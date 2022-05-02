Rival Stars Horse Racing breeding guide - How to Raise a champion
Podium dreams from humble beginnings
Rival Stars Horse Racing is one of the deepest games out there as far as horse racing goes. Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in the world that's still going and Rival Stars does it justice. Not only can you race in the game, but there's much more to it than that.
You can also breed your horses and customize your ranch. How you train and breed your horses is ultimately what's going to lead you to victory. And the depth doesn't stop with racing and breeding your champions as there's another element for you if you just want to chill out a bit and that's free-roaming.
Free roam allows you to explore the lush green lands at any time. As mentioned, this is a solid way to take a breather from racing and breeding. It'll also allow you to see the game's environments on full display. Although there are a lot of things on offer in the game, today we'll be talking about breeding.
For fans of the racing genre:
It can seem slightly overwhelming at first as there are so many things to take into account. However, once you know where everything is, it'll feel like there are only two layers to it and will become second nature. Here are the many great ways to raise your championship steed and win those races.
Breeding Tip #1 - Train When You Can
One of the most important ways to build your championship horse in Rival Stars Horse Racing is simply by training. Regularly, you'll be able to train your horses by improving their speed and acceleration which will give you the upper hand during races.
If you've earned some coins, you can propel the training process which is nice. Typically, you'd need to wait an hour or two before training is complete. If you have the currency, then that'll make it easier. You can also watch ads to automatically speed things up too although I know this isn't ideal (although you have to admit that some of those ads can be kind of funny).
Initially, there are maxed attributes that you can reach for your horses. However, as you level up your tier, you'll be able to extend that max by a few points. Your horse(s) will be looking like Secretariat or American Pharaoh out there in no time.
Breeding Tip #2 - Get Your Prestige Up
We mentioned this a little bit already but it's important to make sure you're getting your prestige up in Rival Stars Horse Racing. You can do so by simply playing through the game and getting into races as well as winning them.
Gaining Prestige really opens up the game for you. You'll have the ability to add more stalls which allows you to hold more steeds. This is nice as you'll have a variety of horses to work with for races. You'll feel like a real horse owner/trainer, having so many talented stars at your ranch.
Aside from that, prestige can lead to building up your ranch, unlocking new races, and a variety of other things as well. This is truly your ticket to everything the game has to offer and the nice thing is that you can build up doing everything so it's not just limited to racing.
Breeding Tip #3 - Upgrade Your Income
In Rival Stars Horse Racing, there are many things you can upgrade as we talked about such as the stalls or the entire ranch itself. Another thing you can upgrade is how much silver you can earn. Yes, that's right, you can upgrade your income as if it were a structure (well, I guess it is a financial structure, right?).
You'll be able to collect silver by completing different tasks at the ranch and in races. This is where you can go and make the different upgrades you need. Boosting your silver income will greatly increase your wealth that you can take advantage of as you grow your ranch.
Also read:
There are gold coins too that can be used to make purchases but these are premium currencies that require real money while silver can be earned for free. You could buy new horses straight up with gold coins if you like and you actually start with some so feel free to use it wisely if you don't feel like buying more with real money and just want to stick to the free route (using mostly silver).
Breeding Tip #4 - Acquire Skills
Skills essentially operate as Rival Stars Horse Racing's "cheat code" in a way. These beauties can give your champions the boost they need in races. However, the catch is that there's no easy way of getting them. You simply just need to perform well in events.
Typically, you earn a random secondary reward to go along with your main reward which is usually Silver after completing races. So sometimes, you can snag yourself some skills after doing great in the races as a secondary prize.
Yes, I know, these aren't the easiest things to get, but when you do, it's fun, as you'll get some nice boosts including speed and acceleration for your horses. You'll have only a limited amount of uses though so make sure to save some when needed.
Breeding Tip #5 - Add Foal Stalls
We mentioned Foal Stalls a little already but these are important if you want to raise more than one horse in Rival Stars Horse Racing. With one foal stall, you can continually raise one horse but having at least a second one can have you raising them faster.
Early on, you can get at least two foal stalls but you'd need to get your Prestige up in order to get more. This will open up the door for more options when you go out and race. And seeing your horse go from little foals to big, strong racehorses makes you feel like a proud parent.
Sell Horses if NeededI know, it can be hard to let go of one of your horses although you've seen them since their youth. However, if you feel that things are getting too full, then it might be best to sell a horse. You can sell them when they're foals as well and move on early.
This is also a good way to gain silver too. You'll get a decent chunk and you can use that to raise other championship steeds at your ranch. This is one of the nice things about having an extra Foal Stall as you can breed two at the same time and decide if you want to sell one or keep them.
You can repeat this process regularly and build some nice Silver while these young steeds find cozy new homes. It's a win-win situation, wouldn't you say? Just make sure to do so if only you really don't want to keep them.
Breeding Tip #6 - Make Use of Free Roam Mode
One of the cool, newer features of Rival Stars Horse Racing is the Free Roam mode. This allows you to explore the lands freely with any of your horses. This is a fun way to practice your skills. This especially comes in handy since there isn't a dedicated practice mode so this essentially is.
And although Rival Stars Horse Racing is already a fairly relaxing game, the free roam mode is a good way to unwind while getting some work in with your horses. Plus, there are new abilities to unlock, including the ability to jump. You can practice this in free roam as well.
The only catch with this mode is that it's time-limited. You'll only have a few minutes to explore but it'll be enough time to see the landscape and work on your maneuvering skills. And of course, you can go back in at any time; you just might have to watch an ad to gain access.
Breeding Tip #7 - Spin The Rose Wheel
OK so you need to have a Prestige level of 5 so it may take a little bit of time to get but with that said, once you reach that level, definitely go and take advantage of the Rose Wheel. This is a wheel that offers different rewards and you can spin it each day.
The goodies feature silver, gold coins, and materials as well which can be used to help upgrade things around the ranch. So essentially, there's a little bit of everything. So once you reach Prestige 5, make sure to take full advantage of this freebie wheel. If you get lucky a lot, you can rack up a solid amount of gold coins which aren't as easy to grab as silver.
Breeding Tip #8 - Log In
As funny as that sounds, logging into your account each day is a great way to get rewards that can help you raise horse racing champions. As with many great mobile games, you'll be gifted with each day you log in, and similarly to the Rose Wheel, the goodies vary.
It can be silver, gold, or even skills which we talked about earlier. And on top of that, do you know what else you can get? If you log in every day for a week, you'll get a brand new horse at the end of the week. That's right, a new horse that's ready to join the family, and these are full-grown horses.
So yes, you could use real money to get certain currencies and such but you do have a few free options at your disposal which include simply logging in. If you're really enjoying the game, then this is by far the easiest to score.
Breeding Tip #9 - Diet Plans
These are much trickier to get in Rival Stars Horse Racing but they can definitely come in handy. So, there are these bagged items called "Diet Plans" and they operate very similarly to Skills. They provide boosts for your horses in different ways whether it's Speed, Acceleration, or Sprint Energy perks.
You need to collect Diet Tokens in order to get these. In order to get this unique cash, you'll need to participate in special team events with other players. You need to be at level 5 Prestige however in order to gain access to these events. The Social tab on the main menu will now be unlocked and you can participate in the squad events.
Complete these special events and you'll be racking up to diet dough. You can then go to the Diet Plan store to shop and see which bags you can get for your horses. These are wonderful options outside of earning skills and then you'll get access to the Social section of the game as well which is good fun if you're into the online elements games.
That would be the complete Rival Stars Horse Racing breeding guide we have prepared for you. Hope it helps!