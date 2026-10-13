ReStory, the electronics repair-sim, is making its way to Android and iOS

ReStory: Chill Repair Shop is set to make its way to iOS and Android

Set in mid-2000s Tokyo, it simulates managing and running an electronics repair shop

Restore a variety of devices, including officially licenced Atari consoles!

If you're a fan of retro gaming, repairing electronics and Y2K aesthetics, then you're in for a treat. ReStory: Chill Repair Shop from developer Mandragora is set to make its way to iOS and Android. With pre-registration now open on Google Play and a planned iOS App Store release, it brings the joy of repair to your smartphone.

ReStory has you take on the role of an electronics repair shop owner in mid-2000s Tokyo. Your job is, of course, to repair electronics, ranging from laptops to handheld game consoles and beyond. That means doing everything from disassembling them, cleaning them, and even hunting down spare parts when your own library of replacements isn't up to scratch.

Cosy repair thingumybob

Yes, it might as well have been clinically crafted in a laboratory to be the perfect 'cosy repair game', which is an oddly common sub-genre . But just because it hits all those notes with near-mathematical precision doesn't mean that ReStory isn't worth a second glance.

Featuring not only off-brand versions of recognisable consoles, but also officially available Atari consoles specially licenced to appear in-game, ReStory is a love letter to the modern art of restoring and repairing electronics. And while I can't vouch for how accurate the actual moment-to-moment work is, it certainly looks the part.

With plenty of customers to meet, branching storylines to follow and engaging moment-to-moment gameplay, I wouldn't be surprised if ReStory: Chill Repair Shop proves to be a real hit with players on mobile. So keep an eye out for ReStory, coming to iOS and Android later this year!

In the meantime, why not check out our list of the best soft launch mobile games to see some of the most interesting upcoming releases set to fully release soon, but which you can play ahead of their official launch!