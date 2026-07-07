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Best fighting styles in Gakuran - Because those stats aren't just for show

Character creation too complicated for you? Fret not - our guide on the best fighting styles in Gakuran can help whip your hero into shape.

Best fighting styles in Gakuran - Because those stats aren't just for show
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox

You can have your very own slice-of-life story in Gakuran, but after creating your character, do you find yourself at a complete loss? You might even have rare stats, but when it comes to the fighting style, you're clueless.

Best fighting styles in Gakuran

So, which one should you pick and why? Our guide on the best fighting styles in Gakuran is all about that, so let's dive right in.

Your traits affect your stats

The stats you can reroll are not just for show. Your height gives you additional stats, which means that once you're set on creating the character you want, your height will have a direct impact on your fighting style.

If your character is relatively short (under 5'8"), a fighting style that can benefit you is one that relies on faster and more accurate punches; for taller players, picking one of the other fighting styles will be a lot better. Of course, you can also go mid-height, which has a good balance of stats.

characters fighting

Below, I've created this table to give you a little bit more insight into why being taller or shorter matters and how this affects picking your fighting style.

Height Pros Cons
Short
  • increased speed (very fast fighting styles)
  • faster attacks
  • lower HP
  • lower stamina
  • less damage
  • shorter reach (shorter arms)
Medium
  • balanced stats
  • N/A
Tall
  • increased HP
  • increased stamina
  • increased damage
  • longer reach
  • balanced stats
  • slower overall

Best fighting style for shorter characters

If your character is on the shorter side, you want to go for Boxing. Hands down, this is one of the best fighting styles you can pick at the moment. It goes really well with everything that this height provides (faster punches, etc), so if possible, try to reroll for this.

A good alternative for shorter characters is also Muay Thai.

Best fighting style for medium-height characters

As someone who lands somewhere in the middle, your ideal choice would be Wrestling. This fighting style is incredibly strong at the moment, and it can fit right in with your balanced stats.

Alternatively, you have Karate - this one's pretty strong as well.

Best fighting style for tall characters

Finally, for the tall bunch, we have a few options. I already mentioned how strong Wrestling is, but this fighting style can also work with tall characters.

Capoeira or Hakari are two other alternatives that make taller players strong, notably Capoeira. Since this one will take full advantage of your longer reach, you should try to get it.

chances for fighting styles

Fighting styles tier list

I've ranked all the fighting styles in Gakuran into a tier list, so if you're fond of any of them in particular, you can try to go for that first and then reroll your stats to try and find the best matching ones. We also have a list of Gakuran codes if you're keen on grabbing some freebies!
Tier Style
S Boxing (Epic), Wrestling (Legendary)
A Muay Thai (Uncommon), Hakari (Epic)
B Basic (Common), Capoeira (Legendary)
C Slugger (Uncommon)
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.