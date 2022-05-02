Rival Stars Horse Racing breeding guide - How to Raise a champion

Podium dreams from humble beginnings

Rival Stars Horse Racing is one of the deepest games out there as far as horse racing goes. Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in the world that's still going and Rival Stars does it justice. Not only can you race in the game, but there's much more to it than that.

You can also breed your horses and customize your ranch. How you train and breed your horses is ultimately what's going to lead you to victory. And the depth doesn't stop with racing and breeding your champions as there's another element for you if you just want to chill out a bit and that's free-roaming.

Free roam allows you to explore the lush green lands at any time. As mentioned, this is a solid way to take a breather from racing and breeding. It'll also allow you to see the game's environments on full display. Although there are a lot of things on offer in the game, today we'll be talking about breeding.

For fans of the racing genre:

It can seem slightly overwhelming at first as there are so many things to take into account. However, once you know where everything is, it'll feel like there are only two layers to it and will become second nature. Here are the many great ways to raise your championship steed and win those races.