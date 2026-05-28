Chaos Zero Nightmare introduces new Galactic Disaster Story for season three

Chaos Zero Nightmare is introducing two new characters and a new story in its latest update

Galactic Disaster Story 'A Girl's Nightmare' takes you onboard the SS Edenity for a new investigation

You'll be able to recruit two new characters: Adelheid and her partner, Clara

With its mix of your typical gacha shenanigans and a more horror-themed focus, Chaos Zero Nightmare has managed to quite quickly pass the half-year mark and has continued with regular updates. And while this latest one isn't quite as major, a brand-new Galactic Disaster Story is still well worth taking a look at!

Subtitled A Girl's Nightmare, it carries on from the previous storyline A Song Rippling Through the Stars, taking you aboard the SS Edenity for a new investigation. It adds in a number of new characters, starting with one of the principal characters in this storyline, Adelheid.

Adelheid is joined by their partner Clara, and surprisingly both synergise quite well with defensive setups, as Adelheid boasts her own high defence stats which Clara can then boost. Definitely a reason to keep an eye on our Chaos Zero Nightmare tier list to see where they might end up.

Fairy tales come to life

Now, exactly why the smart decision in this scenario is to send the literal children into battle against murderous extradimensional(?) entities is anyone's guess. This update also marks the start of season two of the Full-Scale Offensive, challenging you to build an elite team to take on powerful bosses.

There's also a miscellany of other interesting additions, such as new roguelike content in the form of Sorties, different special effects for Drafted Combatants and auto-combat for the Chaos gameplay portions. All of which make it a pretty good time to jump in and give Chaos Zero Nightmare a go for yourself to see how well it holds up.

And if you're looking for other great RPGs to try out on mobile, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on iOS. We've ranked some of our favourite picks that are well worth playing for any fan of the genre!