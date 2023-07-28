Return to Monkey Island launches on iOS and Android today as a sequel to 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge

Devolver Digital has announced the official launch of Return to Monkey Island, letting players get their hands on the popular adventure game on iOS and Android. Developed by Terrible Toybox, the critically-acclaimed title offers fans of the hit franchise a new way to enjoy this swashbuckling tale on mobile as the narrative picks up after 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

In Return to Monkey Island, you can look forward to a whole lotta buccaneering as crafted by OG creators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman. Old and new faces make an appearance in the point-and-click game, along with challenging puzzles and that signature series humour that fans of the franchise have come to know and love.

The game offers a modern twist that adapts the game for more accessibility and convenience, including context-sensitive interactions as well as a simplified inventory system. The reactive dialogue trees also add to the quality-of-life improvements of the game.

Whether you're an old fan of the franchise or you're still getting your feet wet into this wacky pirate adventure, the game offers plenty of discoveries for you to make across vibrant visuals and a catchy soundtrack.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Return to Monkey Island on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments or visit the official website for more info on the game.