Anime Astral Simulator codes (July 2026)
It's sort of like a Pokemon training/catching game, but a lot more Roblox-esque! Let our Anime Astral Simulator codes help you get those welcome boosts for your pets.
Anime Astral Simulator is an experience built around steady, satisfying power growth. You start small, beating basic enemies and collecting your first pets and avatars, but it quickly opens up into something bigger. Each new world introduces stronger foes and better units to roll, so you’re constantly upgrading something - your rank, your pets, your weapons.
At its core, it's all about scaling your strength and making smart choices as you advance. It’s a mix of grinding, collecting, and strategic upgrading that keeps you moving forward and feeling stronger with every step.
Now, all of these Anime Astral Simulator codes can give you F2P Tickets, so you won't have to spend Robux if you don't want to, but also plenty of potions and boosts, so you can get free Yen, XP, Damage, or Luck increases.
Let's check them out!
Active Anime Astral Simulator codes
- GO30K? - 500 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- REWARDSFIXED - 500 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORDELAY2 - 300 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- RELEASE - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 22MVISITS - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 18KFAVORITES - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- UPDATE4 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SUMMERMOUNT - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 21.5MVISITS - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORDELAY3 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SUMMEREVENT - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 25KLIKES - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN7 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN6 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN5 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3 - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 3MVISITS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 3.5MVISITS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 8KLIKES - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 18KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 19KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 15KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 4KFAVS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 3KEVENT - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- UPDATE1.5 - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 20KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- NPCNERF - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 17KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORDELAY - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 9.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 10MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 24KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 7KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- UPDATE2.5 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 8MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 7.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- MOUNTS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 27.5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 28KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 7MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- UPDATE1 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 5KLIKES - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 6KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- BATTLEPASS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 25KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 10KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 30KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 6.5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 6.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- EXCHANGE - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 13KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 2.5KLIKES - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 500KVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 20KMEMBERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 1MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- 1.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- UPDATE2 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
- TRACKER - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts
Expired
- SORRYFORGRIMOIRES
- WEARESOSORRY!
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- 100KVISITS
- 200KVISITS
- 3.5KPLAYERS
- 2.5KPLAYERS
- 1KLIKES
- 1KPLAYERS
- 4KPLAYERS
- 2.5KPLAYERS
How to redeem codes in Anime Astral SimulatorIf you're not sure how to redeem all of these rewards, I will help you out. Just follow the steps I shared below:
- Step 1: Open the Menu button on the top right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to Codes.
- Step 3: Type in one of the codes.
- Step 4: Hit Redeem.
How to get more freebies?New ones are released quite regularly, but you can also follow the devs because they might share exclusive ones. We're adding anything relevant we find, though, so if you save this page, you'll be the first to know.
Goodies not working?If some of these are not working, chances are they have expired. Also, make sure you didn't leave any empty spaces after typing in the code. This could result in an "invalid code" response - better just copy and paste them in.
While you're at it, why not have a look at our Evomon codes and our Roblox Gakuran codes next?