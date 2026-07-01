Evomon codes (July 2026) - Free Fruits and Evolution Stones up for grabs

You'll want to grow your collection of cute creatures as soon as you catch them, and with our Evomon codes, you can do just that in a jiffy.

Those who enjoy a good RPG with classic Pokémon-like turn battles will surely have a blast, because in Evomon, that's all you do: fight wild Evomons and try to catch them all. Your goal is to collect as many of them as possible to grow your collection.

You will have special potions that can reroll an Evomon's traits, but also quests that you need to complete to be able to upgrade some of them. All in all, it has a little bit of everything - it's honestly hard to stop playing once you start.

By redeeming these Evomon codes, you will be able to get your hands on plenty of free EXP Fruits and more than enough Advanced Balls to help you catch some Evomons. Of course, these also grant you various other goods, like reroll potions, which should help you greatly improve your favourite Evomons (with a little bit of luck).

Let's catch them all!

Active Evomon codes

D50CREW - 10 Evolution Stones, 10 Omni-Stones

- 10 Evolution Stones, 10 Omni-Stones EVO60SPARK - 3 Summon Tickets, 2 Trait Reroll Potions

- 3 Summon Tickets, 2 Trait Reroll Potions EvomonVip - 5 Medium EXP Fruits

- 5 Medium EXP Fruits 5000DC - 5 Advanced Balls

- 5 Advanced Balls DC2K - 5 Medium EXP Fruits

- 5 Medium EXP Fruits DCGIFT - 10 Medium EXP Fruits, 5 Advanced Balls, 1k Coins

- 10 Medium EXP Fruits, 5 Advanced Balls, 1k Coins 20KMEMBERS - 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 10 Advanced Balls

- 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 10 Advanced Balls 30K-LIKES - 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 2 Talent Vector Potions, 2 Nature Reroll Potions

- 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 2 Talent Vector Potions, 2 Nature Reroll Potions 20000LIKES - 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 5 Medium EXP Fruits

- 2 Trait Reroll Potions, 5 Medium EXP Fruits 12klikeS - 5 Medium EXP Fruits

- 5 Medium EXP Fruits SeasonComing - 3 Summon Tickets, 10 Advanced Balls

- 3 Summon Tickets, 10 Advanced Balls 10KCCU_ - 4k Coins

- 4k Coins 10kthx - 10 Advanced Balls

- 10 Advanced Balls FORDC1200 - 1k Coins

- 1k Coins THXFOR5K - 5 Medium EXP Fruits

- 5 Medium EXP Fruits 2K-LIKES - 5 Medium EXP Fruits

- 5 Medium EXP Fruits LIKE1GIFT - 2 Medium EXP Fruits, 1k Coins

Expired

We will move any that expire here. In the meantime, enjoy all the active ones!

How to redeem codes in Evomon

Step 1 : Open the Settings (cog icon) located on the top left side of the screen.

: Open the (cog icon) located on the top left side of the screen. Step 2 : Type in your code in the textbox underneath "Code".

: Type in your in the textbox underneath "Code". Step 3: Press OK.

Follow the steps below to redeem all your freebies:

How to get more rewards?

Goodies not working?

These are released whenever it reaches new milestones (likes or number of players), so stay tuned because it's clearly on the rise. These are usually released by the devs on their socials or Discord server, but if you don't have time to search them all, don't worry, because we will add them to the list.This is something that you need to be very mindful of: the codes for Evomon are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as shown in the list above. Make sure to include all the correct capitalisations and special symbols too, without spaces.

And once you're done with that, how about a little bit of farming? Our Build a Ring Farm codes and Grow a Garden 2 codes are worth a peek!