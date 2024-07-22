Roblox: Anime Defenders codes (July 2024)

You can't get new units without gems. Luckily, it's very easy to collect piles of those by redeeming these Anime Defenders codes.

Unlike traditional tower defence games on Roblox, your avatar is free to explore the level map as you deploy and upgrade units.

Anime Defenders features plenty of interesting units you can nab, such as the Ice Mage, Clown Pirate, Duel Swordsman, and Soulforce Reaper. Units come in three tiers: rare, epic, and legendary. In order to summon new units, you will need gems, and luckily, you can nab quite a few for free by using Anime Defenders codes.

Anime Defenders codes - working

codeis - 650 Gems

fortunetickets - 100 Lucky Tickets

Incredibilli - 1.5k gems

divinespirits - 800 gems

dragonpart1 - 750 gems

summertime - 800 gems

sub2toadboigaming - 50 gems

adontop - 250 gems

raidsarecool - 250 gems

sub2jonaslyz - 50 gems

sub2riktime - 50 gems

sub2nagblox - 50 gems

dayum100m - 500 gems

wsindach4ht - 500 gems

subcool - 50 gems

thanks400k - 500 gems

sorry4delay - 500 gems

Expired codes

Idk - 750 gems

200kholymoly - 1k gems

sub2mozkin - 50 gems

MEMBEREREBREWRERES - 400 gems

How to redeem Anime Defenders codes?

Tap the button with the three-dot icon in the upper left corner From the drop-down menu that appears, click Codes Then, just type the desired code into the text box that appears and tap enter to receive your reward.

Bear in mind thatbefore you can redeem any codes. However, once you've reached a high enough level, redeeming Anime Defenders codes is super simple.

Original article by Jack Brassell, updated by Sumant Meena