Evomon codes (July 2026) - Free Fruits and Evolution Stones up for grabs
You'll want to grow your collection of cute creatures as soon as you catch them, and with our Evomon codes, you can do just that in a jiffy.
Those who enjoy a good RPG with classic Pokémon-like turn battles will surely have a blast, because in Evomon, that's all you do: fight wild Evomons and try to catch them all. Your goal is to collect as many of them as possible to grow your collection.
You will have special potions that can reroll an Evomon's traits, but also quests that you need to complete to be able to upgrade some of them. All in all, it has a little bit of everything - it's honestly hard to stop playing once you start.
By redeeming these Evomon codes, you will be able to get your hands on plenty of free EXP Fruits and more than enough Advanced Balls to help you catch some Evomons. Of course, these also grant you various other goods, like reroll potions, which should help you greatly improve your favourite Evomons (with a little bit of luck).
Let's catch them all!
Active Evomon codes
- D50CREW - 10 Evolution Stones, 10 Omni-Stones
- EVO60SPARK - 3 Summon Tickets, 2 Trait Reroll Potions
- EvomonVip - 5 Medium EXP Fruits
- 5000DC - 5 Advanced Balls
- DC2K - 5 Medium EXP Fruits
- DCGIFT - 10 Medium EXP Fruits, 5 Advanced Balls, 1k Coins
- 20KMEMBERS - 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 10 Advanced Balls
- 30K-LIKES - 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 2 Talent Vector Potions, 2 Nature Reroll Potions
- 20000LIKES - 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 5 Medium EXP Fruits
- 12klikeS - 5 Medium EXP Fruits
- SeasonComing - 3 Summon Tickets, 10 Advanced Balls
- 10KCCU_ - 4k Coins
- 10kthx - 10 Advanced Balls
- FORDC1200 - 1k Coins
- THXFOR5K - 5 Medium EXP Fruits
- 2K-LIKES - 5 Medium EXP Fruits
- LIKE1GIFT - 2 Medium EXP Fruits, 1k Coins
Expired
- We will move any that expire here. In the meantime, enjoy all the active ones!
How to redeem codes in EvomonFollow the steps below to redeem all your freebies:
- Step 1: Open the Settings (cog icon) located on the top left side of the screen.
- Step 2: Type in your code in the textbox underneath "Code".
- Step 3: Press OK.
How to get more rewards?These are released whenever it reaches new milestones (likes or number of players), so stay tuned because it's clearly on the rise. These are usually released by the devs on their socials or Discord server, but if you don't have time to search them all, don't worry, because we will add them to the list.
Goodies not working?This is something that you need to be very mindful of: the codes for Evomon are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as shown in the list above. Make sure to include all the correct capitalisations and special symbols too, without spaces.
And once you're done with that, how about a little bit of farming? Our Build a Ring Farm codes and Grow a Garden 2 codes are worth a peek!