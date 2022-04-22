Time Defenders reroll guide - How to get the best characters from the start

Since you're here, you're probably looking for the best Time Defenders reroll guide, with all the mandatory explanations as to why some units are better than others at the very start. Worry not, we've got you covered. This article will help you reroll fast and smoothly, without having to delete game data or anything like that.

So without further ado, let's dive into the Time Defenders reroll guide!

Why you should reroll?

It's not mandatory, but since the game has this feature, it means that players could really use some great units starting off since it will make their life a lot easier in the long run. First off, you want to make sure you have a good DPS (damage dealers) in your team, which can obliterate enemies in one attack. In TD games that's extremely important because that way you will never have huge waves of enemies crashing on one single unit.

By rerolling you will aim to get some of the best characters in the game, and if you don't know who they are, then you should check out our Time Defenders tier list.

Rerolling is also free at the start, so you want to maximize that as much as possible and get some characters that are actually super good, we strongly suggest that you reroll until you get some of the best ones.

How to reroll in Time Defenders?

In order to reroll, simply follow the steps below:

Note: Make sure you are logged in with a Guest Account!

Part 1

Step 1 : Play through the tutorial until you get to the point where you can summon for the first time (Time Engine).

: Play through the tutorial until you get to the point where you can summon for the first time (Time Engine). Step 2 : Pull in the gacha several times, until you get the units you want. You will always draw one SSR unit and a random number of SR and R characters. You have 30 free tries.

: Pull in the gacha several times, until you get the units you want. You will always draw one SSR unit and a random number of SR and R characters. You have 30 free tries. Step 3: If you didn't get the character you wanted within the 30 free summons, you can move on to Part 2. If you got the units you wanted, then hit Confirm and continue the game.

Part 2

Step 1 : If you didn't get the characters you wanted or just want to reroll for fun, then accept the units you got from the reroll in Part 1 and head over to the main interface.

: If you didn't get the characters you wanted or just want to reroll for fun, then accept the units you got from the reroll in Part 1 and head over to the main interface. Step 2 : Tap on the cog in the upper right corner of the screen, and tap on Other (on the list on the left).

: Tap on the cog in the upper right corner of the screen, and tap on (on the list on the left). Step 3 : Tap on Delete Account .

: Tap on . Step 4 : Type in the sentence you're asked ("I agree to delete my account.") and then tap on Confirm .

: Type in the sentence you're asked and then tap on . Step 5: Tap on Confirm, then in the next pop-up that appears select Cancel (you don't want to recover your account).

Make sure you don't recover your account unless deleting it was by mistake. That's it. You can now start over with another Guest Account and play through the tutorial, then repeat the steps in Part 1.

Which characters to reroll for in Time Defenders?

One of these

Carmillana (SSR)

(SSR) Beatrice (SSR) - The absolute best if you manage to get her

(SSR) - The absolute best if you manage to get her Strega (SSR)

Plus one or more of the following

Natalya (SR)

(SR) Asteria (SR)

(SR) Furiae (SR)

(SR) Envius (SR)

While it's not exactly a complete Time Defenders reroll tier list, it's the next best thing you could get. I always aim for one of the following SSR characters and at least 1 or 2 SR units that rank high. These would be our suggestions:

That concludes our Time Defenders reroll guide. Which other characters did you get or would recommend getting at the start? Let us know down in the comments below!