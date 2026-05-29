Red Bull Padel: Court Legends brings pro padel to iOS and Android

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Red Bull Padel: Court Legends partners with Red Bull and Premier Padel

Combines club management with real-time padel matches

Features official venues and progression systems like Hall of Fame

Like I said when I first covered Red Bull Padel: Court Legends, padel has gone from a sport people vaguely knew about to something that seems to be everywhere now. Courts keep turning up, people keep talking about it like they’ve always played it, and mobile is finally catching up to that momentum.

Red Bull Padel: Court Legends is the first mobile game to partner with both Red Bull and Premier Padel, which gives it a bit more credibility than the usual sports tie-in. It’s not just borrowing the look of padel and calling it a day. It’s coming at the sport from the professional side, and that makes a difference.

It is a management sim, but you’re still doing plenty yourself. You’re running a club, signing players, building pairings that work, and taking them into real-time matches against other clubs. The club side sounds like the sort of thing that could disappear into menus if it wanted to, but from what’s been shown, it stays pretty involved.

There’s a Hall of Fame system as well. Push your best players far enough, and they keep feeding resources back over time, even when you’re away. That should help if you’re playing regularly, though how much it changes the pace of things will come down to how the rest of the loop holds up.

The ball-and-wall side of padel matters too, obviously. That’s the bit that separates it from tennis and gives rallies their shape, so the game has to get that right if it wants to feel like padel at all. Global Tour venues are included, so you’re competing across real Premier Padel stops instead of generic courts, which is a nice touch.

Red Bull Padel: Court Legends is out now on iOS and Android.

If padel is not quite your thing, our list of the best sports games on iOS is worth a browse.