Roblox: Anime Defenders codes (July 2024)
You can't get new units without gems. Luckily, it's very easy to collect piles of those by redeeming these Anime Defenders codes.
Unlike traditional tower defence games on Roblox, your avatar is free to explore the level map as you deploy and upgrade units.
Anime Defenders features plenty of interesting units you can nab, such as the Ice Mage, Clown Pirate, Duel Swordsman, and Soulforce Reaper. Units come in three tiers: rare, epic, and legendary. In order to summon new units, you will need gems, and luckily, you can nab quite a few for free by using Anime Defenders codes.
Anime Defenders codes - working
- codeis - 650 Gems
- fortunetickets - 100 Lucky Tickets
- Incredibilli - 1.5k gems
- divinespirits - 800 gems
- dragonpart1 - 750 gems
- summertime - 800 gems
- sub2toadboigaming - 50 gems
- adontop - 250 gems
- raidsarecool - 250 gems
- sub2jonaslyz - 50 gems
- sub2riktime - 50 gems
- sub2nagblox - 50 gems
- dayum100m - 500 gems
- wsindach4ht - 500 gems
- subcool - 50 gems
- thanks400k - 500 gems
- sorry4delay - 500 gems
Expired codes
- Idk - 750 gems
- 200kholymoly - 1k gems
- sub2mozkin - 50 gems
- MEMBEREREBREWRERES - 400 gems
How to redeem Anime Defenders codes?Bear in mind that you'll need to reach level 8 before you can redeem any codes. However, once you've reached a high enough level, redeeming Anime Defenders codes is super simple.
- Tap the button with the three-dot icon in the upper left corner
- From the drop-down menu that appears, click Codes
- Then, just type the desired code into the text box that appears and tap enter to receive your reward.
It’s worth mentioning that you can’t redeem codes when participating in a tower defence battle; rather, you can only use them when you are in the main hub of the experience. Be sure to check back often, as new codes are released regularly. If you're a fan of Roblox games, you may also want to check out our lists of active codes for Anime Roulette, some working codes for Project Baki 3, and Horrors RNG codes among many others.Original article by Jack Brassell, updated by Sumant Meena
