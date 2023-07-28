Track & Burn lets you race through landscapes avoiding cops and dinosaurs, out now on iOS

Tayasui has announced the official launch of Track & Burn, letting players get their hands on an old-school arcade racing experience on iOS. The freemium title offers cosmetics that can be bought to spice up your looks on the tracks, but with no other unfair advantages that paying players can make the most of. This makes sure that everyone is on the same level once the race starts, because only the fastest racer can win.

In Track & Burn, you can look forward to cruising through the heart of the city or the relaxing countryside while trying to navigate twisty roads and tight corners at the same time. There are plenty of challenging obstacles to leap through, as well as cops to outrun and even dinosaurs to look out for (because why the heck not!).

The game also features a new track every day, along with a fun Versus mode against AI and new competitions where you can go head-to-head with other players. Of course, you can also collect cars and unlock more challenges as you progress through the game. Eventually, once you unlock the Triassic Trails, you can put your racing skills to the ultimate test against lava, boulders, and the mighty T-Rex.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Track & Burn on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.