A Universal Time (AUT) codes (December 2025)

Since the devs have redesigned the game, they have been generous enough to share some gifts. Here are all of the AUT codes that you can redeem.

Many popular Roblox games offer codes that you can grab from their social media handles and redeem in-game to get a lot of freebies. Today's subject is no different, so if you have been searching for the latest AUT codes, you have come to the right place.

We will share everything you need to know about A Universal Time codes, including what goodies they give you and, how you can use them to claim rewards.

AUT codes that are working

THATSRAD

LIKEADRAGON

SORRYFORDELYA - 10 Skin Crates

KARSWHAT - 10 Skin Crates

Expired codes

GUTSISHERE - Skin

HUTAO - rewards

SORRYFORFLING - Catalyst

FORTHEDELTA - 1 Skin

LATESUMMER - 100 Event Currency

FuelTheMachine - Coal Loot

OpenTheDOOOR - 1 Camellite Fragment

SOON - 10 Skin Crates

DELTAWHEN - 10 Skin Crates

SLIPPERY - 10 Skin Crates

WONDEROFWHO - 10 Skin Crates

SHADOWFORCE - 10 Skin Crates

YAREYARE - 10 Skin Crates

THEMASCOTS1 - 10 Skins Crates

IMTHESPY - 10 Skin Crates

DIOISALIVE - 10 Skin Crates

44REBALANCE - 1 Legendary Chest (expires February 24th)

UMBRAREWORK - 1 Legendary Chest (expires January 19th)

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - 15,000 Event currency (expires January 15th)

NEWYEAR2025 - 3,000 Event currency, 100k ushards, 1 Legendary Chest (expires January 8th)

STEELBALLRUN

NOCSWEEP

11224SHUTDOWN

THXFOR750MVISITS

THXFOR735K

SORRYFORPHASE4DELAY

SUKUNASWEEP

ARCADE

SORRYFORANOTHERDELAY

SAVEDAUTFROMSHADOW

SHADOW

thxfor740k

PHASE4

SORRYFORSHUTDOWNAGAIN2

UPDATE361

SORRYFORSHUTDOWNAGAIN

PHASETHREE

SORRYFORDATAISSUES

FOURTHOFJULY

Z410KFOLLOWS

SUMMERUPDATEPHASE3

THXFORFOLLOWINGME

SUBTOSTRIFE28YT

NUB10KFOLLOWS

BYEE10KFOLLOWS

THXFORSHUTDOWNNUB

10KI10KFOLLOWS

SHUTDOWN

THXFOR10KFOLLOWERS

THEONEPIECEISREAL

THXFOR700K!

SUMMERUPDATEPARTONE

SORRYFORISSUES

SORRYFORDELAY

AUNIVERSALSUMMER

DRAGONKNIGHTUPDATEYOOO

IGRIS

GrindNeverStops

PhantomBlood

ILOVEGACHA

UCOINSCOMPENSATION

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

ANUBISISTHESTRONGESTSTAND

AsgoreFanClub

Grindfest

NAHIDWIN

BonRestorePack2

PuddestApologyVideo

Reaper

melon

Ascension

BattleTendency

1MillionMembers

UCOINSCOMPENSATION2

NewStandsWoo

BonRestorePack

How to redeem codes in A Universal Time

Step 1 : Join the official A Universal Time Group . If you don't, you won't be able to redeem any codes.

: . If you don't, you won't be able to redeem any codes. Step 2 : Open the Menu in the bottom left corner of the screen, or press M .

: Open the in the bottom left corner of the screen, or press . Step 3 : Tap on the Shop .

: Tap on the . Step 4 : Select the Miscellaneous tab.

: Select the tab. Step 5: Type in a code in the text box, and then hit Redeem Code.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

How to get more AUT codes?

A Universal Time codes are released regularly, and all you have to do is follow this page, since we add them as soon as they're out. The developers usually release new codes whenever there are major holidays or when the game hits certain milestones. Alternatively, some are released after bigger game updates, so if you know of anything like that, that's when you need to look for new codes!

