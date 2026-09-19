Redeem codes for Car Driving Indonesia (September 2026)
In this immersive Roblox experience, everyone can enjoy the crowded streets of Indonesia with adapted visuals, which is slightly better than one might expect. It's pretty similar to GTA in my opinion, so if you've been looking for an RPG that fits all that, this is a great one to dive into.
Below, I've shared all the active Car Driving Indonesia codes (or CDID codes), which will give you millions of RP, so I recommend you claim them ASAP since they expire rather quickly. Don't worry, though; plenty more codes will be released. I'll tell you more about it below. Now, let's take a look at which CDID codes are valid right now.
Active Car Driving Indonesia codes
- BANDALAM - rewards (new!)
- BARISTA - rewards (new!)
- 537VISITS - rewards (new!)
Expired codes
- HUTRI81 - 350 Million RP
- BANDUNGREWORK - 350 Million RP
- 525MVISITS - 350 Million RP
- HALLOWEEN2025 - rewards
- EXCLUSIVECARS - rewards
- PAKRTCOMEBACK - rewards
- 17AGUSTUS2025 - 200 million RP
- CDIDV5 - RP
- NOSTALGIA - RP
- IDULADHA2026 - 550 Million RP
- WEHEARYOU - 750 Million RP
- IDULADHA2026 - 500 Million RP
- COMPENSATION2 - 500 Million RP
- COMPENSATION1 - 500 Million RP
- RAMADHAN2026 - 500 Million RP
- CNY2026 - 550 Million RP
- GONGXIFACAI2026 - 550 Million RP
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - 550 Million RP
- WELCOMETOBANDALAM - 550 Million RP
- SORRYFORTHEDELAY - 550 Million RP
- MERRYCHRISTMAS2025 - 550 Million RP
- SNOWY - 550 Million RP
- HALLOWEEN2025 - rewards
- EXCLUSIVECARS - rewards
- PAKRTCOMEBACK - rewards
- INDONESIARAYA - 550 Million RP
- 17AGUSTUS2025 - 550 Million RP
- HIDUPROBLOX - 550 Million RP
- INDONESIARAYA - 200 million RP
- HIDUPROBLOX - 200 million RP
- MISTEROLIMOBIL - 200 million RP
- BACKTOSCHOOL - 200 million RP
- MANCINGMANIA - 250 million RP
- RAMADHAN2025 - 250 million RP
- HATI2BAGIYANGMUDIK - 200 million RP
- MOHONMAAFLAHIRDANBATIN - 350 million RP
- GONGXIFACAI2025 - 200 million RP
- ULAR - 250 million RP
- CNY2025 - 200 million RP
- MERRYCHRISTMAS2024 - 450 million RP
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2025 - 200 million RP
- HOHOHOHOHOHOHOHO - 450 million RP
- THEPALIMANANCURSE - 450 million RP
- ADAGAMEPASSBARU - 450 million RP
- SEMUASALAHKEVIN - 450 million RP
- 190MILPLAY
- HBDSHADARDIANJU
- BSDREWORK
- HBDJULKEVIN
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS5
- GWSSHAD
- RAMADHAN2024
- VALENTINE
- HBDTIPEN
- 2024CNY
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2024
- CHRISTMASEVENT2023
- HALLOWEEN2023
- HAPPYANNIVERSARYCDID
- CDIDFORTHEFUTURE
- 60KLIKES
- MERDEKA!!!
- 100MVISITS
- 90MVISITS
- HBDOTNASANDJULMANS
- IDULADHA
- LEBARAN2023
- MOHONMAAFLAHIRDANBATINDARITEAMCDID
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- 80MVISITS
- NOMORESERVERCRASH
- REVAMP1YEARANNIVERSARY
- NEWYEARS!
- MINTACODEMELULU
- HALLOWEEN22
- 60MILLIONVISITS!
- BATIK!
- MERDEKA!
- THANKYOUNOVENDRA
- 45MVISITS
- CNY2022
- 20MVISITS!
- NEWYEAR!
- FREECOIN50
How to redeem codes in Car Driving Indonesia (CDID)?To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Open your in-game phone (top left side of the screen, or press K on your keyboard).
- Step 2: Select the Redeem app.
- Step 3: Type in your code and then hit the Redeem button.
Make sure you redeem the codes available as soon as possible because they give lots of RP, which you can use to buy new cars and increase your quality of life in the game.
How to get more CDID codes?New codes for Car Driving Indonesia are released on the official Discord Server, but if you're not on Discord, don't worry. We're here to keep an eye on it for any updates and new codes the devs issue, and we'll add them here as soon as they're out. All you gotta do is save this page and check back regularly.
Until new codes arrive, you can take a look at the latest Pull A Sword codes that will gift you pets, various potions and other gifts. Fishing fans will be pleased to know that we have codes for Fisch that will get you worms, algae and other useful rewards. Look around, we have a lot of Roblox codes that you can use!
Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.
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