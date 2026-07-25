Roblox Gakuran codes (July 2026) - Start your story with free rerolls

It's not easy writing your own story, but with the free rerolls you'll get from these Roblox Gakuran codes, character creation can be a breeze!

The fun in Gakuran starts with character creation - everything is up to the RNG gods, from your character race to everything about how your character looks. That's a distinct feature that not a lot of experiences have (if any, I might add).

Once your character is created, you will then have a chance to swap your fighting style - this is what dictates how your character attacks, so you don't want to pick something basic.

After these two important traits are out of the way, you can start embarking on your adventure. Since there aren't any quests, you're free to create your very own story. You can attend classes, you can start fighting everyone you see, or do absolutely nothing but loiter around.

From these Roblox Gakuran codes, you can get some free rerolls so you can try to hit one of the more one-of-a-kind features to make your character stand out!

Active Gakuran codes

QUICKPATCH - 15 Rerolls (new!)

15 Rerolls (new!) MUSICFIXESNOPTIMIZATION - 25 Rerolls (new!)

Expired

LARPSIMULATOR - 25 Rerolls

25 Rerolls Uma - 10 Rerolls

- 10 Rerolls MAPUPDATE - 25 Rerolls

- 25 Rerolls FIXES2 - 10 free rerolls

10 free rerolls FIXES - 10 free rerolls

- 10 free rerolls 2MIL - 15 free rerolls

- 15 free rerolls GAKURAN - 10 free rerolls

- 10 free rerolls 15REROLLS - 15 free rerolls

How to redeem Gakuran codes?

Step 1 : Open the folding menu on the left side of the screen.

: Open the folding on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Select Codes .

: Select . Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Hit Redeem.

Not sure how to redeem your rewards yet? No problem. Just follow these steps:

Keep in mind that you need to complete the verification process to get in-game, and if you want to stay in-game, you should follow the rules presented to you when creating your character.

Rewards not working?

How to get more freebies?

These should be entered exactly as we share them, just in case they are case-sensitive. I strongly suggest you claim them ASAP, because they could expire anytime, and you really don't want to miss out on some free rerolls, especially if you're a beginner.Since the devs seem pretty generous, we are bound to get new ones whenever Gakuran reaches new milestones, such as favourites/likes. In short, the more players decide to join in, the more codes we'll get!

In the meantime, why not take a peek at our Grow a Garden 2 codes and Evomon codes while you wait?