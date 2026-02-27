My Singing Monsters codes (February 2026) - Get musical with these extra Clubbox Tickets on hand

Growing a garden of musical monsters is no easy feat - thankfully, you can take advantage of these My Singing Monsters codes for some extra (and welcome) resources.

In My Singing Monsters, the goal is simple: grow your garden of singing monsters. You can hatch new ones and level them up, even dress them up. It's a relaxing musical experience, which, although it looks a bit creepy, has a definite charm to it.

If you're searching for My Singing Monsters codes, you're probably hoping for free, exclusive Monsters. Well, these won't give you exactly that, but pretty close. Regardless, the rewards are most definitely worth it, whether you're a beginner or a pro.

You'll get free Clubbox Tickets, so all you need to do is redeem these ASAP. They have a very short lifespan, so you need to be on your toes after each update - the devs usually release new ones after livestreams, and they're only valid for a couple of days.

Active My Singing Monsters codes

WLCM2DACLUBBOX - 10 Clubbox Tickets

Expired

GHOSTYMPACC

MPGCC

PUREPLAYSCC

MATTSHEACC

FIREPLAYERCC

PEDROGCC

IMLEGACYCC

NENAACC

How to redeem My Singing Monsters codes

Step 1 : Open the official MSM code redeem website .

: Open the . Step 2 : Type in your BBB ID .

: Type in your . Step 3: Type in your code, then hit Claim.

You can only redeem them on the official website, so if you don't know how that works, follow the steps below:

How to find your BBB ID?

How to get more freebies?

MSM codes not working?

You can find your BBB ID in the game - this is not your Friend ID; it's the BigBlueBubble ID. You can find this when you open the, then press the greenbutton. When you look at the bottom of the page, you can see "VERSION", "DLC", and "". Make sure to write it exactly as it appears there, in capitals (code appears something like this "1079087675NL").New ones are usually released whenever there is a livestream. These usually appear with updates, so whenever the devs release another update, a new code should also appear. We are adding any that we find to this list, though, so rest assured - you're in good hands.They usually expire within 24-48 hours of being released. If you missed any of them, there's no other way of making them work. If you're having issues redeeming (it can sometimes happen if you type in the wrong code too many times - you get a "Too many requests" prompt, and you cannot do anything else), all you can do is wait it out.

