Anime Card Clash codes (November 2025)

Fancy a TCG set in the Roblox universe, where all the cards are inspired by some of your favourite anime? Let our Anime Card Clash codes give you a headstart!

Ah, Potions - wouldn't we all love to have one, particularly for some extra luck in life? While these Anime Card Clash codes won't guarantee you'll win the lottery in real life, they do offer a whole bunch of goodies for you on Roblox - and we do need all the help we can get, don't we?

In Anime Card Clash, you basically have to roll time and time again to get all the cards in a collection. After you reach a certain milestone, you can then switch to a different deck and roll again. The cards you get are used in various NPC battles to grant you rewards, but they also offer a chance at some pretty cool cards (we have an Anime Card Clash tier list too!).

Some of these codes require you to have at least 500k rerolls under your belt, so if you're a newbie, then you need to play a lot more to unlock these. The rewards you'll get, however, include lots of potions you can use to roll for new cards, and also increase your chance of getting better ones.

So, let's check the codes and get started on those card rolls!

Active Anime Card Clash codes

UPDATE4QOL1 (new!)

UPDATE4QOL2 (new!)

UPDATE4QOL3 (new!)

40KPLAYERS (new!)

UPDATE4NOW4

UPDATE4NOW5

UPDATE4NOW6

SPECIALCODE3

ICECOLD

UPDATE4NOW1

UPDATE4NOW2

UPDATE4NOW3

SPECIALCODE2

BLAMEIRA

imdoingmybest1

imdoingmybest2

imdoingmybest3

SPECIALCODE

HALLOWEEN3

HALLOWEEN2

HALLOWEEN1

RANKEDUPDATE1

RANKEDUPDATE2

RANKEDUPDATE3

Expired

SERVERLUCK1

SERVERLUCK2

SERVERLUCK3

PRERANKEDUPDATE1

PRERANKEDUPDATE2

PRERANKEDUPDATE3

THANKYOU-67da508e

THANKYOU-5e3b8484

THANKYOU-a90775fb

CURSERAIDUPDATE3 - X-Large Luck Potions (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potions (x5), Boss Chance Potions (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potions (x3), Border Chance Potions (x2), 1,000 Instant Rolls

CURSERAIDUPDATE2 - X-Large Luck Potions (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potions (x5), Boss Chance Potions (x5), Moon Cycle Reroll Potions (x3), Border Chance Potions (x2), 1,000 Instant Rolls

CURSERAIDUPDATE1 - X-Large Luck Potions (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potions (x5), Boss Chance Potions (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potions (x3), Border Chance Potions (x2), 1,000 Instant Rolls

MINIUPDATE3 - Large Luck Potion (x5), Large Roll Speed Potion (x5), Boss Chance Potion (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potion (x3), Border Chance Potion (x2), 1,000 Instant Roll (x2)

MINIUPDATE3NOW - X-Large Luck Potion (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potion (x5), Boss Chance Potion (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potion (x3), Border Chance Potion (x2), Trait Reroll (x10), 100,000 Instant Roll (x1)

MINIUPDATE3NOW2 - X-Large Luck Potion (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potion (x5), Boss Chance Potion (x5), Moon Cycle Reroll Potion (x3), Border Chance Potion (x2),Trait Reroll (x25),250,000 Instant Roll (x1)

SORRY3 - X-Large Luck Potions (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potions (x5), Boss Chance Potions (x5), Moon Cycle Reroll Potions (x3), Border Chance Potions (x2), Trait Rerolls (x25), Instant Roll (x250,000)

SORRY2 - X-Large Luck Potions (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potions (x5), Boss Chance Potions (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potions (x2), Border Chance Potions (x2), Trait Rerolls (x10), Instant Roll (x100,000)

SORRY1 - X-Large Luck Potions (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potions (x5), Boss Chance Potions (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potions (x2), Border Chance Potions (x2), Trait Rerolls (x10), Instant Roll (x100,000)

UPDATE3 - Large Luck Potion (x5), Large Roll Speed Potion (x5), Boss Chance Potion (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potion (x3), Border Chance Potion (x2), 1,000 Instant Roll (x2)

UPDATE3NOW - X-Large Luck Potion (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potion (x5), Boss Chance Potion (x2), Moon Cycle Reroll Potion (x3), Border Chance Potion (x2), Trait Reroll (x10), 100,000 Instant Roll (x1)

UPDATE3NOW2 - X-Large Luck Potion (x5), X-Large Roll Speed Potion (x5), Boss Chance Potion (x5), Moon Cycle Reroll Potion (x3), Border Chance Potion (x2), Trait Reroll (x25), 250,000 Instant Roll (x1)

WELOVECODES1 - 5 Large Roll Speed Potions, 5 Large Luck Potions, 3 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, 2 Boss Chance Potions, 2 1000x Instant Rerolls

WELOVECODES2 (must have 500k+ rerolls to redeem)

BUGFIXES1 - 5 Large Roll Speed Potions, 5 Large Luck Potions, 3 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, 2 Boss Chance Potions, 2 1000x Instant Rerolls

BUGFIXES2 (must have 500k+ rerolls to redeem)

100MILLION1 - 5 Large Roll Speed Potions, 5 Large Luck Potions, 3 Moon Cycle Reroll Potions, 2 Border Chance Potions, 2 Boss Chance Potions, 2 1000x Instant Rerolls

100MILLION2 (must have 500k+ rerolls to redeem)

100MILLION3 (must have 5million+ rerolls to redeem)

PATCH1

PATCH2

WELCOMETOACC

ACCREWRITE

NEWCODES

BUGFIX3

GLOBALBOSS4

GLOBALBOSS3

GLOBALBOSS2

GLOBALBOSS1

LUCKBOOST

UPDATESOON

BUGFIX

BUGFIX2

EMINENCEUPDATE

BUGFIXNOTUPDATE

THEUPDATE

NEWHOTFIX12

NEWHOTFIX11

NEWHOTFIX10

NEWHOTFIX9

NEWHOTFIX7

NEWHOTFIX8

NEWHOTFIX6

NEWHOTFIX5

NEWHOTFIX3

NEWHOTFIX4

NEWHOTFIX2

NEWHOTFIX1

NOTTHEUPDATE

100KLIKES

10MILLION

5MILLIONVISITS

3MILLIONVISITS

1MILLIONVISITS

500KVISITS

100KVISITS

STPATRICKSDAY2025

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

HOTFIX10

HOTFIX9

HOTFIX8

HOTFIX7

HOTFIX6

HOTFIX5

HOTFIX4

HOTFIX3

HOTFIX2

HOTFIX1

YAYCODES

RELEASE

How to redeem codes in Anime Card Clash

Step 1 : Tap on the " Codes " button on the left side of the screen.

: Tap on the " " button on the left side of the screen. Step 2: Type in your code, and then hit the "Redeem" button.

Here is the step-by-step process to redeem all of these:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

New ones are released regularly on the Discord server of Anime Card Clash. The devs are super generous with the rewards, so building your dream deck is just a matter of time.If a code you're trying to redeem is not working, then you most probably need to do a few more rolls. Since some of the codes cannot be redeemed unless you have over 500k rolls (in some cases, over 9 million rolls), you need to play a little bit more before being able to redeem them.

