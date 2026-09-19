Redeem codes for Car Driving Indonesia (September 2026)

In this immersive Roblox experience, everyone can enjoy the crowded streets of Indonesia with adapted visuals, which is slightly better than one might expect. It's pretty similar to GTA in my opinion, so if you've been looking for an RPG that fits all that, this is a great one to dive into.

Below, I've shared all the active Car Driving Indonesia codes (or CDID codes), which will give you millions of RP, so I recommend you claim them ASAP since they expire rather quickly. Don't worry, though; plenty more codes will be released. I'll tell you more about it below. Now, let's take a look at which CDID codes are valid right now.

Active Car Driving Indonesia codes

BANDALAM - rewards (new!)

BARISTA - rewards (new!)

537VISITS - rewards (new!)

Expired codes

HUTRI81 - 350 Million RP

BANDUNGREWORK - 350 Million RP

525MVISITS - 350 Million RP

HALLOWEEN2025 - rewards



EXCLUSIVECARS - rewards



PAKRTCOMEBACK - rewards

17AGUSTUS2025 - 200 million RP



CDIDV5 - RP

NOSTALGIA - RP

IDULADHA2026 - 550 Million RP

WEHEARYOU - 750 Million RP

IDULADHA2026 - 500 Million RP

COMPENSATION2 - 500 Million RP

COMPENSATION1 - 500 Million RP

RAMADHAN2026 - 500 Million RP

CNY2026 - 550 Million RP

GONGXIFACAI2026 - 550 Million RP

HAPPYNEWYEAR - 550 Million RP

WELCOMETOBANDALAM - 550 Million RP

SORRYFORTHEDELAY - 550 Million RP

MERRYCHRISTMAS2025 - 550 Million RP

SNOWY - 550 Million RP

HALLOWEEN2025 - rewards

EXCLUSIVECARS - rewards

PAKRTCOMEBACK - rewards

INDONESIARAYA - 550 Million RP

17AGUSTUS2025 - 550 Million RP

HIDUPROBLOX - 550 Million RP

INDONESIARAYA - 200 million RP



HIDUPROBLOX - 200 million RP

MISTEROLIMOBIL - 200 million RP

BACKTOSCHOOL - 200 million RP

MANCINGMANIA - 250 million RP

RAMADHAN2025 - 250 million RP



HATI2BAGIYANGMUDIK - 200 million RP



MOHONMAAFLAHIRDANBATIN - 350 million RP



GONGXIFACAI2025 - 200 million RP

ULAR - 250 million RP

CNY2025 - 200 million RP

MERRYCHRISTMAS2024 - 450 million RP

HAPPYNEWYEAR2025 - 200 million RP

HOHOHOHOHOHOHOHO - 450 million RP

THEPALIMANANCURSE - 450 million RP

ADAGAMEPASSBARU - 450 million RP

SEMUASALAHKEVIN - 450 million RP

190MILPLAY

HBDSHADARDIANJU

BSDREWORK

HBDJULKEVIN

SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS5

GWSSHAD

RAMADHAN2024

VALENTINE

HBDTIPEN

2024CNY

HAPPYNEWYEAR2024

CHRISTMASEVENT2023

HALLOWEEN2023

HAPPYANNIVERSARYCDID

CDIDFORTHEFUTURE

60KLIKES

MERDEKA!!!

100MVISITS

90MVISITS

HBDOTNASANDJULMANS

IDULADHA

LEBARAN2023

MOHONMAAFLAHIRDANBATINDARITEAMCDID

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

80MVISITS

NOMORESERVERCRASH

REVAMP1YEARANNIVERSARY

NEWYEARS!

MINTACODEMELULU

HALLOWEEN22

60MILLIONVISITS!

BATIK!

MERDEKA!

THANKYOUNOVENDRA

45MVISITS

CNY2022

20MVISITS!

NEWYEAR!

FREECOIN50

How to redeem codes in Car Driving Indonesia (CDID)?

Step 1 : Open your in-game phone (top left side of the screen, or press K on your keyboard).

: Open your in-game (top left side of the screen, or press K on your keyboard). Step 2 : Select the Redeem app.

: Select the app. Step 3: Type in your code and then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:

Make sure you redeem the codes available as soon as possible because they give lots of RP, which you can use to buy new cars and increase your quality of life in the game.

How to get more CDID codes?

New codes for Car Driving Indonesia are released on the official Discord Server, but if you're not on Discord, don't worry. We're here to keep an eye on it for any updates and new codes the devs issue, and we'll add them here as soon as they're out. All you gotta do is save this page and check back regularly.

Until new codes arrive, you can take a look at the latest Pull A Sword codes that will gift you pets, various potions and other gifts. Fishing fans will be pleased to know that we have codes for Fisch that will get you worms, algae and other useful rewards. Look around, we have a lot of Roblox codes that you can use!

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.