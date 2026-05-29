MLB The Show Mobile brings console quality baseball to iOS and Android

Big jump, big expectations

MLB The Show Mobile is now available on iOS and Android

Features real players like Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, and Ken Griffey Jr.

Combines card collection, team building, and real-time gameplay

MLB The Show has been a console staple for years, so it landing on iOS and Android will either land immediately or not register at all. Baseball fans will know which side they’re on.

The officially licensed setup means real MLB stars and historic legends are all in. Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, Ken Griffey Jr., over a thousand cards in total covering players from across baseball history. That’s a big pool to draw from, and it should keep anyone who’s into this sort of thing occupied for a while.

The card building feeds into competitive matchups against other teams. You’re managing your lineup, spending Momentum, and deciding when to go for bigger plays. It looks like there’s some thought behind how teams are put together and how matches play out, not just who’s stacked with the rarest cards.

That said, it’s hard to tell how much that actually holds up until you’ve played a few matches yourself. These things can swing either way depending on how the balance lands.

Batting, pitching, and fielding are all part of it too, so it’s not just sitting in menus. You’re stepping into those moments directly, lining up hits, throwing pitches, reacting in the field as things unfold. There are competitive modes running alongside all of that, so the whole thing doesn’t just stop once you’ve built a decent team. There’s always another matchup waiting.

Getting this to feel right on a touchscreen is the part that usually trips these releases up. The Show has a strong reputation on console, so there’s a bit more riding on how this version handles.

MLB The Show Mobile is out now on iOS and Android.

If you’re after more to play in the same space, our list of the best sports games on Android is worth a look.