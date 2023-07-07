Return to Monkey Island brings Guybrush Threepwood's misadventures to iOS and Android on July 27th

Devolver Digital has just dropped some pretty epic news for fans of old-school point-and-click games - Return to Monkey Island is finally making its way to iOS and Android on July 27th. The critically acclaimed sequel to the classic Monkey Island series is now open for pre-registration, letting eager fans get first dibs on the title as soon as it's out.

In Return to Monkey Island, players can look forward to an expansion of wannabe pirate Guybrush Threepwood's narrative, which kicks off after 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The titular return also refers to series creator Ron Gilbert, and with him at the helm, players can expect plenty of swashbuckling action along with the quirky humour fans of the franchise know and love.

Mobile gamers will likely find plenty to rave about given that the classic point-and-click elements have been modernised to suit a new audience as well. Players can put their puzzle-solving prowess to the test with context-sensitive interactions, along with reactive dialogue trees. The inventory system has also been updated to make pirate life more convenient.

Of course, while you're waiting for the game to drop, why not have a go at our list of the best point-and-click games on Android to scratch that itch? And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-ordering Return to Monkey Island on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.