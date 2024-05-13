Golden Soul, a retro action-adventure game about finding your soul, launches on iOS

Save your soul and the world

Reclaim your missing soul

Battle fierce magical enemies and learn about the magic cataclysm destroying the world

Solve challenging puzzles

Action-adventure game Golden Soul, which launched several years ago on Google Play, is finally available on the App Store. Featuring stylized pixelated graphics, this charming casual title thrusts you into the role of the poor individual who finds themselves stuck in a magical abyss.

After wandering the abyss for fifty years, your soul withers and dies. Now, you are just a husk of your former self. Fortunately, you soon meet a mystifying magician who grants you a Golden Soul. While you still lack your true soul, the Golden Soul keeps you alive. Still, you lack your personality, memories and emotions.

As you attempt to reclaim your soul and uncover how you ended up in the magical abyss, you’ll explore a dark and dangerous world. Battle fierce magical creatures, fallen heroes and even friends from your past as you discover how you are intertwined with the magical cataclysm that is slowly destroying the world.

This challenging action-adventure title provides you with plenty of titillating puzzles to solve. You’ll also battle epic bosses as you immerse yourself in a retro-style adventure game brimming with personality.

The game features easy-to-master controls, with a virtual joystick on the left for movement and one on the right for aiming and casting spells. However, while the controls are simple, the gameplay itself promises to offer a decent challenge.

Golden Soul was brought to the App Store by game publisher NewPubCo. NewPubCo has previously published titles such as Vampire Stories, Brick Blast: Block Puzzle Game and Business Empire: Richman.

Golden Soul is now available for download via the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game, check out its page on either app store. You can also support the game's solo developer, LexusLight, by following them on Boosty, X (Twitter) or DeviantArt.