A Universal Time (AUT) codes (December 2025)
Since the devs have redesigned the game, they have been generous enough to share some gifts. Here are all of the AUT codes that you can redeem.
Many popular Roblox games offer codes that you can grab from their social media handles and redeem in-game to get a lot of freebies. Today's subject is no different, so if you have been searching for the latest AUT codes, you have come to the right place.
We will share everything you need to know about A Universal Time codes, including what goodies they give you and, how you can use them to claim rewards.
And if you're an avid Roblox fan, we have a bunch of articles that will get you free gifts like Tapping Simulator codes, Collect All Pets codes, Custom PC Tycoon codes and many others, so feel free to look around.
AUT codes that are working
- THATSRAD
- LIKEADRAGON
- SORRYFORDELYA - 10 Skin Crates
- KARSWHAT - 10 Skin Crates
Expired codes
- GUTSISHERE - Skin
- HUTAO - rewards
- SORRYFORFLING - Catalyst
- FORTHEDELTA - 1 Skin
- LATESUMMER - 100 Event Currency
- FuelTheMachine - Coal Loot
- OpenTheDOOOR - 1 Camellite Fragment
- SOON - 10 Skin Crates
- DELTAWHEN - 10 Skin Crates
- SLIPPERY - 10 Skin Crates
- WONDEROFWHO - 10 Skin Crates
- SHADOWFORCE - 10 Skin Crates
- YAREYARE - 10 Skin Crates
- THEMASCOTS1 - 10 Skins Crates
- IMTHESPY - 10 Skin Crates
- DIOISALIVE - 10 Skin Crates
- 44REBALANCE - 1 Legendary Chest (expires February 24th)
- UMBRAREWORK - 1 Legendary Chest (expires January 19th)
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - 15,000 Event currency (expires January 15th)
- NEWYEAR2025 - 3,000 Event currency, 100k ushards, 1 Legendary Chest (expires January 8th)
- STEELBALLRUN
- NOCSWEEP
- 11224SHUTDOWN
- THXFOR750MVISITS
- THXFOR735K
- SORRYFORPHASE4DELAY
- SUKUNASWEEP
- ARCADE
- SORRYFORANOTHERDELAY
- SAVEDAUTFROMSHADOW
- SHADOW
- thxfor740k
- PHASE4
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWNAGAIN2
- UPDATE361
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWNAGAIN
- PHASETHREE
- SORRYFORDATAISSUES
- FOURTHOFJULY
- Z410KFOLLOWS
- SUMMERUPDATEPHASE3
- THXFORFOLLOWINGME
- SUBTOSTRIFE28YT
- NUB10KFOLLOWS
- BYEE10KFOLLOWS
- THXFORSHUTDOWNNUB
- 10KI10KFOLLOWS
- SHUTDOWN
- THXFOR10KFOLLOWERS
- THEONEPIECEISREAL
- THXFOR700K!
- SUMMERUPDATEPARTONE
- SORRYFORISSUES
- SORRYFORDELAY
- AUNIVERSALSUMMER
- DRAGONKNIGHTUPDATEYOOO
- IGRIS
- GrindNeverStops
- PhantomBlood
- ILOVEGACHA
- UCOINSCOMPENSATION
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- ANUBISISTHESTRONGESTSTAND
- AsgoreFanClub
- Grindfest
- NAHIDWIN
- BonRestorePack2
- PuddestApologyVideo
- Reaper
- melon
- Ascension
- BattleTendency
- 1MillionMembers
- UCOINSCOMPENSATION2
- NewStandsWoo
- BonRestorePack
How to redeem codes in A Universal TimeTo redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Join the official A Universal Time Group. If you don't, you won't be able to redeem any codes.
- Step 2: Open the Menu in the bottom left corner of the screen, or press M.
- Step 3: Tap on the Shop.
- Step 4: Select the Miscellaneous tab.
- Step 5: Type in a code in the text box, and then hit Redeem Code.
How to get more AUT codes?A Universal Time codes are released regularly, and all you have to do is follow this page, since we add them as soon as they're out. The developers usually release new codes whenever there are major holidays or when the game hits certain milestones. Alternatively, some are released after bigger game updates, so if you know of anything like that, that's when you need to look for new codes!
About A Universal TimeA Universal Time is a popular Roblox action-adventure game inspired by many hit anime series, such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. It has PvP and can act as a trading and grinding simulator where you have to farm for items and fight against other players.
A Hero's Destiny codes (December 2025)