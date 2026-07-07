Best fighting styles in Gakuran - Because those stats aren't just for show

Character creation too complicated for you? Fret not - our guide on the best fighting styles in Gakuran can help whip your hero into shape.

You can have your very own slice-of-life story in Gakuran, but after creating your character, do you find yourself at a complete loss? You might even have rare stats, but when it comes to the fighting style, you're clueless.

Best fighting styles in Gakuran

Your traits affect your stats

So, which one should you pick and why? Our guide on the best fighting styles in Gakuran is all about that, so let's dive right in.The stats you can reroll are not just for show. Your height gives you additional stats, which means that once you're set on creating the character you want, your height will have a direct impact on your fighting style.

If your character is relatively short (under 5'8"), a fighting style that can benefit you is one that relies on faster and more accurate punches; for taller players, picking one of the other fighting styles will be a lot better. Of course, you can also go mid-height, which has a good balance of stats.

Below, I've created this table to give you a little bit more insight into why being taller or shorter matters and how this affects picking your fighting style.

Height Pros Cons Short increased speed (very fast fighting styles)

faster attacks lower HP

lower stamina

less damage

shorter reach (shorter arms) Medium balanced stats N/A Tall increased HP

increased stamina

increased damage

longer reach

balanced stats slower overall

Best fighting style for shorter characters

If your character is on the shorter side, you want to go for Boxing. Hands down, this is one of the best fighting styles you can pick at the moment. It goes really well with everything that this height provides (faster punches, etc), so if possible, try to reroll for this.

A good alternative for shorter characters is also Muay Thai.

Best fighting style for medium-height characters

As someone who lands somewhere in the middle, your ideal choice would be Wrestling. This fighting style is incredibly strong at the moment, and it can fit right in with your balanced stats.

Alternatively, you have Karate - this one's pretty strong as well.

Best fighting style for tall characters

Finally, for the tall bunch, we have a few options. I already mentioned how strong Wrestling is, but this fighting style can also work with tall characters.

Capoeira or Hakari are two other alternatives that make taller players strong, notably Capoeira. Since this one will take full advantage of your longer reach, you should try to get it.

Fighting styles tier list

Tier Style S Boxing (Epic), Wrestling (Legendary) A Muay Thai (Uncommon), Hakari (Epic) B Basic (Common), Capoeira (Legendary) C Slugger (Uncommon)