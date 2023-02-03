Arcana Tactics tier list of all heroes

Unsurprisingly, the top of the Arcana Tactics tier list consists of the best heroes in the game. They stand out among others because of their abilities and strong stats. Even though a Tier S hero will be given to you at the beginning game’s stages, getting Tier S characters is a hard task in Arcana Tactics.

Avalon

Anat

Venom Queen

Mage Fist

Lunar Blade

Marionette

Mother

War Lord

Minerva

Union Sentinel

Desperado

Nix

Indra

Erebos

Inheritor

Demolisher

Vulcanus

Liberator

Black Valkyrie

Divine Blade

Demigod

Sylphid

Elime

Ifrit

Monoceros

Storm Spear

Soul Lancer

Holy Princess

Durendal

Cavalier

Dream Painter

Godhand

Hellbringer

Aegis

Archangel

Dark Lord

Beast Lord

Vampire

Sage

Star Gate

Lord Mage

Demon Shadow

Dervish

Asura

Bounty Hunter

Falcon

Dark Wanderer

Soul Bow

Thanatos

Ouros

Swordmaster

Dragoon

Black Vampire

Dragoon is one of the leading Tier S heroes and probably the most desired character to get by rerolling at the start. Dragoon is a defensive swordsman with one of the highest survivability stats in the game. He can take tons of damage, thus protecting his teammates. Using Phase Destruction, Dragoon can stun enemies, which greatly benefits the team.

Vampire is a 900-year-old mage attacker who can take down crowds of enemies on his own. Vampire has 8,565 HP and 430 Magic Attack. He also has three primary skills: Bloody Wave, Bloody Revenge, and Endless Thirst. They allow Vampire to increase his damage and restore HP by 100% of the damage dealt. Combine that with a basic attack that hits two targets simultaneously, and you get an overpowered hero.