compensate for his lack of stats and be one of the best Tier A characters.
Tier B
Tier B is a golden mean for beginners. It includes powerful characters that can be unlocked in a few days of playing Arcana Tactics. But still, you need to replace Tier B heroes with the more potent options as you progress in the game.
- Rune Knight
- Highlander
- Defender
- Crusader
- Scout
- Ranger
- Hunter
- Stinger
- Avenger
- Piligrim
- Slayer
- Samurai
- Wonderer
- Invoker
- Warlock
- Necromancer
- Esper
- Warden
- Minstrel
- Rune Master
- Priest
- Pilgrim
- Berserker
- Gladiator
- Striker
- RuneMaster
- Rider
- Rampager
- Maestro
- Vagabond
- Servant
- High Spirit
- Whitesmith
- Nymph
Necromancer is one of the best characters for beginners in Arcana Tactics. Even though Necromancer cannot receive healing effects, she has good stats allowing her to survive without healing. And Reaper’s Body reduces all damage Necromancer receives by 25%, significantly increasing her survivability. Necromancer has 2,050 HP and 200 Magic Attack. She also has a 17% chance to Poison multiple enemies with a classic attack.Rider
Rider is an 18-year-old male who belongs to the Lancer class. Rider can boast one of the best survivability among all Tier B characters. He has 3,500 HP and 300 P. DEF. Rider also receives significant buffs from healing, which makes him the best early-game tank if you combine him with good healers.
Tier C
Tier C includes some of the worst characters in the game. They are frequently used by beginners but are useless at the mid stages of the game. You need to replace Tier C heroes as soon as possible. Be sure you can do it with little effort.
- Spell Sword
- Paladin
- Sniper
- Chaser
- Assassin
- Ninja
- Sorcerer
- Shaman
- Druid
- Bard
- Barbarian
- Monk
- Guardian
- Fencer
- Enchanter
- Blacksmith
Blacksmith is one of the first heroes in Arcana Tactics. She is a powerful support character that increases allies’ attacks by 20 at the start of every round. If you have no hero for the frontline, feel free to use Blacksmith. She provides a comfortable experience at the beginning game’s stages.Guardian
Guardian is one of the Arcana Tactics heroes with an unrevealed face. He has 2,375 HP and a good defensive skill called Iron Armour. It allows Guardian to reduce incoming DMG by 15% for six seconds. Use Guardian as a tank early in the game for maximum effect. After that, replace him with Rider or another tank.
Tier D
Tier D includes the worst characters in Arcana Tactics. Even though Tier D heroes may look good at the start, you will understand why they are so weak as soon as you try characters from higher tiers.
- Swordsman
- Archer
- Rogue
- Wizard
- Cleric
- Lancer
- Warrior
- Spirit
Swordsman is the first hero you unlock in Arcana Tactics. This character has no special skills. He only has 1,250 HP and 105 Attack. The best thing about the Swordsman is his rating. He has a rating of 4.9/5, one of the best in the game.Rogue
Rogue is one of the first characters who will appear in your collection as you start playing Arcana Tactics. Like other Tier D heroes, Rogue has no special skills. She is often used as an early-stage attacker, but her damage is too low. Make sure to replace Rogue with another attacker that will bring more impact to the battle.
That’s it with Arcana Tactics tier list. As you can see, the game has various unique characters. Only you decide which one to choose to build the team of your dream.