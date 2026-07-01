Best class in Roblox Animal Hospital - The definitive classes guide

Let our handy guide on the best class in Roblox Animal Hospital help you give your patients the right kind of TLC.

Working the night shift is never easy, especially when your patients aren't exactly the most ordinary ones. And as soon as you dive into Animal Hospital, you're met with one veeery important question: What is the best class in Roblox Animal Hospital?

The answer is not as simple, though.

It all starts with your budget - some classes are F2P, while others are considered "premium" because they cost Robux instead of in-game currency. Regardless, all classes can work if you know what you're supposed to do. Today, I will help you break down every class and pick one that can fit your play style like a glove.

Best class in Roblox Animal Hospital

Each class has 3 stats that start with different amounts ofand. These stats determine what said class is good for - for instance, the Psychologist has maxed out Sanity, so they can survive for longer without going insane. Security has low Sanity but super high Utility, plus a starting item that can help them when they find themselves in a pickle (the X-Taser).

Below, I will dive a little bit into each of the classes, and eventually we'll talk about the best class for you.

Intern (starter class)

Starts with 10/15/20 bonus Sanity.

Has no starting item.

Has decent Sanity for a free class.

Nurse

+1/+2/+3 Max inventory capacity.

Costs 20 Coins to unlock.

Has no starting item.

Has good utility.

Secretary

Recover 1 Sanity when checking in patients/Recover Sanity when checking in patients, +5 bonus sanity/Recover Sanity when checking in patients, +10 bonus sanity.

Costs 120 Coins to unlock.

Is good all-rounder class with solid starter stats.

Can be top-tier when reaching level 3.

Paramedic

Start with Large Speed Cola (6 uses)/Start with Large Speed Cola (9 uses)/Start with Large Speed Cola (9 uses), regenerate 1 use each round.

Costs 250 Coins to unlock.

Has decent utility.

Doesn't have a lot of Sanity at the start.

When reaching level 3, can be decently good.

Psychologist

All Sanity effects are doubled (negative and positive)/All Sanity effects are doubled (negative and positive, 7.5% chance to ignore sanity loss/All Sanity effects are doubled (15% chance to ignore sanity loss.

Costs 500 Coins to unlock.

Starts with full sanity.

Can be a little bit of a gamble if you don't know what you're doing (when it comes to sanity loss).

Doctor

Recover 1 Sanity when healing patients, +10 bonus sanity/Recover Sanity when healing patients, +15 bonus sanity/Recover Sanity when healing patients, +20 bonus sanity.

Costs 900 Coins to unlock.

Has above-average sanity.

Has the best recovery in the game and is decently priced.

Security

Start with X-Taser (5 Uses)/Start with X-Taser (6 Uses)/Start with X-Taser (6 Uses), regenerate 1 use each round.

Costs 1250 Coins to unlock.

Has a solid starter weapon that helps in times of need.

Its Sanity is a little, but on the lower side.

Head Nurse

+3 Max inventory capacity/+3 Max inventory capacity +10 bonus Sanity/+3 Max inventory capacity, start each round with Special Technique upgrade.

Costs 190 Robux to unlock.

If you can upgrade it to level 3, it's amazing; otherwise, a little bit underwhelming.

Surgeon

Get Sanity and a short speed boost after healing a patient/Get Sanity and a longer speed boost after healing a patient/Get x2 Sanity and a longer speed boost after healing a patient, +10 bonus Sanity.

Costs 2500 Coins to unlock.

Has no starting items but is one of the most flexible classes to play.

Secret Agent

Start with a gun (dangerous) (20 uses)/Start with a gun (30 uses), + 10 bonus Sanity/Start with a gun (30 uses) that regenerates 1 use each round, +20 bonus sanity.

Costs 890 Robux to unlock.

Has above-average stats plus a good starting item.

Which is the best class in Animal Hospital?

Now that you have a summary of each class, it's time to decide which one is the best.

For F2P players

In my opinion, the first thing you should do if you are an F2P player is to save 120 Coins and buy the Secretary.

This is one of the most budget-friendly classes with some of the best stats you can get at this stage, and chances are you can also level it up until you can afford to go for the Surgeon. If you want to go this route, I recommend something like this:

Secretary > Psychologist (if you want something a little different with more survivability) > Surgeon.

For the F2P players and sometimes even for premium players, the Surgeon is the best class you can get.

For premium players

Of course, if you can afford to spend some Robux in Animal Hospital, you can skip all that and just get the Secret Agent right away. This class has it all, and in the best way possible. The faster you can start levelling it up, the better it will be.

Now, if you'd rather care for plants instead, how about taking a peek at our guide on how to lock your garden or the best pets in Grow a Garden 2?