Updated on: July 20th, 2021 - Added new Boku no Roblox Remastered codes

Here comes another Roblox title called Boku No Roblox: Remastered which is based on the anime, My Hero Academia. Like any other Roblox game, Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes are released quite regularly.

Due to the high popularity of the game, the validity of the codes doesn't last long and you might even end up using fake or expired ones. So, to avoid all the confusion we are putting out a list that contains all the working Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes.

If you’re not familiar with My Hero Academia, it is a Japanese manga that describes the story of Izuku Midoriya. The main protagonist, Izuku, is a common human born in the world of superpowers and wishes to become like the others.

Boku No Roblox: Remastered is a popular Roblox game and, as such, so are its codes. In this article, we will provide you with the redeem codes and will also tell you the trouble-free steps on how to use them.

What are Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes?

How to redeem Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes step by step?

Launch the game and move to the menu section.

Search for the Options section and tap on Codes.

Copy one of the codes from the list and paste it inside the box

Finally, press the confirm button to claim the rewards.

When redeemed, Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes grant you in-game cash that can be used for multiple purposes. The cash can be used to perform all the premium functions inside the game such as spins and unlocking new stuff.

Let’s take a look at the Active and expired code list of Boku No Roblox: Remastered.

Active Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes

300MVISITS - 30K Cash

- 30K Cash man1f3st - 50K Cash

50K Cash echoeyesonYT5K – 25K Cash

Expired

bl4ckwh1p

sh1ns0

cl3ss1A

th4nky0u

mhaseason5

m4ihats8me

DessiNoRevamp

newyear2021

mrc0mpr3ss

THXGIVING

er4serh3ad

fi3rcew1ngs

SubtoCodexGeas

m1rk0

200MVISITS

pr0m1n3nceburn

UseCodeDessi

aprilf00ls

end3av0r

g3ntlecr1minal

infinite100%

NEWYEAR2020

0v3rhau1

CHRISTMAS

n1ght3ye

THANKSGIVING

MaineS4

150MVISITS

mhaseason4

pr3sentm1c

BNRxDessi

tok0yam1

500KFAVS

mid0r1ya

100MVISITS

t0dor0k1

Sub2Supershiftery

h0witzer1mpact

m1net4

h3r0raid

vi11ainraid

gang0rca

p1usu1tra

oj1r0

H4wk5

je4ni5t

50MVISITS

TOFUU

m1rio

How to get more Boku No Roblox: Remastered codes?