Anime Astral Simulator codes (July 2026)

It's sort of like a Pokemon training/catching game, but a lot more Roblox-esque! Let our Anime Astral Simulator codes help you get those welcome boosts for your pets.

Anime Astral Simulator is an experience built around steady, satisfying power growth. You start small, beating basic enemies and collecting your first pets and avatars, but it quickly opens up into something bigger. Each new world introduces stronger foes and better units to roll, so you’re constantly upgrading something - your rank, your pets, your weapons.

At its core, it's all about scaling your strength and making smart choices as you advance. It’s a mix of grinding, collecting, and strategic upgrading that keeps you moving forward and feeling stronger with every step.

Now, all of these Anime Astral Simulator codes can give you F2P Tickets, so you won't have to spend Robux if you don't want to, but also plenty of potions and boosts, so you can get free Yen, XP, Damage, or Luck increases.

Let's check them out!

Active Anime Astral Simulator codes

GO30K? - 500 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 500 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts REWARDSFIXED - 500 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 500 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORDELAY2 - 300 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 300 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts RELEASE - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 22MVISITS - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 18KFAVORITES - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts UPDATE4 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SUMMERMOUNT - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 21.5MVISITS - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORDELAY3 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SUMMEREVENT - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 25KLIKES - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORSHUTDOWN7 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORSHUTDOWN6 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORSHUTDOWN5 - 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 250 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3 - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 3MVISITS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 3.5MVISITS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 8KLIKES - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 18KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 19KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 15KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 4KFAVS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 3KEVENT - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts UPDATE1.5 - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 20KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts NPCNERF - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 17KPLAYERS - 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 200 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORDELAY - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 9.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 10MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 24KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 7KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts UPDATE2.5 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 8MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 7.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts MOUNTS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 27.5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 28KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 7MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts UPDATE1 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 5KLIKES - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 6KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts BATTLEPASS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 25KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 10KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 30KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 6.5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 6.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts EXCHANGE - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 13KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 2.5KLIKES - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 500KVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 20KMEMBERS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 1MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts 1.5MVISITS - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts UPDATE2 - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

- 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts TRACKER - 150 F2P Tickets, Rare and Epic Potions, Boosts

Expired

SORRYFORGRIMOIRES

WEARESOSORRY!

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

100KVISITS

200KVISITS

3.5KPLAYERS

2.5KPLAYERS

1KLIKES

1KPLAYERS

4KPLAYERS

2.5KPLAYERS

How to redeem codes in Anime Astral Simulator

Step 1 : Open the Menu button on the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the button on the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Codes .

: Go to . Step 3 : Type in one of the codes .

: Type in one of the . Step 4: Hit Redeem.

If you're not sure how to redeem all of these rewards, I will help you out. Just follow the steps I shared below:

How to get more freebies?

Goodies not working?

New ones are released quite regularly, but you can also follow the devs because they might share exclusive ones. We're adding anything relevant we find, though, so if you save this page, you'll be the first to know.If some of these are not working, chances are they have expired. Also, make sure you didn't leave any empty spaces after typing in the code. This could result in an "invalid code" response - better just copy and paste them in.

While you're at it, why not have a look at our Evomon codes and our Roblox Gakuran codes next?